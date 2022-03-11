U.S. markets open in 2 hours 55 minutes

Global Sewing Machines Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $4.2 Billion by 2026 - Industrial Sewing Machines to Account for $2.4 Billion

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Market for Sewing Machines

Global Market for Sewing Machines
Global Market for Sewing Machines

Dublin, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sewing Machines - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Sewing Machines Market to Reach $4.2 Billion by 2026

The global market for Sewing Machines estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period.

Apparel, one of the end-use segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.7% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Apparel end-use segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $591.5 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2026

The Sewing Machines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$591.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 3.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.

Growing global population, rising disposable income and high demand of accessories and apparel are the key factors driving growth of the sewing machine market. Long-term growth in the market will be driven by factors such as rising demand for advanced and feature rich sewing machines, launch of various innovative technologies and software, and the rise of sewing as a leisure pursuit among new sewing enthusiasts. Growing consumer preference for sophisticated features and functions will drive demand for smart sewing machines in the coming years.

Industrial Sewing Machines to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2026

Global market for Industrial Sewing Machines is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$2.4 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 4.9% over the analysis period.

China constitutes the largest regional market for Industrial segment, accounting for 47.4% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 5.6% over the analysis period, to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2026.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

  • Textile Industry Remains Hard Hit by the Pandemic

  • COVID-19 Inflicts Considerable Damage on Global Textile Machinery Industry

  • Sewing Activity Grows in Prominence Amidst the Pandemic, Presenting Opportunities for Household Sewing Machines

  • Global Economy Stares at an Impending Crisis

  • Home Sewing Machines

  • Industrial Sewing Machines

  • Sewing Machines: Providing Limitless Creativity for Industrial Users, Quilters, Home Decor Sewers, and Fashion Enthusiasts

  • Industrial Sewing Machines Lead Global Market

  • Developing Economies to Boost Long-term Growth

  • Competition

  • Select Popular Sewing Machines

  • World Brands

  • Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 104 Featured)

  • Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

  • Baby Lock

  • Brother Industries, Ltd.

  • Brother International Corporation

  • Bernina International AG

  • Jaguar International Corporation

  • Janome Sewing Machine Co., Ltd.

  • Elna International Corp. SA

  • Juki Corporation

  • Kaulin Manufacturing Co., Ltd./Siruba

  • Merrow Inc.

  • Million Special Industries Co., Ltd

  • Jack Sewing Machine Co., Ltd.

  • Pegasus Sewing Machine Mfg. Co., Ltd.

  • Rimoldi & CF srl

  • SEIKO Sewing Machine Co., Ltd.

  • SGSB Group Co., Ltd

  • SVP Worldwide

  • Singer Sewing Company

  • TAJIMA Group

  • Xi'an Typical Industries Co. Ltd.

  • Zhejiang Doso Sewing Machine Co., Ltd.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Rising Demand for Advanced and Feature-Rich Sewing Machines to Drive Healthy Long-term Gains

  • Energy-Efficiency: A Key Factor Driving Technology Innovation

  • Computerized Sewing Machines: A Major Innovation Fueling Market Growth

  • Innovative Embroidery Software Spells Significant Market Opportunities

  • Rise of Sewing as a Leisure Activity among New Sewing Enthusiasts Drive Demand for Household Sewing Machines

  • Key Purchase Considerations for Pros and Beginners

  • Rising Interest of DIYers Promises Bright Prospects for the Market

  • User-Friendly Models for New Sewing Enthusiasts to Propel Adoption

  • Specialized Sewing Machines for Sewing, Repairing, and Fixing Leather Products Grow in Prominence

  • Apparel Demand and Textile Making Industry Trends to Influence Demand for Industrial Sewing Machines

  • With Apparel & Textile Manufacturing Disrupted due to COVID-19 Outbreak, Impact Imminent on Sewing Machines Sales

  • Fashion Conscious Women Trigger Changes in Player Strategies

  • Recovery in Auto Sales and Production to Fuel Demand for Car Hoods and Upholstery Sewing Machines

  • Technical Textiles Present Opportunities for Industrial Sewing Machines Market

  • Embroidery Machines: Enabling Craft Work in Fashion Industry

  • Factors Determining the Choice of An Appropriate Embroidery Machine

  • Industry 4.0 Brings together Connectivity, Flexible Automation & Intelligence

  • Robotic Tailoring: The Future of Fashion to Propel Market Growth

  • The Transformational Impact of Sewing Robots

  • Automation of Sewing Process Flows Gains Momentum

  • Latest Technological Developments in the Sewing Machines Market

  • Market to Benefit from the Emergence of Novel Sewing Machines with Various Features

  • Sewing Machine Innovations & Advancements to Spur Market Growth

  • Advanced PC and Wi-Fi-Enabled Sewing Machines

  • Machines with In-Built Needle Threader, Top Loading and Drop-in Bobbin Systems

  • Sewing Machines for Stitching Robots, Implantable Systems and Wearable Electronics

  • Digitally Advanced Sewing Machines

  • High-Speed Sewing Machines

  • Stitch Regulator Technologies for Mastering Free Motion Techniques

  • Online Marketing Increases Market Competition

  • Demographic Factors Influence Industry Dynamics

  • Expanding Global Population

  • Women: The Largest Consumer Base for Home Sewing Machines

  • Burgeoning Middle Class Population

  • Operator Safety: A Major Challenge Confronting Sewing Machines Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5syxqi

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


