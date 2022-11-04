Global Sensor Bearings Market to Reach $8.5 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Sensor Bearings estimated at US$6. 1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8. 5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Speed, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$3.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Temperature segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.7% CAGR
The Sensor Bearings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.
Vibration Segment to Record 5.1% CAGR
In the global Vibration segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$835.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -
ABB
Beijing Zhongxuan Bailian Technology Co., Ltd.
Fersa Bearings
Harbin Bearing Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
JTEKT Corporation
Mageba
Nachi Europe GmbH
NSK Ltd.
NTN Corporation;
Schaeffler AG
SKF
The Timken Company
Thermometrics Corporation
Thomson Industries, Inc.
Waukesha Bearings Corporation
IV. COMPETITION
