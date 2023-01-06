U.S. markets open in 2 hours 21 minutes

Global Serious Games Market Report to 2031 - Featuring BreakAway, Designing Digitally, Triseum and Revelian Among Others

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo

Global Serious Games Market

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Serious Games Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global serious games market.

The global serious games market is expected to grow from $6.73 billion in 2021 to $8.23 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.3%. The serious games market is expected to reach $17.39 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 20.6%.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the serious games market are BreakAway Ltd, Designing Digitally Inc, Triseum LLC, Revelian, Promotion Software GmbH, Learning Nexus Ltd, Nintendo Co Ltd, Serious Game International, Ccs Digital Education, Grendel Games, MPS Interactive Systems, BreakAway Ltd, Tata Interactive Systems, Tygron, and Triseum LLC.

The serious games market consists of the sales of serious games products and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to promote learning and behavior change. Serious games impart particular skills, knowledge, and attitudes and blend learning techniques, game mechanics, and knowledge and structures. The strength of serious games is that they are captivating, engrossing, and entertaining.

The main platforms for serious games are smartphones, consoles, PC, and other platforms. The smartphone segment consists of sales of serious games that are designed for smartphones. A smartphone is a cell phone with a built-in computer and other functionality, including an operating system, web browsing, and the capacity to run software programs.

The applications of serious games include simulation and training, research and planning, advertising and marketing, human resources, and other applications. The end users of serious games include education, healthcare, aerospace and defense, government, retail, media and entertainment, and other verticals.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the serious games market in 2021. The regions covered in the serious games market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The serious games market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides serious games market statistics, including serious games industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a serious games market share, detailed serious games market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the serious games industry. These serious games market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

The adoption of virtual reality in training and development activities is expected to propel the growth of the serious games market. Virtual reality is an artificial world made with software and presented to the user in a way that causes them to suspend belief and take it for granted that it is real. Virtual reality offers a learning environment where people may experiment with new skills, fail safely, learn from their errors, and advance professionally.

For instance, in April 2021, according to a study conducted by Korea World Bank Partnerships Facility, a total of 72 experiments demonstrate that VR training is equally or even more effective than conventional training at enhancing student learning results. After finishing their courses, students who received VR training reported 20% improved levels of confidence and self-efficacy. Therefore, adopting virtual reality in training and development activities is expected to drive the growth of the serious games market.

The emerging technological infrastructure has emerged as a key trend in the serious games market. Major players in the serious games market are bringing innovations in games through cloud computing, virtual reality, metaverse, and other technologies. The metaverse is a virtual world in which users can communicate with each other in a computer-generated environment. It gives real-time experience to the players and makes the games interactive.

For instance, in March 2022, Amazon, a US-based multinational technology company that focuses on e-commerce, cloud computing, digital streaming, and artificial intelligence, launched AWS Cloud Quest. AWS Cloud Quest is a role-playing game played online to make it simpler for users to learn cloud computing techniques. The cloud practitioners can design their avatars that roam a virtual city and assist its inhabitants in resolving cloud-related technological problems. Users can gain additional character styles, pet companions, city themes, and virtual goods like a hoverboard and a unicorn pool float by completing Amazon Web Services simulations and challenge.

The countries covered in the serious games market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

175

Forecast Period

2022 - 2026

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$8.23 billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026

$17.39 billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

20.6%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Serious Games Market Characteristics

3. Serious Games Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Serious Games

5. Serious Games Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Serious Games Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Serious Games Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Serious Games Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Serious Games Market, Segmentation By Gaming Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Smartphone

  • Console

  • PC

  • Other Platforms

6.2. Global Serious Games Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Simulation and Training

  • Research and Planning

  • Advertising and Marketing

  • Human Resources

  • Other Applications

6.3. Global Serious Games Market, Segmentation By Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Education

  • Healthcare

  • Aerospace and Defense

  • Government

  • Retail

  • Media and Entertainment

  • Other Verticals

7. Serious Games Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Serious Games Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Serious Games Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qlbsuv

