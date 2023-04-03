The Global IT Services Market is forecast to grow by $402.79 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.57% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global IT Services Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the IT services market and is forecast to grow by $402.79 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.57% during the forecast period.

Our report on the IT services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing adoption of edge data centers, need to adhere to regulatory guidelines and ensure compliance, and growing demand for IoT and big data operations.



The IT services market is segmented as below:

By Service

• IT consulting and other services

• Internet services and infrastructure

• Data processing and outsources services



By End-user

• Technology and telecommunication

• BFSI

• Travel and hospitality

• Healthcare

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of ai in information management as one of the prime reasons driving the IT services market growth during the next few years. Also, integration of big data in information provider offerings and growing BFSI sector and go-green initiatives will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the IT services market covers the following areas:

• IT services market sizing

• IT services market forecast

• IT services market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading IT services market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., DXC Technology Co., Fujitsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., LTIMindtree Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Nokia Corp., Oracle Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Toshiba Corp., Wipro Ltd., and Zunesis Inc. Also, the IT services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

