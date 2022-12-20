U.S. markets close in 5 hours 9 minutes

The Global Server Operating System Market size is expected to reach $29.4 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 8.8% CAGR during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·10 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

A framework to run on a PC is known as a server operating system. It is also known as server OS. A server is a PC that provides information to other PCs and is interconnected through a LAN or WAN.

New York, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Server Operating System Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Deployment, By Virtualization, By Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374165/?utm_source=GNW
It is used to provide administration to various clients. It can serve multiple customers simultaneously with a highly advanced server operating system.

Mac OS X server, windows server, Red Hat Enterprise, and Linux are some of the well-known server operating systems. A server operating system (OS) helps organizations perform various tasks and projects, for instance, the transfer of information. Also, the rising use of farm and cloud platforms greatly influences the interest in server working frameworks.

The server operating system is an advanced version of an operating system. The features and abilities of a server operating system are used within an associated enterprise computing environment or client-server architecture. Along with a central interface to combine security and vital administrative processes, the system comes in with an advanced-level blend of software, hardware, and network configuration services.

As a result, many end users rapidly implement operating system and server technologies for safer and faster resource sharing and cost savings. The server operating system or Server OS is a software layer that enables other applications or software programs to run on the server hardware.

It is similar to how a mobile device OS, computer OS, or embedded device OS allows application and software programs to work on these devices. Different server roles like a mail server, web server, database server, print server, and application server are enabled and made smoother by the server operating system.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted all prominent sectors, causing significant recessions. The pandemic has decreased end-user expenditure on data center infrastructure and overall IT investments. The market has also slowed down due to the fall of Information technology. The pandemic has dropped end-user spending on data center infrastructure and overall IT. In addition, the fall of the IT sector has affected the demand for server operating systems. As organizations started adapting the pandemic a new business environment was developed, boosting cloud services and digitalization as businesses modernize their digital infrastructure to enable better working.

Market Growth Factors

The Increasing Spending and Usage for Data Center

Data center resources from cloud providers are used when hosting an application in the cloud. However, present-day data centers are quite different from those a few years ago. Infrastructures have shifted to virtual networks that enable applications and workloads across pools of physical infrastructure and into a multi-cloud environment from conventional on-premise physical servers. In addition, the server operating system offers numerous features for the data center, like implanting securities, keeping track of multiple users, and various other administrative processes.

Hybrid Cloud Environment’s Adoption Is Increasing

Cloud-based solutions are now being widely adapted, creating a rising need for computing. Big data technology and the advent of Internet of Things (IoT) are the major driving factors for this requirement. There is also a rise in the number of users for cloud-native servers and an increase in spending for cloud services implementation. Companies also have a unique reason for trusting cloud technology support in providing excellent flexibility, improved customer assistance, and time.

Market Restraining Factors

High Deployment Cost and Server Downtime

It is known as downtime or an outage when a server stops working or is inaccessible for some reason. The loss due to the downtime to a company or an individual can drastically hamper their reputation. Server downtime can be due to physical causes, especially those connected to the internet, as it comprises a complex combination of electrical power network cabling and hardware components. Any complication in any of the physical aspects of the hosting infrastructure can cause significant downtime.

Type Outlook

Based on the Type, the Server Operating System Market is segmented into Windows, Linux, Unix and Others. The windows segment acquired the highest revenue share in the server operating system market in 2021. It is because windows are the most recognized operating system used by businesses. It supports various features within a single platform, including smooth administration of server core, enhanced security, automated client connectivity, and numerous other features that help developers efficiently operate and manage servers.

Virtualization Outlook

On the basis of virtualization, the Server Operating System market is divided into Virtual Machine and Physical. The physical server segment recorded a remarkable revenue share in the server operating system market in 2021. Because the physical server provides preferable performance, the flexibility to modify software and hardware architecture, and high levels of enhanced security, a physical server is a computer utilized to run server software.

Deployment Outlook

By deployment, the Server operating system market is classified into On-premise and Cloud. The On-premise segment garnered the highest revenue share in the Server Operating system market in 2021. Because of the increasing demand for SMEs, the on-premise is expected to grow in the upcoming years. On-premise deployment is increasing due to its feature to provide its users with complete access to apps, data, and infrastructure while significantly decreasing operational costs and increasing security on the other hand.

Regional Outlook

Region-wise, the Server operating system market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America region acquired the largest revenue share in the server operating system market in 2021. Because of the increasing demand for server operating systems and the rise in internet applications, with the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology, the server operating system can be used to administer many applications like server and storage management. Market is also being propelled by the increasing adoption for cloud computing in various organizations.

