The Global Sequencing Reagents Market is expected to grow by $ 4.09 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 12.32% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Sequencing Reagents Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the sequencing reagents market and it is poised to grow by $ 4. 09 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 12.

New York, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sequencing Reagents Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06240794/?utm_source=GNW

32% during the forecast period. Our report on the sequencing reagents market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing affordability of DNA sequencing, growing demand for early diagnosis of genetic disorders, and expanding applications of DNA sequencing. In addition, the increasing affordability of DNA sequencing is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The sequencing reagents market analysis includes the technology segment and geographic landscape.



The sequencing reagents market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Next-generation sequencing

• Sanger sequencing

• Third generation sequencing



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the advances in next generation sequencing techniques as one of the prime reasons driving the sequencing reagents market growth during the next few years. Also, development of sophisticated bioinformatics tools for next generation sequencing and automation of DNA sequencing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on sequencing reagents market covers the following areas:

• Sequencing reagents market sizing

• Sequencing reagents market forecast

• Sequencing reagents market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sequencing reagents market vendors that include Agilent Technologies Inc., BGI Group, BioChain Institute Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fluidigm Corp., FroggaBio Inc., Illumina Inc., LGC Biosearch Technologies, Meridian Bioscience Inc, New England Biolabs Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc, PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tecan Group Ltd., Trilink Biotechnologies, Merck KGaA, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., and Takara Bio Inc. Also, the sequencing reagents market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06240794/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



