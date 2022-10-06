DelveInsight Business Research LLP

The sepsis diagnostics market is expanding due to factors such as the rising prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic, an increase in the geriatric population, an increase in the prevalence of bacterial infections such as tuberculosis, and an increase in regulatory approvals for technologically advanced sepsis diagnostics products. As a result, the sepsis diagnostics market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR from 2022 to 2027.

New York, USA, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market to Register Growth at a CAGR of 9.60% by 2027 | DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s Sepsis Diagnostics Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market, forthcoming device innovation, individual leading companies’ market shares, challenges, sepsis diagnostics market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key sepsis diagnostics companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Sepsis Diagnostics Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global sepsis diagnostics market during the forecast period.

Notable sepsis diagnostics companies such as BD, Cytovale™ Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, bioMérieux SA, Danaher, T2 Biosystems Inc, Luminex Corporation, Bruker, Immunexpress Inc, Axis-Shield Diagnostics Ltd, Quidel Corporation, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc, Seegene Inc, Boditech Med Inc, Alifax S.r.l. Italy, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Response Biomedical Corp , and several others are currently operating in the sepsis diagnostics market.

In January 2022, Pathogenomix, a next-generation sequencing pathogen diagnostic company, was granted US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Breakthrough Device Designation for its Patho-Seq assay. The assay is designed to quickly detect and identify hundreds of clinically important bacteria for a wide range of clinical diseases and sample types, including sepsis from whole blood samples and bacterial meningitis from Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF).

In November 2021, Immunexpress Inc, a molecular diagnostic company focusing on improving outcomes for suspected sepsis patients, announced that SeptiCyte RAPID had received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In hospitalized patients suspected of sepsis, the approved test helps to distinguish sepsis from infection-free systemic inflammation.

In March 2020, Immunexpress, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company focusing on improving outcomes for patients with suspected sepsis, announced that SeptiCyte® RAPID, their host response technology, has achieved CE Marking. SeptiCyte® RAPID combines SeptiCyte® technology with the Biocartis Idylla platform to provide actionable data in less than an hour, which allows doctors to make better patient care decisions. SeptiCyte® RAPID is a gene expression test that quantifies the relative expression levels of host response genes extracted from whole blood collected in the PAXgene® Blood RNA Tube using reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (PCR).

Sepsis Diagnostics Overview

Sepsis is a potentially fatal condition that occurs when the body's response to an infection causes tissue damage. When the body's infection-fighting processes activate, organs function poorly and abnormally. Sepsis can lead to septic shock. This is a significant drop in blood pressure that can result in severe organ damage and death. Sepsis diagnostics include instruments, lab tests, various technologies, and others that are used to diagnose sepsis by examining the patient for signs of infection or organ damage.





Sepsis Diagnostics Market Insights

North America is expected to dominate the global sepsis diagnostics market in 2021 and will continue to do so throughout the forecast period of 2022–2027. Factors such as the rising prevalence of bacterial infections such as tuberculosis and an increase in regulatory approvals for technologically advanced sepsis diagnostics products are expected to drive demand for sepsis diagnostics in the North American sepsis diagnostics market.

Furthermore, the increased regulatory approvals for technologically advanced sepsis diagnostics products may boost the region's overall sepsis diagnostics market. Noninvasix, for example, announced in February 2022 that its LIVOxTM Central Venous Oxygenation Monitor had received Breakthrough Device Designation from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for non-invasive, real-time, continuous, or spot monitoring of central venous oxygen saturation (ScvO2) in adults at risk of septic shock in the United States.

Sepsis Diagnostics Market Dynamics

The rising prevalence of COVID-19 is one of the primary drivers of the sepsis diagnostics market. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population is another major contributor to the rise in the sepsis diagnostics market. However, the high cost of sepsis treatment and a lack of awareness and knowledge about sepsis may impede the growth of the global sepsis diagnostics market.

Additionally, the COVID-19 outbreak has had a marginally positive impact on the sepsis diagnostics market. SARS-CoV-2 causes sepsis, according to the Global Sepsis Alliance. A recent study found that viral sepsis is the most common complication in COVID-19 patients and is associated with increased mortality. Although COVID-19 affects the patient's respiratory system, with most patients requiring hospitalization for pneumonia of varying severity, almost all other organ systems can be impacted. This fits with a combination of sepsis and direct viral invasion. Thus, the increase in COVID-19 pandemic cases increased demand for sepsis diagnostics, and an increase in COVID-19 cases is expected to increase demand for tools, reagents, and test kits for sepsis detection, resulting in an increase in the sepsis diagnostics market.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2019–2027 Base Year 2021 Market CAGR 9.60% Market Size in 2021 USD 644.48 Million Anticipated Market Size by 2027 USD 11.14 Billion Key Sepsis Diagnostics Companies BD, Cytovale™ Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, bioMérieux SA, Danaher, T2 Biosystems Inc, Luminex Corporation, Bruker, Immunexpress Inc, Axis-Shield Diagnostics Ltd, Quidel Corporation, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc, Seegene Inc, Boditech Med Inc, Alifax S.r.l. Italy, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Response Biomedical Corp, among others

Sepsis Diagnostics Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation By Techniques Type: Immunoassay, Molecular Diagnosis, Microbiology, Flow Cytometry, and Others

Market Segmentation By Sepsis Diagnostics Tests Type: Laboratory Testing and Point Of Care Testing

Market Segmentation By Product Type: Assays & Reagents and Instruments & Kits)

Market Segmentation By Pathogen: Bacterial, Fungal, and Others

Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Pathology Laboratories, and Others

Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Sepsis Diagnostics Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Sepsis Diagnostics Market 7 Sepsis Diagnostics Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Sepsis Diagnostics Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

