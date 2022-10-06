U.S. markets close in 2 hours 18 minutes

The Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market to Register Growth at a CAGR of 9.60% by 2027 | DelveInsight

·8 min read
DelveInsight Business Research LLP

The sepsis diagnostics market is expanding due to factors such as the rising prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic, an increase in the geriatric population, an increase in the prevalence of bacterial infections such as tuberculosis, and an increase in regulatory approvals for technologically advanced sepsis diagnostics products. As a result, the sepsis diagnostics market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR from 2022 to 2027.

New York, USA, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market to Register Growth at a CAGR of 9.60% by 2027 | DelveInsight

DelveInsight's Sepsis Diagnostics Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market, forthcoming device innovation, individual leading companies' market shares, challenges, sepsis diagnostics market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key sepsis diagnostics companies in the market.

DelveInsight’s Sepsis Diagnostics Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market, forthcoming device innovation, individual leading companies’ market shares, challenges, sepsis diagnostics market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key sepsis diagnostics companies in the market. 

Key Takeaways from the Sepsis Diagnostics Market Report

  • As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global sepsis diagnostics market during the forecast period.

  • Notable sepsis diagnostics companies such as BD, Cytovale™ Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, bioMérieux SA, Danaher, T2 Biosystems Inc, Luminex Corporation, Bruker, Immunexpress Inc, Axis-Shield Diagnostics Ltd, Quidel Corporation, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc, Seegene Inc, Boditech Med Inc, Alifax S.r.l. Italy, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Response Biomedical Corp, and several others are currently operating in the sepsis diagnostics market.

  • In January 2022, Pathogenomix, a next-generation sequencing pathogen diagnostic company, was granted US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Breakthrough Device Designation for its Patho-Seq assay. The assay is designed to quickly detect and identify hundreds of clinically important bacteria for a wide range of clinical diseases and sample types, including sepsis from whole blood samples and bacterial meningitis from Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF).

  • In November 2021, Immunexpress Inc, a molecular diagnostic company focusing on improving outcomes for suspected sepsis patients, announced that SeptiCyte RAPID had received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In hospitalized patients suspected of sepsis, the approved test helps to distinguish sepsis from infection-free systemic inflammation.

  • In March 2020, Immunexpress, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company focusing on improving outcomes for patients with suspected sepsis, announced that SeptiCyte® RAPID, their host response technology, has achieved CE Marking. SeptiCyte® RAPID combines SeptiCyte® technology with the Biocartis Idylla platform to provide actionable data in less than an hour, which allows doctors to make better patient care decisions. SeptiCyte® RAPID is a gene expression test that quantifies the relative expression levels of host response genes extracted from whole blood collected in the PAXgene® Blood RNA Tube using reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (PCR).

To read more about the latest highlights related to the sepsis diagnostics market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market Report 

Sepsis Diagnostics Overview

Sepsis is a potentially fatal condition that occurs when the body's response to an infection causes tissue damage. When the body's infection-fighting processes activate, organs function poorly and abnormally. Sepsis can lead to septic shock. This is a significant drop in blood pressure that can result in severe organ damage and death. Sepsis diagnostics include instruments, lab tests, various technologies, and others that are used to diagnose sepsis by examining the patient for signs of infection or organ damage.


Learn more about sepsis diagnostics procedures @Diagnositc Tools for Sepsis

Sepsis Diagnostics Market Insights

North America is expected to dominate the global sepsis diagnostics market in 2021 and will continue to do so throughout the forecast period of 2022–2027. Factors such as the rising prevalence of bacterial infections such as tuberculosis and an increase in regulatory approvals for technologically advanced sepsis diagnostics products are expected to drive demand for sepsis diagnostics in the North American sepsis diagnostics market.

Furthermore, the increased regulatory approvals for technologically advanced sepsis diagnostics products may boost the region's overall sepsis diagnostics market. Noninvasix, for example, announced in February 2022 that its LIVOxTM Central Venous Oxygenation Monitor had received Breakthrough Device Designation from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for non-invasive, real-time, continuous, or spot monitoring of central venous oxygen saturation (ScvO2) in adults at risk of septic shock in the United States.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the sepsis diagnostics market, get a snapshot of the Sepsis Diagnostics Market Trends

Sepsis Diagnostics Market Dynamics

The rising prevalence of COVID-19 is one of the primary drivers of the sepsis diagnostics market. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population is another major contributor to the rise in the sepsis diagnostics market. However, the high cost of sepsis treatment and a lack of awareness and knowledge about sepsis may impede the growth of the global sepsis diagnostics market.

