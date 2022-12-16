U.S. markets open in 3 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,843.75
    -53.25 (-1.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,793.00
    -419.00 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,228.25
    -119.00 (-1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,758.50
    -29.80 (-1.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.11
    -2.00 (-2.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.50
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.92
    -0.38 (-1.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0627
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4500
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.75
    +2.61 (+12.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2189
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.9700
    -0.7700 (-0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,021.37
    -661.63 (-3.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    393.48
    -19.29 (-4.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,334.84
    -91.33 (-1.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.12
    -524.58 (-1.87%)
     

Global Sensors Enabling IoT in Retail Research Report 2022: Hyper-personalized Customer Experience Driving Technology Adoption

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities for Sensors Enabling IoT in Retail" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of this research study is limited to technologies that enable an interactive and immersive customer experience. The study assesses emerging technologies that facilitate a personalized customer experience in the retail industry, including sensors, RFID, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, advanced display, smart lighting, robotics, VR/AR, data analytics, and IoT-based payment technologies, such as NFC.

Advancements in sensor technologies have facilitated the emergence of connected living. The development of sensors that detect multiple parameters enables the Internet of Things (IoT), which is communication between devices. However, sensors as a standalone device would not be able to play a vital role in the IoT space as only partial data would remain.

Hence, enabling technologies that assist data collection and analysis are necessary to generate meaningful information. Retail IoT includes technologies that collect data (sensors) and those that integrate sensors and facilitate a more immersive retail customer experience.

The IoT in retail will primarily transform supply chain management (SCM) and customer engagement opportunities. With the need for the end-to-end traceability of goods and services in retail SCM increasing, and end users having high expectations of an immersive customer experience, it is imperative that retail industry participants across the value chain integrate IoT capabilities to compete.

Questions the Research Addresses:

  • What are the main enabling technologies transforming IoT in retail?

  • What are the key factors influencing adoption in the innovation ecosystem?

  • What are the key industry initiatives? Who are the main participants impacting technology development?

  • What are the patent and funding trends in the retail IoT space?

  • What are the future growth opportunities for market participants?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Internet of Things (IoT) in the Retail Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

  • Research Methodology

  • Research Process and Methodology

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Summary of Key Findings

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Segmentation

  • Channels Adopting IoT in the Retail Industry to Improve the Customer Experience

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

  • Opportunity Assessment of IoT in Retail

  • IoT in Retail Adding Value Post-pandemic in Stores and Assisting Retailers to Maintain Shopper Distancing

3. Technologies Enabling IoT in Retail

  • IoT Enabling Technologies for the Retail Industry

  • Emerging Technologies, such as Advanced Imaging, Camera Sensors, and Data Analytics, to Play a Vital Role in the Retail Industry

  • Well-established Technologies, such as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, Have Extensive Usage in the Retail Industry

  • Advanced Display Technologies to Encourage Next-generation Human-Machine Interaction

  • Immersive Customer Experience that VR and AR Enable

  • Robotics Will Reduce Human Errors and Automate the Retail Industry

  • Connectivity and Easy Payment Opportunities Drive Retail IoT Advancements

  • Other Technologies Encouraging Retail IoT Development

  • Connected Smart Vending and Smart Shopping Card Convergence Scenarios are Enabling Retail IoT

4. Assessment of Industry Use Case Initiatives

  • Use Case 1: Super Indo, Indonesia, and Plexure LLC, United States

  • Use Case 2: Kesko Foods, Finland, and SmartCart LLC and Kontakt.Io, United States

  • Use Case 3: AB InBev and Consumption Information Real Time (CIRT), South Africa

5. Global Innovation Indicators

  • Connectivity and Easy Customer Experience-enabling Themes: Main Focus Areas of Research on Retail IoT

  • Funding Trends

6. Assessment of Retail Industry's Strategic Alliances and Collaborations

  • Strategic Alliances Focus on Bringing IoT to Retail Sensors

  • R&D Collaborations to Advance IoT in Retail Applications

  • Government Initiatives Foster IoT Sensing to Aid Embattled Retailers

  • New Product Introduction Protects Quality and Provides Shopping Convenience

  • New Product Aims to Reduce Shoplifting as Stores Reopen After Lockdowns

  • Mergers and Acquisitions Help Analyze Customer Behavior

7. Companies to Action

  • AWM Smart Shelf

  • Smart Shelf Displays

  • Caper AI

  • Smart Shopping Cart

  • Hitachi Vantara Corporation

  • LiDAR Sensor Intelligent Surveillance Solution

  • Shekel Brainweigh Ltd

  • Frictionless Retail Grocery Sales

  • Scanalytics, Inc.

