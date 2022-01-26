U.S. markets open in 4 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,394.50
    +45.50 (+1.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,441.00
    +256.00 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,375.25
    +234.50 (+1.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,023.70
    +22.40 (+1.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.17
    +0.57 (+0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,847.00
    -5.50 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.94
    +0.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1287
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.74
    -1.16 (-3.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3501
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1630
    +0.2970 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,682.89
    +1,211.23 (+3.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    856.31
    +35.73 (+4.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,497.56
    +126.10 (+1.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,011.33
    -120.01 (-0.44%)
     

Global Sensor Materials, Processing, and Fabrication Market Report 2021: Sensors Market is Expanding and is Regarded as One of the Most Promising Areas in the Semiconductor Industry

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sensor Materials, Processing, and Fabrication Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The sensors market is expanding, and it is regarded as one of the most promising areas in the semiconductor industry.

Sensor technology is an evolving discipline that holds the potential to significantly improve the performance, durability, maintenance, and applicability of many engineering projects.

Material science and engineering advancements have opened up opportunities for the development of new and sophisticated sensors. Material selection is the first step in the sensor fabrication process. This is a critical technological decision with far-reaching implications for subsequent fabrication stages.

Both nanomanufacturing and nanofabrication are used in the development of 1D/2D/3D nanoparticles; they offer high operability and complex crystal structures and can be used in various applications such as healthcare, photonics, consumer electronics, and energy.

Nanofabrication is the practice of incorporating small objects into larger objects to enable special functionalities such as the inclusion of graphene materials in sensor devices.

Key Questions Answered in this Technology and Innovation Study:

  • Which factors challenge growth? What are the important drivers and restraints to market growth?

  • What does the patent landscape look like?

  • What are some of the important funding trends in the market?

  • Which industry best practices are adopted in sensor fabrication?

  • What are the key growth opportunities in the market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives
1.1 The Strategic Imperative
1.2 The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Sensor Materials, Processing, and Fabrication Industry
1.3 About the Growth Pipeline Engine
1.4 Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment
2.1 Scope of this Technology and Innovation Research Service
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Research Process and Methodology
2.4 Summary of Key Findings

3. Technology Snapshot
3.1 Sensor Fabrication and Processing Technology Overview
3.2 Graphene Sensors - Key Materials in the Sensor Fabrication Industry
3.3 CNTs - Enhancing the Sensor Fabrication Approach
3.4 Conducting Polymers - Unique Materials that Aid Sensor Fabrication
3.5 Emerging Sensor Fabrication Trends in Semiconductor Foundries

4. Factors Influencing Technology Development and Adoption
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Growth Restraints

5. IP Innovation and Funding Trends
5.1 IoT-enabling Technologies Encourage Research in Sensor Fabrication
5.2 Industry Consortiums Encourage Funding across Supply Chains
5.3 Key Project Initiatives to Develop Sensors with Advanced Materials and Fabrication Methods

6. Companies to Action
6.1 CMOS-MEMS Fabrication Process
6.2 Silicon Sensor Fabrication and Production
6.3 Thin-film Deposition Technologies for Flexible Printed Sensor Applications
6.4 Thin-line Crystal Fabrication of Sensors
6.5 Fabrication of a Scalable CMOS-based SWIR Sensor

7. Growth Opportunity Universe
7.1 Growth Opportunity 1: Advancements in Monolithic-based Sensor Integration/Fabrication for High-performance Results
7.2 Growth Opportunity 2: Advanced System in Packaging (SiP)/Hybrid Sensor Integration for the Development of Next-generation Products
7.3 Growth Opportunity 3: Molecular Self-assembly in Nanofabrication for Volume-based Sensor Production

8. Key Contacts

9. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8yra2n

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Clears Second-Largest Ever Loan of Oil From Strategic Reserve

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Department of Energy announced the loan of 13.4 million barrels of crude oil from its strategic reserve as part of a renewed effort by the Biden administration to contain oil prices that have surged to their highest level since 2014.Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to

  • The Great Resignation is coming to decimate the ranks of middle management. The C-Suite should be worried

    Being the boss is more challenging and less rewarding now than it’s ever been, and as a result more managers are quitting their jobs.

  • Crypto superfans including Elon Musk and El Salvador’s president are using McDonald’s to mock bitcoin’s dramatic crash

    The crypto community is taking the major downturn in Bitcoin in stride, sort of. Back to flipping burgers.

  • AT&T Rolls Out Fastest Broadband Internet for Homes

    AT&T Inc.&nbsp;is rolling out the fastest consumer broadband offered by major internet providers in an aggressive move aimed at cable providers. Some 5.2 million customers could sign on. AT&T Communications CEO Jeff McElfresh is on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • Chip Shortage Leaves U.S. Companies Dangerously Low on Semiconductors, Report Says

    Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said a survey shows the urgency for Congress to approve the Innovation and Competition Act, which includes $52 billion to boost domestic chip production.