Additionally, the COVID-19 outbreak has had a marginally positive impact on the sepsis diagnostics market. SARS-CoV-2 causes sepsis, according to the Global Sepsis Alliance. A recent study found that viral sepsis is the most common complication in COVID-19 patients and is associated with increased mortality. Although COVID-19 affects the patient's respiratory system, with most patients requiring hospitalization for pneumonia of varying severity, almost all other organ systems can be impacted. This fits with a combination of sepsis and direct viral invasion. Thus, the increase in COVID-19 pandemic cases increased demand for sepsis diagnostics, and an increase in COVID-19 cases is expected to increase demand for tools, reagents, and test kits for sepsis detection, resulting in an increase in the sepsis diagnostics market.

Get a sneak peek at the sepsis diagnostics market dynamics @Sepsis Diagnostics Market Dynamics Analysis

Report Metrics

Details 

Coverage

Global

Study Period

2019–2027

Base Year

2021

Market CAGR

9.60%

Market Size in 2021

USD 644.48 Million

Anticipated Market Size by 2027

USD 11.14 Billion

Key Sepsis Diagnostics Companies

BD, Cytovale™ Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, bioMérieux SA, Danaher, T2 Biosystems Inc, Luminex Corporation, Bruker, Immunexpress Inc, Axis-Shield Diagnostics Ltd, Quidel Corporation, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc, Seegene Inc, Boditech Med Inc, Alifax S.r.l. Italy, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Response Biomedical Corp, among others

Sepsis Diagnostics Market Segmentation

  • Market Segmentation By Techniques Type: Immunoassay, Molecular Diagnosis, Microbiology, Flow Cytometry, and Others

  • Market Segmentation By Sepsis Diagnostics Tests Type: Laboratory Testing and Point Of Care Testing

  • Market Segmentation By Product Type: Assays & Reagents and Instruments & Kits)

  • Market Segmentation By Pathogen: Bacterial, Fungal, and Others

  • Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Pathology Laboratories, and Others

  • Market Segmentation By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

  • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the sepsis diagnostics market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @Sepsis Diagnostics Companies 

Table of Contents 

1

Report Introduction

2

Executive summary

3

Sepsis Diagnostics Regulatory and Patent Analysis

4

Key Factors Analysis

5

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Sepsis Diagnostics Market

7

Sepsis Diagnostics Market Layout

8

Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies

9

Sepsis Diagnostics Market Company and Product Profiles

10

Project Approach

11

About DelveInsight

Interested in knowing the sepsis diagnostics market by 2027? Click to get a snapshot of the Sepsis Diagnostics Market Research

Related Reports

Sepsis Market

Sepsis Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key sepsis companies, including Inotrem, Par Pharmaceutical, Enlivex Therapeutics, among others.

Sepsis Epidemiology Forecast

Sepsis Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted sepsis epidemiology in the 7MM.

Sepsis Pipeline 

Sepsis Pipeline Insight – 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key sepsis companies, including Inotrem, Par Pharmaceutical, Enlivex Therapeutics, Sanofi, among others.

Community-acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Pipeline

Community-acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Pipeline Insight – 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key community-acquired bacterial pneumonia companies, including as Allergan, Eagle Pharmaceutical Inc, Combioxin SA, Takeda, among others.

Community-acquired Pneumonia Pipeline

Community-acquired Pneumonia Pipeline Insight – 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key community-acquired pneumonia companies, including Nabriva Therapeutics, Melinta Therapeutics, Wakunaga Pharmaceutical, among others.

Pneumonia Market

Pneumonia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key pneumonia companies, including Pfizer, Affinivax, Merck Sharp &Dohme Corp., Vaxcyte, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Goitre MarketThymus Cancer Market | US Healthcare Outlook Report | Venous Stenosis Market | Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Market | Global Kinase Inhibitor in Autoimmune Diseases Market | Metrorrhagia Market | Dysfunctional Uterine Bleeding Market | Hypereosinophilic Syndrome Market | Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market | Dental Lasers Market | CRISPR Therapies Pipeline Insight | Cell And Gene Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market | Drug Hypersensitivity Market | Dysthymia Market | Persistent Depressive Disorder Market | Cancer Vaccines Market | Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) Coronavirus Infection Market | Substance use disorder Market | Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Market | Spinal Fusion Devices Market | Atherectomy Devices Market | Prosthetic Heart Valve Market | Cardiac Monitoring System Market | Chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) Market | Diabetes Market | Ocular Melanoma Market | Breast Pumps Market | Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market  Atopic Dermatitis Market | Concussions Market | Osteoporosis Market | Myelofibrosis (MF) Market | Cancer Cachexia (CC) Market

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

CONTACT: Contact Us Shruti Thakur  info@delveinsight.com  +1(919)321-6187  https://www.delveinsight.com/medical-devices


