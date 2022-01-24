U.S. markets open in 3 hours 44 minutes

Global Sepsis Diagnostics Markets Report 2022-2027: Cost Curve, The Diagnostics Dillemma, & Adoption Lag and Cost Control Limiting Growth

Research and Markets

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sepsis Diagnostics - Global Markets by Assay, by Cause, by Product, by Lab, and by Place, with Executive and Consultant Guides and COVID-19 Related Sepsis Market Analysis and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report includes five year market forecasts. Growth is coming from the basic factors but the COVID Pandemic has changed to market landscape now and for the foreseeable future.

Some players have already made their mark but disruptive diagnostic technology could change the playing field. Learn about this market including the issues and outlooks. The two key trends of Rapid Diagnositic and the Genomics Revolution are merging to create new diagnostic opportunities.

Sepsis is killing over 45 million people a year with no definitive diagnostic in hand. The race is on using all the genomic and molecular diagnostic tools that have come to the fore in the last decade.

It is not clear who will be the winner, but the stakes are global and large. Emergency life saving diagnostics can command a premium in the market, especially deaths related to COVID infections. Understand the different drivers of this huge global diagnostic market and where the opportunity lies.

Sepsis - Current Science

What is Sepsis?

  • Organ Damage

  • Neonatal sepsis

  • Prognosis

Diagnosis

  • Infection Identification

  • Biomarkers

  • Differential diagnosis

  • The Cytokine Storm - Diagnostic Needs

Causes of Sepsis

  • Sepsis Progression

  • The Cytokine Storm - COVID and Other Situations

Prevalence

  • Impact of COVID on Sepsis Prevalence

Sepsis Diagnostics - Recent Developments

  • Study Establishes Cytovale IntelliSep Test for Rapid Diagnosis of Sepsis

  • Baebies Awarded $11.6M to Develop Diagnostic Platform to ID Sepsis

  • Personalized Medicine in Sepsis

  • Point-of-care Device can Diagnose Sepsis in 30 Minutes

  • SpeeDx Developing Respiratory Virus Host-Response Test

  • Scanogen Developing Blood Infection Test with Sepsis Application

  • Inflammatix Moving Into COVID Test Market and Developing New Sepsis Dx

  • Immunexpress, Biocartis to Roll Out Sepsis Test

  • Sepset Biosciences Using COVID-19 Patient Samples to Validate Sepsis Test

  • Immunexpress to Develop Sepsis Test for Coronavirus Patient Triage

  • DNAe Developing POC Sequencing Platform for Coronavirus, Sepsis

  • NGS technique offers quick, accurate diagnosis of Sepsis

  • Portable device diagnoses sepsis faster

  • Ontera and QuantuMDx Collaborate to Advance Sepsis Diagnosis

  • Blood Test Accurately Predicts Sepsis Severity

  • Sepsis diagnostics: HHS to advance development of Cytovale rapid test

  • Mologic Developing Sepsis Test Using Multimarker

  • Abionic: Study Demonstrates Diagnosis of Sepsis in 5 Minutes

  • T2 Biosystems Introduces New Data and Updates for Rapid Diagnostic Technology

  • Sepsis found to fit into 4 Subtypes

  • GenMark Diagnostics Receives FDA Clearance for Blood Panel

  • Novacyt, Immunexpress Extend Sepsis Assay Development Partnership

  • New Test Could Diagnose Sepsis Faster

  • Immunexpress Wins $745K HHS Contract for Rapid Sepsis Assay

  • Curetis' Unyvero Application Cartridges Receive Regulatory Approvals

  • Luminex Buys MilliporeSigma's Flow Cytometry Portfolio

  • Experimental 2.5-minute Sepsis Test Discovered

  • sphingotec raises €20 million

  • SeLux Diagnostics Announces Sepsi U.S. HHS/BARDA Research Funding

  • Roche PCT assay cleared as tool in fight against Sepsis

  • GeneFluidics selected as finalist for AMR Challenge

  • BioDirection, Inc. Announces System to Diagnose and Monitor Sepsis

  • sphingotec Adding Advanced POC Testing Platform

  • Rapid Detection Using DNAe's LiDia Bloodstream Infection Technology

  • Septec Team Working on 15 Minute Sepsis Diagnosis

  • Abionic Announces Rapid Sepsis PoC Diagnostic

Market Trends

Factors Driving Growth

  • Increasing Prevalence

  • Antimicrobial Resistance

  • Increasing Diagnosis

  • Multiplex Diagnostics Impacts

  • The Aging World

  • COVID Market Impact

Factors Limiting Growth

  • The Cost Curve Shrinks the Market

  • The Diagnostics Dillemma

  • Adoption Lag and Cost Control

Diagnostic Technology Development

  • The Multiplex Opportunity

  • Shifting Role of Physicians in Diagnosis

  • Diagnostics Moves Out of the Lab

  • Biomarkers and Algorithms

  • Rapid Testing Changing Medical Practice

  • Genome Role and Big Data

  • The Next Five Years

Industry Overview

  • Players in a Dynamic Market

  • Academic Research Lab

  • Diagnostic Test Developer

  • Pharmaceutical/Reagent Supplier

  • Independent Testing Lab

  • Public National/Regional Lab

  • Hospital lab

  • Physician Lab

  • Audit Body

  • Certification Body

Profiles of Key Companies

  • Abbott Diagnostics

  • Abionic

  • Accel Diagnostics

  • Accelerate Diagnostics

  • Axis-Shield Diagnostics Ltd

  • Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company

  • Biocartis

  • bioMerieux Diagnostics

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

  • Bruker

  • Cube Dx

  • Curetis N.V. / Curetis GmbH

  • Cytovale

  • DNAe

  • EKF Diagnostics Holdings

  • GeneFluidics

  • GenMark Dx

  • Grifols

  • Immunexpress

  • Inflammatix

  • LightDeck Diagnostics

  • Linear Diagnostics

  • Luminex Corp

  • Mbio Diagnostics

  • Mobidiag

  • Nanomix

  • Qiagen Gmbh

  • Response Biomedical

  • Roche Molecular Diagnostics

  • SeLux Diagnostics

  • Septec

  • Siemens Healthineers

  • Sphingotec

  • T2 Biosystems

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7o0nj9

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


