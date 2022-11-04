U.S. markets close in 5 hours 53 minutes

Global Sensor Bearings Market to Reach $8.5 Billion by 2027

·23 min read
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Sensor Bearings estimated at US$6. 1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8. 5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

New York, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Speed, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$3.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Temperature segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.7% CAGR

The Sensor Bearings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.

Vibration Segment to Record 5.1% CAGR

In the global Vibration segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$835.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.

Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -
ABB
Beijing Zhongxuan Bailian Technology Co., Ltd.
Fersa Bearings
Harbin Bearing Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
JTEKT Corporation
Mageba
Nachi Europe GmbH
NSK Ltd.
NTN Corporation;
Schaeffler AG
SKF
The Timken Company
Thermometrics Corporation
Thomson Industries, Inc.
Waukesha Bearings Corporation


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Sensor Bearings - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sensor Bearings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Speed
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Speed by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027

Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Temperature by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Temperature by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vibration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Vibration by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027

Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Displacement by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Displacement by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Functionalities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Functionalities by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027

Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Transportation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal & Mining by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Metal & Mining by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &
Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Anti-lock Braking System by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World 7-Year Perspective for Anti-lock Braking System
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 27: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Material Handling Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 28: World 7-Year Perspective for Material Handling
Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Motors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: World 7-Year Perspective for Electric Motors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 33: World Sensor Bearings Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Sensor Bearings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sensor
Bearings by Functionality - Speed, Temperature, Vibration,
Displacement and Other Functionalities - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 35: USA 7-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings by
Functionality - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Speed,
Temperature, Vibration, Displacement and Other Functionalities
for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 36: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sensor
Bearings by End-Use - Automotive, Transportation, Metal &
Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 37: USA 7-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Transportation, Metal & Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sensor
Bearings by Application - Anti-lock Braking System, Material
Handling Equipment, Electric Motors and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: USA 7-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anti-lock
Braking System, Material Handling Equipment, Electric Motors
and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sensor Bearings by Functionality - Speed, Temperature,
Vibration, Displacement and Other Functionalities - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings by
Functionality - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Speed,
Temperature, Vibration, Displacement and Other Functionalities
for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 42: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sensor Bearings by End-Use - Automotive, Transportation, Metal &
Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 43: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Transportation, Metal & Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sensor Bearings by Application - Anti-lock Braking System,
Material Handling Equipment, Electric Motors and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anti-lock
Braking System, Material Handling Equipment, Electric Motors
and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Sensor Bearings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sensor Bearings by Functionality - Speed, Temperature,
Vibration, Displacement and Other Functionalities - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings by
Functionality - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Speed,
Temperature, Vibration, Displacement and Other Functionalities
for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 48: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sensor Bearings by End-Use - Automotive, Transportation, Metal &
Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 49: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Transportation, Metal & Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sensor Bearings by Application - Anti-lock Braking System,
Material Handling Equipment, Electric Motors and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anti-lock
Braking System, Material Handling Equipment, Electric Motors
and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Sensor Bearings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sensor Bearings by Functionality - Speed, Temperature,
Vibration, Displacement and Other Functionalities - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: China 7-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings by
Functionality - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Speed,
Temperature, Vibration, Displacement and Other Functionalities
for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 54: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sensor Bearings by End-Use - Automotive, Transportation, Metal &
Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 55: China 7-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Transportation, Metal & Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sensor Bearings by Application - Anti-lock Braking System,
Material Handling Equipment, Electric Motors and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: China 7-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anti-lock
Braking System, Material Handling Equipment, Electric Motors
and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Sensor Bearings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sensor Bearings by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2021 & 2027

