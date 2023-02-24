Global Serverless Architecture Market Report to 2027: Players Include Google, IBM, Alibaba, Oracle, TIBCO and Rackspace

Company Logo

The "Global Serverless Architecture Market By Type, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User and By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027"



The global serverless architecture market was valued at USD 7723.25 million in 2021 and is expected to project robust growth during the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 26.39%.

The growing number of verticals that use distributed workloads is a major driver of the serverless architecture market.



The term "Serverless Architecture" refers to a computer architecture that enables programmers to create and run programs without having to provide, set up, or manage infrastructure. Serverless computing enables developers to concentrate efforts on writing code that directly adds value to the business by outsourcing infrastructure management to a third party.

The sort of serverless computing presented in this paper executes functions in response to predetermined events or triggers, despite the fact that the term "serverless computing" can refer to a wide range of services. This style of serverless computing, also known as "functions as a service," makes use of transient functions that form applications that are run inside of a serverless architecture.



Growing IoT ecosystem leading to the emergence of serverless architecture application:



The shift of various industries into a data-driven framework as a result of rapid technical advancements and innovations has created enormous potential.

Additionally, enterprises who are using this technology to improve their operations in order to promote productivity and cost-efficiency are contributing to the considerable surge in IoT usage. In the expanding IoT ecosystem, serverless computing has found several uses, including data processing.

Batch processing, access to external APIs, and data routing using only HTTP requests from the user's device are all possible with serverless computing, which lessens the demand on hardware. These are all viewed as significant in driving serverless architecture market.



Market expansion for cloud infrastructure services:



Owing to significant advantages that cloud computing offers, its use has grown rapidly in the global ICT sector. Asian nations, particularly China, India, and South Korea, have experienced rapid growth in the cloud computing and serverless architecture markets as a result of their impressive adoption of this technology across a range of business sizes.

Additionally, rising internet usage and a preference for technology among emerging firms are the main drivers of market expansion. Such a significant growth trend in developing the Asian market presents a good opportunity for the serverless architecture market during the forecast period.



Growing necessity to address server management issues:



Due to the ongoing expansion of the data landscape and rising server demand, IT managers and administrators must perform ongoing management duties. They employ a variety of solutions, such as Microsoft SCCM, but it is not sufficient to handle all the demands.

They encounter a variety of difficulties when managing servers, including server deployment, system configuration modifications, patch management for Windows, application packaging, change administration, change testing, and application deployment. Because the vendor manages the servers, this technology aids the developers in resolving problems with server management. Additionally, this lowers the investment in DevOps, which cuts costs.

The IT staff is also given more freedom to develop and expand their applications thanks to other advantages such as scalability and flexibility, which relieve them from being bound by server capacity. All these advantages are driving the adoption of serverless architecture to undertake server challenges and act as a major driver for the market growth.

Report Scope:



In this report, global serverless architecture market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Serverless Architecture Market, By Type:

Automation & Integration Services

Monitoring Services

API Management Services

Security & Maintenance

Serverless Architecture Market, By Deployment Model:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Serverless Architecture Market, By End User:

BFSI

Telecommunications & IT

Retail & Ecommerce

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Others

Serverless Architecture Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Iraq

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of South America

