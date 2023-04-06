Global Semiconductor Production Equipment Market to 2028: Rising Semiconductor Usage in the Automotive Industry Drives Growth

Company Logo

Global Semiconductor Production Equipment Market

Global Semiconductor Production Equipment Market

Dublin, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Semiconductor Production Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Dimension, By Supply Chain Process, By Product Type, By Function, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Semiconductor Production Equipment Market size is expected to reach $153.8 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 9.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Alsil Material

ASML Holdings N.V

SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd

Teradyne, Inc

Applied Materials, Inc

Veeco Instruments, Inc

KLA Corporation

Nikon Corporation

Carl Zeiss AG

Lam Research Corporation

Semiconductor production equipment is used to manufacture memory chips, semiconductor circuits, and other components. The ability of free electrons to easily move between atoms in semiconductors allows the free flow of electricity through them. This ability makes semiconductors ideal for designing and developing compounds like wafers, integrated circuits, diodes, etc., used in many electronic devices and systems.



The semiconductor industry is expanding quickly, which is helping to boost sales of modern semiconductor production equipment and propel the market upward. Consumers' rising desire for electronic gadgets drives the demand for chips, which is anticipated to indirectly raise the requirement for semiconductor production equipment.

The demand for consumer electronics is rising globally, which can be linked to the growing necessity for user-friendly electronic products as well as the expanding residential sector. For example, MEMS, optoelectronics, and MOEMS devices are used in the mass manufacturing of electronic items, including wearables, smartphones, and white goods.



Due to the delicate nature of semiconductor processing, precise supervision of automated steps, including cutting, drying, washing, etching, and assembly, as well as total control over working parameters like temperature and humidity, are required.

Story continues

A solution for improved control of these parameters, along with other automated processes, and the environment where semiconductors are made, is provided by semiconductor production equipment.

Semiconductor production equipment provides numerous advantages like improved production, greater output & dependability, fewer production & design errors, decreased process & equipment downtime, and enhanced workplace security.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 255 Forecast Period 2021 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $83762 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $153785.6 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.2% Regions Covered Global

Market Growth Factors

Growing demand for consumer electronics worldwide



The increasing demand for semiconductor chips from producers of consumer electronics, medical devices, and sensor systems is driving the rise of the semiconductor business. Since more people are using consumer electronics like cell phones, laptops, televisions, and other devices, the industry is growing.

The need for production equipment is expected to rise because semiconductors are crucial to many sectors related to consumer electronic products, including telecommunications, information technology, machine automation, power & solar photovoltaic, and others. Rising digital content and improved connectivity, as well as mobility in the coming years, will further promote market expansion.



Rising semiconductor usage in the automotive industry



The automotive industry continues to be a significant source of demand as well as a source of potential for semiconductor vendors, despite recent recessions and demand variations. Trends like the rise in demand for autonomous & electric vehicles and the increasing number of semiconductor components per vehicle are key motivators for semiconductor manufacturers. As more semiconductor components, such as sensors, microcontrollers, and radar chips, are utilized in automobiles, the market for semiconductor production equipment expands.



Market Restraining Factors

High costs of machines and interruptions to the supply chain



The supply chain for the semiconductor production equipment market has a large number of participants. However, the coronavirus pandemic significantly hindered the market's supply chain. The locations of semiconductor production plants must be in tidy areas. Moreover, there should be no flaws in the equipment supplied for making semiconductors. Most importantly, semiconductor equipment is expensive and requires a significant upfront investment. Machine price volatility is anticipated to impede market expansion.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Dimension

3-Dimension

2.5-Dimension

2-Dimension

By Supply Chain Process

IDM

OSAT

Others

By Product Type

Front-end Equipment

Back-end Equipment

By Function

Integrated Circuits

OSD

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hycjmi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



