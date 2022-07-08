U.S. markets open in 3 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,890.25
    -14.75 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,279.00
    -88.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,072.50
    -66.00 (-0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,763.70
    -6.50 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.35
    -0.38 (-0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,735.90
    -3.80 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    19.25
    +0.12 (+0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0122
    -0.0044 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0080
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.40
    -0.33 (-1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1944
    -0.0079 (-0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8940
    -0.1150 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,474.92
    +974.52 (+4.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    463.62
    +19.30 (+4.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,153.77
    -35.31 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,517.19
    +26.66 (+0.10%)
     

Global Semiconductor Material for Harsh Environment Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 7% to 9% from 2022 to 2027

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semiconductor Material for Harsh Environment Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The future of the semiconductor material for the harsh environment market looks promising with opportunities in the industrial, aerospace and defense, and others. The global semiconductor material for harsh environment market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7% to 9% from 2022 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for advanced semiconductors for harsh environments, an increasing number of low orbit satellite launch programs, and growing demand for semiconductors in the aerospace and defense industry.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Mitsubishi Chemicals, Kyocera, GaN Systems, Sciocs, Toshiba, and Soitec are among the major material suppliers for semiconductor harsh environment applications.

A more than 150 page report has been developed to help in your business decisions. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched, and other details of semiconductor for robotics market report, then read this report.

The study includes trends and forecasts for the global semiconductor material for harsh environment market by material, application, end use, and the region as follows:

By Material [$M shipment analysis for 2016-2027]:

  • Silicon (Si)

  • Silicon on Insulator (SOI)

  • Silicon Germanium (SiGe)

  • Silicon Carbide (SiC)

  • Gallium Nitride (GaN)

By Application [$M shipment analysis for 2016-2027]:

  • High Temperature

  • Wide Range of Temperature

  • Intense Radiation

  • High Pressure

By End Use [$M shipment analysis for 2016-2027]:

  • Industrial

  • Aerospace and Defense

  • Others

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2016-2027]:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • United Kingdom

  • France

  • Italy

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • The Rest of the World

Gallium nitride is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its better properties that help to withstand high temperature, high voltage, and caustic atmosphere applications.

The Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest growth over the forecast period due to the existence of large semiconductor companies in this region. Increasing demand for semiconductors in industrial, aerospace, military and defense, and satellite programs will drive the demand for semiconductor materials in this region.

Some of the semiconductor material companies for the harsh environment market profiled in this report include BASF, LG Chem, Indium, Hitachi Chemical, KYOCERA, and others.

Features of Semiconductor Material for Harsh Environment Market

  • Market Size Estimates: Semiconductor material for harsh environment market size estimation in terms of value ($M)

  • Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

  • Segmentation Analysis: Market size by material, application, and end use.

  • Regional Analysis: Semiconductor material for harsh environment market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

  • Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different materials, applications, end uses, and regions for semiconductor material for harsh environment market.

  • Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the semiconductor material for harsh environment market.

  • Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Background and Classifications
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2016 to 2027
3.1: Macroeconomic Trends (2016-2021) and Forecast (2022-2027)
3.2: Global Semiconductor Material for Harsh Environment Market Trends (2016-2021) and Forecast (2022-2027)
3.3: Global Semiconductor Material for Harsh Environment Market by Material
3.3.1: Silicon
3.3.2: Silicon On Insulator
3.3.3: Silicon Germanium
3.3.4: Silicon Carbide
3.3.5: Gallium Nitride
3.4: Global Semiconductor Material for Harsh Environment Market By Application
3.4.1: High Temperature
3.4.2: Wide Range Of Temperature
3.4.3: Intense Radiation
3.4.4: High Pressure
3.5: Global Semiconductor Material for Harsh Environment Market By End Use
3.5.1: Industrial
3.5.2: Aerospace and Defense
3.5.3: Others

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2016 to 2027
4.1: Global Semiconductor Material for Harsh Environment Market by Region
4.2: North American Semiconductor Material for Harsh Environment Market
4.3: European Semiconductor Material for Harsh Environment Market
4.4: APAC Semiconductor Material for Harsh Environment Market
4.5: ROW Semiconductor Material for Harsh Environment Market

5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Geographical Reach
5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities Analysis by Material
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities Analysis by Application
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities Analysis by End Use
6.1.4: Growth Opportunities Analysis by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Semiconductor Material for Harsh Environment Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

  • Sumitomo Electric Industries

  • Mitsubishi Chemicals

  • Kyocera

  • GaN Systems

  • Sciocs

  • Toshiba

  • Soitec



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jl4o51

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • After the Biden and Bezos war of words, gas prices really are coming back down to earth

    Gas futures are falling as prices have already receded from recent highs.

  • Why Nio Stock Rallied 24.9% in June and Could Jump Higher

    The stock markets tumbled and a short-seller slammed Nio (NYSE: NIO) for fudging its numbers last month, but the electric vehicle (EV) stock still ended June with solid 24.9% gains, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. A new product launch and big plans for the near future helped the stock bottom after its steep fall this year through May, and Nio stock has sustained its momentum in July so far. Nio put to rest investors' fears about decelerating growth when it released its delivery numbers for May on the first day of June.

