Global Sepsis Diagnostics Markets Report 2022-2027: Cost Curve, The Diagnostics Dillemma, & Adoption Lag and Cost Control Limiting Growth
Dublin, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sepsis Diagnostics - Global Markets by Assay, by Cause, by Product, by Lab, and by Place, with Executive and Consultant Guides and COVID-19 Related Sepsis Market Analysis and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report includes five year market forecasts. Growth is coming from the basic factors but the COVID Pandemic has changed to market landscape now and for the foreseeable future.
Some players have already made their mark but disruptive diagnostic technology could change the playing field. Learn about this market including the issues and outlooks. The two key trends of Rapid Diagnositic and the Genomics Revolution are merging to create new diagnostic opportunities.
Sepsis is killing over 45 million people a year with no definitive diagnostic in hand. The race is on using all the genomic and molecular diagnostic tools that have come to the fore in the last decade.
It is not clear who will be the winner, but the stakes are global and large. Emergency life saving diagnostics can command a premium in the market, especially deaths related to COVID infections. Understand the different drivers of this huge global diagnostic market and where the opportunity lies.
Sepsis - Current Science
What is Sepsis?
Organ Damage
Neonatal sepsis
Prognosis
Diagnosis
Infection Identification
Biomarkers
Differential diagnosis
The Cytokine Storm - Diagnostic Needs
Causes of Sepsis
Sepsis Progression
The Cytokine Storm - COVID and Other Situations
Prevalence
Impact of COVID on Sepsis Prevalence
Sepsis Diagnostics - Recent Developments
Study Establishes Cytovale IntelliSep Test for Rapid Diagnosis of Sepsis
Baebies Awarded $11.6M to Develop Diagnostic Platform to ID Sepsis
Personalized Medicine in Sepsis
Point-of-care Device can Diagnose Sepsis in 30 Minutes
SpeeDx Developing Respiratory Virus Host-Response Test
Scanogen Developing Blood Infection Test with Sepsis Application
Inflammatix Moving Into COVID Test Market and Developing New Sepsis Dx
Immunexpress, Biocartis to Roll Out Sepsis Test
Sepset Biosciences Using COVID-19 Patient Samples to Validate Sepsis Test
Immunexpress to Develop Sepsis Test for Coronavirus Patient Triage
DNAe Developing POC Sequencing Platform for Coronavirus, Sepsis
NGS technique offers quick, accurate diagnosis of Sepsis
Portable device diagnoses sepsis faster
Ontera and QuantuMDx Collaborate to Advance Sepsis Diagnosis
Blood Test Accurately Predicts Sepsis Severity
Sepsis diagnostics: HHS to advance development of Cytovale rapid test
Mologic Developing Sepsis Test Using Multimarker
Abionic: Study Demonstrates Diagnosis of Sepsis in 5 Minutes
T2 Biosystems Introduces New Data and Updates for Rapid Diagnostic Technology
Sepsis found to fit into 4 Subtypes
GenMark Diagnostics Receives FDA Clearance for Blood Panel
Novacyt, Immunexpress Extend Sepsis Assay Development Partnership
New Test Could Diagnose Sepsis Faster
Immunexpress Wins $745K HHS Contract for Rapid Sepsis Assay
Curetis' Unyvero Application Cartridges Receive Regulatory Approvals
Luminex Buys MilliporeSigma's Flow Cytometry Portfolio
Experimental 2.5-minute Sepsis Test Discovered
sphingotec raises €20 million
SeLux Diagnostics Announces Sepsi U.S. HHS/BARDA Research Funding
Roche PCT assay cleared as tool in fight against Sepsis
GeneFluidics selected as finalist for AMR Challenge
BioDirection, Inc. Announces System to Diagnose and Monitor Sepsis
sphingotec Adding Advanced POC Testing Platform
Rapid Detection Using DNAe's LiDia Bloodstream Infection Technology
Septec Team Working on 15 Minute Sepsis Diagnosis
Abionic Announces Rapid Sepsis PoC Diagnostic
Market Trends
Factors Driving Growth
Increasing Prevalence
Antimicrobial Resistance
Increasing Diagnosis
Multiplex Diagnostics Impacts
The Aging World
COVID Market Impact
Factors Limiting Growth
The Cost Curve Shrinks the Market
The Diagnostics Dillemma
Adoption Lag and Cost Control
Diagnostic Technology Development
The Multiplex Opportunity
Shifting Role of Physicians in Diagnosis
Diagnostics Moves Out of the Lab
Biomarkers and Algorithms
Rapid Testing Changing Medical Practice
Genome Role and Big Data
The Next Five Years
Industry Overview
Players in a Dynamic Market
Academic Research Lab
Diagnostic Test Developer
Pharmaceutical/Reagent Supplier
Independent Testing Lab
Public National/Regional Lab
Hospital lab
Physician Lab
Audit Body
Certification Body
Profiles of Key Companies
Abbott Diagnostics
Abionic
Accel Diagnostics
Accelerate Diagnostics
Axis-Shield Diagnostics Ltd
Beckman Coulter Diagnostics
Becton, Dickinson and Company
Biocartis
bioMerieux Diagnostics
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Bruker
Cube Dx
Curetis N.V. / Curetis GmbH
Cytovale
DNAe
EKF Diagnostics Holdings
GeneFluidics
GenMark Dx
Grifols
Immunexpress
Inflammatix
LightDeck Diagnostics
Linear Diagnostics
Luminex Corp
Mbio Diagnostics
Mobidiag
Nanomix
Qiagen Gmbh
Response Biomedical
Roche Molecular Diagnostics
SeLux Diagnostics
Septec
Siemens Healthineers
Sphingotec
T2 Biosystems
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7o0nj9
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900