The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisitions. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Apple, Inc. and Microsoft Corporation are the forerunners in the Server Operating System Market. Companies such as Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Amazon.com, Inc.), Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc. are some of the key innovators in Server Operating System Market.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Apple, Inc., Dell Technologies, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Amazon.com, Inc.), NEC Corporation, Unisys Corporation, and Canonical Group Limited.

Recent Strategies Deployed in Server Operating System Market

Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:

Jul-2021: NEC Corporation came into partnership with Microsoft, an IT service company. This Partnership is aimed to accelerate business growth and resiliency. The integration of Azure and both companies’ IoT and AI technologies and specialization would increase NEC’s customer experience through advanced solutions and allow more secure operation and maintenance of stores.

Mar-2021: Cisco came into an extended partnership with AMD, an American multinational semiconductor company. Through this partnership, companies aim to help business increase advanced digital experiences and enhance hybrid cloud operations.

Acquisitions and Mergers:

Jun-2022: Oracle took over Cerner, a company engaged in the digitalization of medical care. This acquisition provides Oracle to use the EHR vendor’s extensive health information data to help the vendor broaden their cloud business in the health system market.

May-2022: Amazon completed the acquisition of E8 Storage, a provider of rack-scale flash storage for enterprise and software-defined cloud. Under this acquisition, Amazon would merge E8’s technology and connect with Amazon Web Services, a cloud computing arm of Amazon.

Dec-2021: Oracle acquired Federos, a company with expertise in AI-optimized assurance, analytics, and automation solutions. Through this acquisition, Oracle broadens its Oracle Communications application suite by the addition of analytics, assurance, and automation solutions to manage the performance and availability of critical networks and systems.

Oct-2021: Cisco took over Epsagon LTD., a modern observability vendor with a specialization in distributed tracing solutions. Through this acquisition, Epsagon would align with Cisco’s experience on full-stack observability for cloud-native environments over various telemetry types consisting of traces, events, logs, and metrics with support for open standards.

Oct-2021: Microsoft completed the acquisition of Clear Software, a provider of integration and business-process products. Under this acquisition, Clear Software’s Application Programming Interface access and back-end systems knowledge would enhance the combination between outside systems of record and the power platform.

Jul-2021: Cisco acquired Socio Labs, Inc., a modern event technology platform. This acquisition would broaden Webex’s portfolio more than webinars, meetings, and webcasts to include large-scale multi-session hybrid conferences.

Jun-2021: Cisco completed the acquisition of Sedona Systems, a company engaged in providing multi-vendor, cross-domain network controllers. Under this acquisition, Cisco would combine Sedona’s NetFusion and Cisco Crosswork, delivering customers with a comprehensive and actual understanding of the network for a fast journey toward complete automation of the Converged SDN Transport network.

Jun-2021: IBM completed the acquisition of Turbonomic, Inc., a provider of application Resource Management and Network Performance Management software. This acquisition aligns with IBM’s past acquisition of Instana for application performance monitoring and observability as well as the release of IBM Cloud Pak for Watson AIOps to automate IT Operations through AI.

Jun-2021: Microsoft completed the acquisition of ReFirm Labs, an open-source Binwalk firmware security-analysis product developer. This acquisition of ReFirm Labs by Microsoft would provide both top-notch expertise in firmware security and the Centrifuge firmware platform to enhance the capability to help and analyze and protect firmware.

Product Launches and Product Expansions:

Jul-2022: IBM introduced mid-range and scale-out systems, designed for demanding and dynamic business environments. The product broadens the Power10 server line to advance, protect and automate business applications and IT operations. The mid-range and scale-out systems integrate scalability, flexibility, and performance with a pay-as-you-go consumption suite for customers seeking to apply services quickly over multiple environments.

Sep-2021: IBM unveiled the IBM Power E1080 server, the first in its category of servers. The IBM Power E1080 server is based on the IBM Power10 processor, created only for hybrid cloud environments.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud

By Virtualization

• Virtual Machine

• Physical

By Type

• Windows

• Linux

• Unix

• Others

By Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o Rest of North America

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Russia

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Argentina

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Nigeria

o Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

• Apple, Inc.

• Dell Technologies, Inc.

• Microsoft Corporation

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Amazon.com, Inc.)

• NEC Corporation

• Unisys Corporation

• Canonical Group Limited

Unique Offerings

• Exhaustive coverage

• Highest number of market tables and figures

• Subscription based model available

• Guaranteed best price

• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374165/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