  • 10 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen

    In this article, we talk about the 10 oil and gas stocks to buy according to billionaire Steve Cohen. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector and Cohen’s hedge fund history, go directly to 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen. Because of the Russian […]

  • Intel buys New Albany land for semiconductor manufacturing campus

    The California-based tech giant finalized the purchase of about 750.6 acres of land for its semiconductor campus for around $111 million through its Growth Site LLC subsidiary, according to the Licking County Auditor. The purchase was split across two parcels, one on Clover Valley Road and one on Green Chapel Road.

  • Oil Traders in Panic After Russia Order to Halt CPC Terminal

    (Bloomberg) -- A Russian court order to halt oil loadings from a port in the Black Sea has unnerved European crude traders already reeling from the tightest regional market in years, sending prices for competing barrels spiraling.Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop Since 2008Tycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a BillionaireMusk Tweets About Underpopulation After Report He Fathered Twins With EmployeeBoris Johnson Odds: Who Are the Front-Runner

  • Why crude released from U.S. oil reserves may have ended up being exported overseas

    U.S. drivers had high hopes that the historic release of oil from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve would help ease triple-digit prices of crude oil and reduce gasoline prices at the pump, but costs for both have seen little relief.

  • GameStop CFO out, layoffs announced, stock drops

    GameStop is making significant changes to its workforce, including laying off staff and investing in store managers and employees, according to an internal memo and a source familiar with the matter.

  • Qatar Airways' Boeing 737 deal has lapsed, UK court told

    LONDON (Reuters) -Qatar Airways has indicated that a provisional agreement to buy up to 50 Boeing 737 MAX jets has lapsed, Boeing's rival Airbus said in a court document released on Thursday. The deal, signed in Washington in January, is part of a series of inter-locking agreements caught up in a London court dispute between Airbus and the Gulf carrier over a larger jet. Airbus requested a copy of the Boeing 737 MAX agreement after the airline brought it up as part of its bid for compensation for damage to the A350, now worth $1.4 billion.

  • McDonald's Menu Embraces Something Completely New

    Taco Bell used to say "think outside the bun," McDonald's has taken a different approach.

  • Peloton boosts staff pay, retailers tell shoppers to keep returns, penguins reject cheap fish at aquarium

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Brian Sozzi discuss three other trending news stories today.

  • Ford's June Sales Disappoint

    The automaker's domestic deliveries skyrocketed year over year last month, but remained well below pre-pandemic levels.

  • IONQ LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies IonQ, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

    IONQ LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies IonQ, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming DeadlinePR NewswireNEW YORK, July 7, 2022NEW YORK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in IonQ, Inc.

  • Oil prices: Experts predict how low they could go amid a recession

    The recent tumble in oil prices amid fears of a global recession begs the question: How low could crude go if major world economies do, in fact, contract? Predictions vary.

  • Is There Any Hope for Bed Bath & Beyond?

    Plummeting sales, widening losses, and crashing comparable-store sales all mean that the home goods retailer now looks like a business that may be too threadbare to save. In late June, Bed Bath & Beyond announced that Mark Tritton was out as president, CEO, and board director and was being replaced on an interim basis by director Sue Gove, who has served in executive capacities at two other retailers, Golfsmith and Zale. It's a long way down from the mountain of hope that surrounded Tritton when he took over executive leadership back in 2019.

  • FDA authorizes broader access to Pfizer's COVID-19 pill

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss the FDA's authorization of broader access to Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill.

  • John Paulson's wife sues him for $1 billion, says he is hiding money in divorce

    The wife of hedge fund founder John Paulson has sued him for at least $1 billion, claiming he is trying to hide billions of dollars from her in their divorce. In a complaint filed on Thursday with a New York state court in Manhattan, Jenica Paulson said her husband secretly created and funded three trusts to ensure she would be deprived of her fair share of assets from their 22-year marriage. "Mrs. Paulson was a loyal wife," the complaint said.

  • Costco sees 20% bump in sales for June

    Costco announced that it had $22.78 billion in net sales for the retail month of June, which spanned the five weeks that ended July 3. That was up from $18.92 billion a year before.

  • North Texas’ lead in semiconductor space to leap ahead with expansions in Sherman

    North Texas leads the state in semiconductor manufacturing, and two massive expansions in the city of Sherman position the region to grow that lead substantially over the next few years and beyond.

  • Natural Gas Price Prediction – Natural Gas Rallies After EIA Report

    Traders rushed to buy natural gas as the report indicated that demand was stronger than expected.

  • Analysis:'Nobody's perfect': German economy, engine of Europe, splutters

    Long one of the globe's economic stars, Germany is on a brink of a reversal of fortune which some fear imperils the prosperity built by its post-war generation. While on the surface, the German economic engine is purring, a recent reversal in exports and steep stock price falls betray deep-seated problems in the continent's most populous and industrious country, a central pillar of the European Union. In May, Europe's biggest economy imported more than it exported for the first time in three decades, breaking a winning streak as "Exportweltmeister" or "global export champion" since the country's reunification.