  • Oil Holds Above $85 as Traders Focus on Stockpile Draw, Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held above $85 a barrel after industry estimates showed a draw in U.S. stockpiles and investors tracked tensions over Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapThis Red-Hot Housing Market Is Betting Interest Rates Will Never RiseWest Texas Interm

  • Oil prices are up but the taps aren’t flowing like they should be

    The price of oil is at a seven-year high, above $88 dollars per barrel. Demand is rising and may surpass pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022, the International Energy Agency forecast last week, as the global economy seems not to have been stalled by omicron. At the beginning of the pandemic, when travel seized up and oil demand evaporated, the price of oil crashed below zero for the first time.

  • Airbus to create own airline to rent out whale plane

    Airbus plans to charter out its whale-shaped Beluga transport planes - whose main job until now has been to ferry aircraft parts between its plants in Europe - to help other industries haul urgently-needed outsized machinery by air. Airbus said the move to rent out spare capacity on its existing Beluga ST and new Beluga XL transporters would lead to the creation of a commercial-cargo airline subsidiary from 2023. Weeks after ending output of the world's largest passenger jet, the A380, Airbus is planning a new role for what could be the West's largest commercial freighter by volume, the Beluga.

  • Life After Oil Arrives in Lake That Minted Hundreds of Billions of Dollars

    (Bloomberg) -- Lake Maracaibo is, in many ways, the unlikeliest of homes for a burgeoning shrimp farm industry. After a century of relentless oil drilling, much of it carried out in a reckless and haphazard manner in the final years, its surface is stained by petroleum slicks and choked with rusted-out rigs that stretch high into the sky.Most Read from BloombergStocks Get Crushed in Risk-Off Day as Bonds Rally: Markets WrapUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreCrypto Crash Eras

  • Making it in SD: Saving for retirement

    Making it in San Diego: Saving for retirement

  • A Letter to United Employees

    by Scott Kirby, CEO at United Airlines

  • Banks Push Back Against China’s Plan to Curb Foreign IPOs

    (Bloomberg) -- Global banks are raising concerns to Chinese authorities about a plan to tighten rules on overseas stock listings, saying the draft rules are ambiguous and will expand Beijing’s regulatory reach outside the nation’s borders.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapS&P 500 Slumps 2% Amid Fed, Russia-Ukraine Jitters: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine Up

  • GM investing $7 billion to build new battery factory in Michigan

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman details GM's plan to invest in EV battery production plants, the auto manufacturer's outlook for future EV product lines, and the prospects for charging infrastructure.

  • Tesla countersues JPMorgan, claims bank sought 'windfall' after Musk tweet

    Tesla Inc on Monday fought back against JPMorgan Chase & Co over a disputed bond contract, countersuing the bank for seeking a "windfall" following Elon Musk's notorious 2018 tweet that he might take his electric car company private. In a filing in Manhattan federal court, Tesla accused JPMorgan of "bad faith and avarice" for demanding $162.2 million after the bank had unilaterally changed the terms of warrants it received when Tesla sold convertible bonds in 2014. "JPMorgan pressed its exorbitant demand as an act of retaliation against Tesla both for it having passed over JPMorgan in major business deals and out of senior JPMorgan executives' animus toward Mr. Musk," Tesla said.

  • The SEC Gains Time to Handle Documents to Ripple

    In the Ripple vs SEC case, things are heating up with the disclosure of new SEC documents that may provide a deciding factor.

  • Halliburton Lifts Payout for the First Time in More Than 7 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Shale-oil companies are using almost all of the fracking equipment and crews available as exploration expands, accelerating cost inflation and pointing to worsening supply-chain disruptions across the industry.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreHong K

  • Could Amazon Buy Kohl's? (The Struggling Retailer May Be for Sale)

    Amazon and Kohl's already have a business relationship and the brick-and-mortar retailer could solve a big problem for the digital giant's owned and operated brands.

  • Halliburton doubles quarterly profit, boosts dividend as oil rebounds

    (Reuters) -Halliburton Co's fourth-quarter adjusted profit doubled from a year earlier, it said on Monday, beating analysts' forecasts and prompting the oilfield services company to lift its dividend following a rebound in crude and natural gas prices. U.S. oil prices rose more than 50% last year and have made a strong start to 2022, hovering around $85 a barrel, thanks to the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and supply cuts by producer group OPEC. That has encouraged producers to ramp up drilling activity, with the U.S. rig count rising 68% year-over-year to 586 at the end of the fourth quarter, according to Baker Hughes data.

  • My Top Oil Stock to Buy Right Now

    Oil is enjoying its best year since prices topped out at more than $100 per barrel a decade ago. Oil and gas behemoth ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) has rallied with it, hitting pre-COVID share prices. ExxonMobil's an integrated oil stock, which means it participates in multiple aspects of the oil and gas industry, including the exploration and extraction of fossil fuels (upstream) and the refining and distribution of fossil fuel products (downstream).

  • Massachusetts Investigates Potential Target-Date Funds Tax Issue

    The secretary of the commonwealth is asking asset-management companies including Vanguard, Fidelity and T. Rowe Price for information related to client accounts and target-date mutual funds offered in the state.