Global Sensitive Toothpaste Market to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

Rise in intake of alcohol and tobacco contributing to oral health issues to boost the growth of the global sensitive toothpaste market. Surge in popularity of whitening toothpaste owing to myriad benefits offered by it is predicted to open new growth opportunities for the global market. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the growth of the global market was hindered due to reduction in sales of sensitive toothpastes.

Portland, OR, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global sensitive toothpaste market generated $1.5 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $2.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.



Download Free Sample Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6925





Report coverage & details:













Report Coverage







Details







Forecast Period



2022–2031







Base Year



2021







Market Size in 2021



$1.5 billion







Market Size in 2031



$2.6 billion







CAGR



5.3%







No. of Pages in Report



286







Segments Covered



Type, Application, Age Group, Distribution Channel, and Region.







Drivers



Rise in intake of alcohol and tobacco contributing to oral health issues.







Opportunities



Surge in popularity of whitening toothpaste owing to myriad benefits offered by it.







Restraints



Easy availability of many substitutes for toothpastes.



COVID-19 Scenario:



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had negatively impacted the growth of the global sensitive toothpaste market as it forced governments across the globe to implement stringent lockdowns. This, in turn, severely impacted domestic and foreign manufacturers.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the growth of the global market was hindered due to reduction in sales of the sensitive toothpastes.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global sensitive toothpaste market based on type, application, age group, distribution channel, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest-growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.



Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6925





Based on application, the whitening segment held the major market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global sensitive toothpaste market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the rapid relief segment, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.





On the basis of age group, the adults segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global sensitive toothpaste market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the kids segment, is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.





In terms of distribution channel, the supermarket/hypermarkets segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for three-fifths of the global sensitive toothpaste market share. Furthermore, the same segment is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the online sales channel segment, is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.





Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific region held the major market share in 2021, grabbing more than one-third of the global sensitive toothpaste market share. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific market is slated to dominate the global market share during the forecast period. However, the North American region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as Europe and LAMEA.





The key players analyzed in the global sensitive toothpaste market report includes Amway Corp, Church & Dwight Co., Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Coswell SPA, Dabur, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Lion Corporation, Patanjali Ayurved, Procter & Gamble, and Unilever Plc.





The report analyzes these key players in the global sensitive toothpaste market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance, and operating segments by prominent players in the market.





About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.





CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/consumer-goods Follow Us on Blog: https://www.dailyreportsworld.com