  • Foot Traffic Sensing and Analysis

8. Future of IoT in Retail

  • Future Trends Driving IoT in Retail

  • Technology Development Roadmap for IoT in Retail

9. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: IoT in Retail to Open Opportunities for SMEs

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Personalized Customer Communication After Data Collection

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Retail IoT Technologies for Enhanced SCM

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l6geqp

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Global Semiconductor Race Is Turning Into a War

    Only weeks after US president Joe Biden and the Chinese president Xi Jinping met in person to improve ties between the world’s two biggest economies, China filed a dispute with the World Trade Organization, further escalating the conflict between the two countries that intensified when the US introduced sanctions on chips exports earlier this year. According to Bloomberg, Japan and the Netherlands will be joining the US in efforts to tighten chip exports to China, with even semiconductor giants

  • China’s New Iron Ore Buyer Sets Off Biggest Shakeup in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- China is about to upend the $160 billion iron ore trade with the biggest change in years as Beijing expands efforts to increase control over the natural resources needed to feed its economy.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally: Markets WrapA new state-owned company

  • Boies law firm makes odd moves in FTX case against Tom Brady, celebs

    The law firm led by famed litigator David Boies appears to have engaged in some unusual litigation tactics on behalf of FTX crypto exchange users who accuse NFL quarterback Tom Brady, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, comedian Larry David and other celebrities of inducing them to open FTX accounts. This tale ventures deep into the weeds of federal court filing procedures, but the upshot is that Boies’ firm, Boies Schiller Flexner, and co-counsel from The Moskowitz Law Firm filed three different but obviously related FTX lawsuits in the same federal court in Miami without asking the court to consolidate the cases before just one judge.

  • Utility takes big loss on $1.5 billion sale of gas pipeline network that serves Colorado

    Activist investor Carl Icahn agitated to stop the deal last year. Now the pipeline network has been unloaded to a new owner.

  • Blockchain Fails to Gain Traction in the Enterprise

    Maersk and IBM last month shut down their global platform that was supposed to bring blockchain to the shipping industry. Other big bets are moving slowly.

  • Bitcoin Few Weeks Away From Its First Weekly Chart 'Death Cross'

    Bitcoin has never seen a death cross on its weekly chart before and the ominous-sounding indicator has a bad reputation of trapping sellers on the wrong side in traditional markets.

  • Lockheed Martin plans expansion to King of Prussia campus

    The new building is being planned alongside Lockheed Martin's existing 784,000-square-foot main facility, which is part of the company's Space unit that builds satellites and spacecraft.

  • 3 Reasons I Don't Love Roku Quite As Much as Wall Street Does

    Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares are down substantially from July 2021's all-time high, bumping into new multiyear lows just last month. While the analyst community lowered its consensus price target in step with the stock's sizable slide, the average price target of $59.32 per share is still 17% above Roku's present price. Roku has been one of the key drivers of the entire streaming movement, and its televisions and receivers remain North America's most-purchased brand.

  • Can I Retire With $2 Million?

    For years, financial experts have suggested a target retirement savings goal of $1 million. But when you consider things like inflation, the rising cost of healthcare and longer life expectancies, that amount of money may not go as far as … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $2 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Warren Buffett Backed BYD To Launch Fresh EV Brand In 2023

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway backed BYD Co, Ltd (OTC: BYDDF) (OTC: BYDDY) looked to launch a new "professional and personal" electric car brand in 2023. The new brand will be an addition to Yangwang, a premium brand set for launch in the first quarter of 2023, Reuters reports citing Brian Luo, the company's branding assistant general manager. Also Read: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Trims Stake In BYD EV Company To Below 15% BYD capitalized on a range of incentives for electric cars offered

  • Tesla and GM Are Betting Their Future on Electric Vehicles. Foxconn and Magna Want a Piece of the Action.

    “Asset light” is catching on among upstart companies selling electric vehicles. Foxconn and Magna International want a piece of the action.

  • 12 Countries That Produce The Most Lithium

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 12 countries that produce the most lithium. For more countries, head on over to 5 Countries That Produce The Most Lithium. Lithium is shaping up to be one of the most important materials for the modern day world. Alongside silicon, which is used in semiconductor […]

  • 4 Retirement Planning Moves That Can Save Big on Taxes, Including Capital Gains

    When it comes to investing for retirement it's not just a matter of how much you make – it's also a matter of how much you keep. The surest way to boost the returns on your retirement money can come … Continue reading → The post 4 Retirement Planning Moves That Can Save Big on Taxes, Including Capital Gains appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Industry View: 3 Oil Stocks to Fuel your Portfolio

    Energy was a top sector in 2022. Today, we explore 3 stocks in the oil industry firing on all cylinders.

  • Binance, the World’s Largest Crypto Exchange, Faces a Test as Customers Withdraw Funds

    In the 24 hours through Tuesday, investors withdrew assets from the exchange at the fastest rate in months.

  • Adobe Stock Rallies on Earnings. Management Sticks With Forecasts.

    The provider of content development and marketing software tools posted strong results despite the tougher economic environment.

  • Why Companies Do Layoffs Around Christmas

    As job cuts ripple through industries such as tech and media, it is hard not to notice how the holiday season is a really unfortunate time for workers to be getting pink slips. There is arguably no good time for companies to lay off employees, of course, but as farewell-to-my-job posts continue to populate LinkedIn, many are wondering, why did they have to do this the week before Thanksgiving or right before Christmas? Thousands of job cuts have also hit other industries, with Ford Motor , Walmart and PepsiCo all reducing their head counts, leaving many employees to wonder: Could I be next?

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Is Moving Some Manufacturing to Arizona, but Who Will Benefit Most?

    In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss recent news affecting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) and some companies that can benefit from this $40 billion investment. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • San Mateo-based Salesforce rival Freshworks cuts jobs amid restructuring

    The company said that about 90 people were laid off, but that it wasn't part of a companywide job cut.

  • Carl Icahn Is Buying More Southwest Gas

    Southwest has announced the sale of its MountainWest Pipeline business for $1.5 billion