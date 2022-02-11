U.S. markets open in 4 hours 4 minutes

The global sepsis diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 771 million by 2026 from USD 503 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.9%

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The demand is expected to grow due to the rising incidence of sepsis, a growing number of surgical procedures, high incidence of hospital-acquired infections, and increasing availability of a wide variety of sepsis diagnostic devices.

New York, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Technology, Product, Test Type, Pathogen, End User - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04169035/?utm_source=GNW
The sepsis diagnostics industry is segmented on the technology, product, method, pathogen, test type, end user, and region.

The blood culture segment accounted for the largest share of the sepsis diagnostics industry, by end-user, in 2021.
Based on end-users, the sepsis diagnostics market is segmented into blood culture, immunoassays, molecular diagnostics, flow cytometry, microfluidics, and biomarkers. The blood culture accounted for the largest share of the market due to the increasing incidences of sepsis coupled with the growing adoption of blood culture techniques for the diagnosis of sepsis.

The blood culture media segment accounted for the largest share of the sepsis diagnostics market, by product, in 2021.
The market, by product, is segmented into blood culture media, assays & reagents, instruments, and software. The blood culture media segment accounted for the largest share of the sepsis diagnostics industry due to the usage of blood culture testing as the standard diagnostic method for the diagnosis and identification of sepsis across the globe.

North America accounted for the largest share of the sepsis diagnostics market.
North America accounted for the largest share of the global market, followed by Europe. This can primarily be attributed to the extensive availability of advanced sepsis diagnostic technologies, well-established distribution channels, and significant public awareness about the clinical benefits of diagnostic products in risk assessment for infectious diseases.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:
• By Company Type: Tier 1: 25%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 45%
• By Designation: C-level: 26%, D-level: 30%, and Others: 44%
• By Region: North America: 40%, Europe: 31%, APAC: 20%, Latin America: 6%, and the Middle East & Africa: 3%

Some of the prominent players in the sepsis diagnostics market are bioMérieux (France), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Danaher Corporation (US), T2 Biosystems (US), Luminex (US), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bruker Corporation (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Immunexpress (Australia), Axis-Shield Diagnostics (UK), Quidel Corporation (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), EKF Diagnostics (UK), Seegene Inc., (South Korea), Boditech Med (South Korea), Alifax S.r.l. (Italy), AdvanDx (US), (US), Immunexpress (Australia), and Axis-Shield Diagnostics (UK)

Research Coverage
This report studies the sepsis diagnostics market based on technology, product, method, pathogen, test type, end-user, and region.It studies significant factors (such as drivers and restraints) affecting the market growth.

The report also analyzes opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders.It provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market.

The report forecasts the revenue of market segments with respect to five major regions and their respective major countries.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report
This report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market shares of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views.It also analyzes the competitive landscape users emerging segments of the sepsis diagnostics market; and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market and garner greater market shares.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04169035/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


