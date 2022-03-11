Global Sewing Machines Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $4.2 Billion by 2026 - Industrial Sewing Machines to Account for $2.4 Billion
Global Market for Sewing Machines
The "Sewing Machines - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Sewing Machines Market to Reach $4.2 Billion by 2026
The global market for Sewing Machines estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period.
Apparel, one of the end-use segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.7% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Apparel end-use segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $591.5 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2026
The Sewing Machines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$591.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 3.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.
Growing global population, rising disposable income and high demand of accessories and apparel are the key factors driving growth of the sewing machine market. Long-term growth in the market will be driven by factors such as rising demand for advanced and feature rich sewing machines, launch of various innovative technologies and software, and the rise of sewing as a leisure pursuit among new sewing enthusiasts. Growing consumer preference for sophisticated features and functions will drive demand for smart sewing machines in the coming years.
Industrial Sewing Machines to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2026
Global market for Industrial Sewing Machines is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$2.4 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 4.9% over the analysis period.
China constitutes the largest regional market for Industrial segment, accounting for 47.4% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 5.6% over the analysis period, to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2026.
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
Textile Industry Remains Hard Hit by the Pandemic
COVID-19 Inflicts Considerable Damage on Global Textile Machinery Industry
Sewing Activity Grows in Prominence Amidst the Pandemic, Presenting Opportunities for Household Sewing Machines
Global Economy Stares at an Impending Crisis
Home Sewing Machines
Industrial Sewing Machines
Sewing Machines: Providing Limitless Creativity for Industrial Users, Quilters, Home Decor Sewers, and Fashion Enthusiasts
Industrial Sewing Machines Lead Global Market
Developing Economies to Boost Long-term Growth
Competition
Select Popular Sewing Machines
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Demand for Advanced and Feature-Rich Sewing Machines to Drive Healthy Long-term Gains
Energy-Efficiency: A Key Factor Driving Technology Innovation
Computerized Sewing Machines: A Major Innovation Fueling Market Growth
Innovative Embroidery Software Spells Significant Market Opportunities
Rise of Sewing as a Leisure Activity among New Sewing Enthusiasts Drive Demand for Household Sewing Machines
Key Purchase Considerations for Pros and Beginners
Rising Interest of DIYers Promises Bright Prospects for the Market
User-Friendly Models for New Sewing Enthusiasts to Propel Adoption
Specialized Sewing Machines for Sewing, Repairing, and Fixing Leather Products Grow in Prominence
Apparel Demand and Textile Making Industry Trends to Influence Demand for Industrial Sewing Machines
With Apparel & Textile Manufacturing Disrupted due to COVID-19 Outbreak, Impact Imminent on Sewing Machines Sales
Fashion Conscious Women Trigger Changes in Player Strategies
Recovery in Auto Sales and Production to Fuel Demand for Car Hoods and Upholstery Sewing Machines
Technical Textiles Present Opportunities for Industrial Sewing Machines Market
Embroidery Machines: Enabling Craft Work in Fashion Industry
Factors Determining the Choice of An Appropriate Embroidery Machine
Industry 4.0 Brings together Connectivity, Flexible Automation & Intelligence
Robotic Tailoring: The Future of Fashion to Propel Market Growth
The Transformational Impact of Sewing Robots
Automation of Sewing Process Flows Gains Momentum
Latest Technological Developments in the Sewing Machines Market
Market to Benefit from the Emergence of Novel Sewing Machines with Various Features
Sewing Machine Innovations & Advancements to Spur Market Growth
Advanced PC and Wi-Fi-Enabled Sewing Machines
Machines with In-Built Needle Threader, Top Loading and Drop-in Bobbin Systems
Sewing Machines for Stitching Robots, Implantable Systems and Wearable Electronics
Digitally Advanced Sewing Machines
High-Speed Sewing Machines
Stitch Regulator Technologies for Mastering Free Motion Techniques
Online Marketing Increases Market Competition
Demographic Factors Influence Industry Dynamics
Expanding Global Population
Women: The Largest Consumer Base for Home Sewing Machines
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
Operator Safety: A Major Challenge Confronting Sewing Machines Market
