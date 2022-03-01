Global Sewage Treatment Facilities Market to Reach $169.9 Billion by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Sewage Treatment Facilities - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics ." The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Sewage Treatment Facilities - FEB 2022 Report

FACTS AT A GLANCE

What's New for 2022?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 9; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 377

Companies: 217 - Players covered include Buckman Laboratories International Inc; Ecoprog GmbH; Emerso; Hitachi; Suez Environnement SA and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Type (Residential, Industrial, Commercial)

Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry



Story continues

ABSTRACT-



Global Sewage Treatment Facilities Market to Reach $169.9 Billion by 2026

Sewage treatment represents wastewater treatment intended to eliminate different forms of contaminants from sewage that contains wastewater coming from industrial and residential units along with pre-treated industrial wastewater. Also referred to as municipal wastewater treatment or domestic wastewater treatment, the approach involves the use of chemical, biological and physical processes for removing contaminants for achieving treated wastewater that can be released in the environment. Sewage treatment also yields sewage sludge as byproduct that is further treated before disposal or specific uses. Sewer systems in majority of cities also carry industrial effluent to sewage treatment facilities for reducing pollutant load. Sewer systems representing combined sewer also carry the urban runoff like storm water to these facilities. The discharge of untreated wastewater into the environment is one of the primary reasons behind rising water pollution. Municipal wastewater treatment is a component of sanitation that also covers management of solid waste, human waste and storm water. While over 50% of the municipal wastewater globally is treated, the treatment rate holds regional variances. In contrast to developed nations that treat nearly 75% of municipal wastewater, developing nations hold a dismal rate of 4.2%. Sewage across developing nations along with rural areas marked with low population density is treated using on-site sanitation systems rather than being conveyed to sewers. Moreover, these systems feature septic tanks linked to on-site sewage units, drain fields, or vermifilter systems.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Sewage Treatment Facilities estimated at US$130.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$169.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period. Residential, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.8% CAGR to reach US$97.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Industrial segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.6% share of the global Sewage Treatment Facilities market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $31.4 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $23.5 Billion by 2026

The Sewage Treatment Facilities market in the U.S. is estimated at US$31.4 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 24.36% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$23.5 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% through 2026. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 4.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$25.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

The market is gathering a notable steam on account of rising investments and implementation of stringent regulations for industrial and commercial settings. The global market for sewage treatment facilities is bound to gain from ongoing government initiatives and rising environmental awareness. The market is bolstered by increasing population, rapid urbanization and significant investments in wastewater treatment. Factors such as increasing industrial activities, strong focus on wastewater treatment and rising attention on sewage treatment units for power generation are anticipated to improve growth prospects for the market. Increasing awareness about water-borne diseases is highlighting the critical relevance of sewage treatment facilities. In addition, the implementation of stringent regulations as a result of continuing environmental degradation coupled with ongoing efforts to conserve resources is poised to benefit the market. On the flip side, the market growth is likely to be restrained by high cost of sewage treatment, worker shortages and low penetration of wastewater treatment options across emerging economies.

The global market for sewage treatment facilities is slated to receive a strong impetus from the implementation of sophisticated technologies by traditional wastewater treatment units for treatment of micro-pollutants.

In the recent years, various companies have started embracing advanced options to deal with micro-pollutants that pose numerous challenges for traditional facilities. Micro-pollutants represent contaminants that originate from household chemicals, pesticides, pharmaceutical residues and personal care products. Treatment facilities are investing in new technologies such as moving bed biofilm reactors, ozone-based advanced oxidation, powdered activated carbon and adsorption to eliminate micro-pollutants present in wastewater. The trend is highly prevalent across European countries including Switzerland and Germany. Various plants in Germany have embraced latest technologies like membrane bioreactor or powdered activated carbon owing to their ability to remove micro-pollutants in a cost-efficient manner. In addition, various treatment facilities are implementing energy-efficient solutions for reducing their energy usage. Energy-efficient, advanced technologies like anaerobic digesters and membrane aerated biofilm reactors play an important role in improving water resource recovery. In addition, the use of advanced digesters for generating biogas along with adoption of reciprocating gas engines to generate electricity using biogas is enabling treatment plants to reduce energy consumption. These developments are anticipated to provide a significant push to the global sewage treatment facilities market.

Residential segment represents major end-use market for sewage treatment plants. Municipal bodies are focused on designing, supplying and commissioning waste water treating equipment for potable water, sewage and storm-water end-use markets. Growth in this segment will be driven by the need to comply with strict regulations requiring household sewage waste to be treated prior to release into the environment. The increasingly scarce water resources are also driving need for recycling and reuse of residential sewage/wastewater for other applications, thus necessitating establishment of sewage treatment plants.

Commercial Segment to Reach $26.3 Billion by 2026

In the global Commercial segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$15 Billion will reach a projected size of US$19.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.9 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.2% CAGR through the analysis period. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: ZA@StrategyR.com



LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp



Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./



Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes



Journalists & Media

Info411@strategyr.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-sewage-treatment-facilities-market-to-reach-169-9-billion-by-2026--301491477.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.