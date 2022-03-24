U.S. markets close in 3 hours 32 minutes

JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims hit the lowest level since 1969

Continuing claims also fell further to reach 1.35 million — the least since January 1970

Global Servo Motors and Drives Market to Reach $16.5 Billion by 2026

·7 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Servo Motors and Drives - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE
What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 7; Released: February 2022
Executive Pool: 20333
Companies: 111 - Players covered include ABB; ADTECH (Shenzhen) Technology Co., Ltd; Altra Industrial Motion; AMETEK, Inc; Applied Motion Products, Inc; Baumüller Group; Bosch Rexroth AG; Delta Electronics, Inc; Emerson Electric Co; FANUC CORPORATION; Fuji Electric Co., Ltd; Hitachi, Ltd; Kollmorgen Corporation; Lenze Group; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Nidec Corporation; Nippon Pulse America, Inc; Omron Corporation; Panasonic Corporation; Parker-Hannifin Corporation; Powertec Industrial Motors; Rockwell Automation, Inc; Rozum Robotics LLC; Schneider Electric; SEW-EURODRIVE GmbH & Co KG; Siemens AG; WEG; Yaskawa Electric Corporation and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Type (Motors, Drives); System (Rotary, Linear); End-Use (Automotive & Transportation, Semiconductor & Electronics, Food Processing, Packaging, Textile, Petrochemicals, Other End-Uses)
Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Servo motors are basic electric motors that are managed for particular angular rotation, with the aid of an additional servomechanism. They include AC and DC motors and are employed in a closed loop system which uses its position feedback to regulate its rotational speed. At present, servo motors are generally used for big industrial applications for control requirements. They find application in toy cars that are remote controlled, in DVD and CD players, and in various daily life applications. Servo motors that are employed in industrial settings include speed as well as position sensing. They implement derivative control algorithms (proportional-integral) which enable the engine to quickly come into position, as the shaft's speed can be managed.

A servo drive functions by obtaining a command signal from the control system, amplifies and transmits the electric current to a servo motor for generating motion that is in proportion to the command signal. The command signal generally represents a required velocity, however can also indicate a desired position or torque. A sensor that is connected to the servo motor notifies about the status of the motor to the servo drive. The actual motor status is compared to the commanded motor status by the servo drive.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Servo Motors and Drives estimated at US$14.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period. Motors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.4% CAGR and reach US$10.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Drives segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2026
The Servo Motors and Drives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.9 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.

The market is driven by factors such as increasing automation in manufacturing, focus on efficiency, high precision, and ease of maintenance among others. Servo motors and drives are ideal for Industry 4.0 industrial automation solutions as they provide higher precision and control over operations compared to other motor types. Industrial automation or Industry 4.0 is the key trend that is pervading industries across the world. As manufacturers strive to improve efficiency, automation is being recognized as the key enabler for systems. Industrial automation involves extensive usage of technology to connect all the manufacturing systems through a network, to automate most of the processes. Servo motors and drives are best suited to achieve the networking of industrial processes as they are capable of receiving and decoding signals from the controller to achieve the desired changes. As a result, industrial manufacturing is witnessing substantial retrofits with servo motors and drives. Industrial robotics also play an important role in automation of manufacturing as routine tasks can be programmed to be achieved through robots.

Servo motors and drives play a critical role in the proper functioning of industrial robots as they need precise equipment with minimal tolerance levels to perform the tasks. As automation and robotic manufacturing pervades across the manufacturing landscape, servo motors and drives are expected to gain further momentum in future. Automotive represents the major end-use market for servo motors and drives. Modern automobiles feature multiple motors for different functions. Servo motors and drives find application in automobiles such as anti-lock braking systems, fuel injection systems, and cruise control systems. Moreover, automotive assembly extensively utilizes robots throughout the assembly line such as material handling, automated systems for chassis marriage, and painting among others. As the automotive industry moves further in adoption of automation technologies to improve productivity, the logistics segment is also benefiting from the usage of automation solutions, which is enabled by servo motors and drives. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-servo-motors-and-drives-market-to-reach-16-5-billion-by-2026--301508614.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