Table 60: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sensor Bearings by Functionality - Speed, Temperature,
Vibration, Displacement and Other Functionalities - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 61: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings by
Functionality - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Speed,
Temperature, Vibration, Displacement and Other Functionalities
for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sensor Bearings by End-Use - Automotive, Transportation, Metal &
Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Transportation, Metal & Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sensor Bearings by Application - Anti-lock Braking System,
Material Handling Equipment, Electric Motors and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anti-lock
Braking System, Material Handling Equipment, Electric Motors
and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Sensor Bearings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 66: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sensor Bearings by Functionality - Speed, Temperature,
Vibration, Displacement and Other Functionalities - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 67: France 7-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings by
Functionality - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Speed,
Temperature, Vibration, Displacement and Other Functionalities
for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sensor Bearings by End-Use - Automotive, Transportation, Metal &
Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: France 7-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Transportation, Metal & Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 70: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sensor Bearings by Application - Anti-lock Braking System,
Material Handling Equipment, Electric Motors and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: France 7-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anti-lock
Braking System, Material Handling Equipment, Electric Motors
and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Sensor Bearings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 72: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sensor Bearings by Functionality - Speed, Temperature,
Vibration, Displacement and Other Functionalities - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 73: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings by
Functionality - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Speed,
Temperature, Vibration, Displacement and Other Functionalities
for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sensor Bearings by End-Use - Automotive, Transportation, Metal &
Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Transportation, Metal & Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 76: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sensor Bearings by Application - Anti-lock Braking System,
Material Handling Equipment, Electric Motors and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anti-lock
Braking System, Material Handling Equipment, Electric Motors
and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 78: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sensor Bearings by Functionality - Speed, Temperature,
Vibration, Displacement and Other Functionalities - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 79: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings by
Functionality - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Speed,
Temperature, Vibration, Displacement and Other Functionalities
for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sensor Bearings by End-Use - Automotive, Transportation, Metal &
Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Transportation, Metal & Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 82: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sensor Bearings by Application - Anti-lock Braking System,
Material Handling Equipment, Electric Motors and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anti-lock
Braking System, Material Handling Equipment, Electric Motors
and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Sensor Bearings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 84: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sensor
Bearings by Functionality - Speed, Temperature, Vibration,
Displacement and Other Functionalities - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 85: UK 7-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings by
Functionality - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Speed,
Temperature, Vibration, Displacement and Other Functionalities
for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sensor
Bearings by End-Use - Automotive, Transportation, Metal &
Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: UK 7-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Transportation, Metal & Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 88: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sensor
Bearings by Application - Anti-lock Braking System, Material
Handling Equipment, Electric Motors and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: UK 7-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anti-lock
Braking System, Material Handling Equipment, Electric Motors
and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 90: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sensor Bearings by Functionality - Speed, Temperature,
Vibration, Displacement and Other Functionalities - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 91: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings
by Functionality - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Speed, Temperature, Vibration, Displacement and Other
Functionalities for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sensor Bearings by End-Use - Automotive, Transportation,
Metal & Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Transportation, Metal & Mining, Aerospace &
Defense, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sensor Bearings by Application - Anti-lock Braking System,
Material Handling Equipment, Electric Motors and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Anti-lock Braking System, Material Handling Equipment, Electric
Motors and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Sensor Bearings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sensor Bearings by Functionality - Speed, Temperature,
Vibration, Displacement and Other Functionalities - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 97: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings
by Functionality - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Speed, Temperature, Vibration, Displacement and Other
Functionalities for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sensor Bearings by End-Use - Automotive, Transportation,
Metal & Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Transportation, Metal & Mining, Aerospace &
Defense, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sensor Bearings by Application - Anti-lock Braking System,
Material Handling Equipment, Electric Motors and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Anti-lock Braking System, Material Handling Equipment, Electric
Motors and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

REST OF WORLD
Table 102: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sensor Bearings by Functionality - Speed, Temperature,
Vibration, Displacement and Other Functionalities - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 103: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings
by Functionality - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Speed, Temperature, Vibration, Displacement and Other
Functionalities for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 104: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sensor Bearings by End-Use - Automotive, Transportation,
Metal & Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Transportation, Metal & Mining, Aerospace &
Defense, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 106: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sensor Bearings by Application - Anti-lock Braking System,
Material Handling Equipment, Electric Motors and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 107: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Anti-lock Braking System, Material Handling Equipment, Electric
Motors and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
