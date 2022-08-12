U.S. markets open in 2 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,226.50
    +16.75 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,416.00
    +112.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,373.75
    +62.50 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,985.70
    +9.40 (+0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.09
    -0.25 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.60
    -3.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    20.25
    -0.10 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0294
    -0.0031 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8880
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.18
    +0.44 (+2.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2122
    -0.0080 (-0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.5310
    +0.5320 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,887.41
    -596.17 (-2.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    568.13
    -6.61 (-1.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,491.06
    +25.15 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,546.98
    +727.65 (+2.62%)
     

Global Shared Mobility Start-ups Overview Report 2022: More than 800 Shared Mobility Start-ups Tracked to Find and Devise Disruptive Strategies to Leverage Opportunities Worth $990 Billion by 2030

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Overview of the Start-ups Disrupting Shared Mobility, Global, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2021, the market opportunity from shared mobility was approximately $336.9 billion. This is expected to cross $994.5 billion in 2030, accounting for the changes in the market due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Europe dominates the shared mobility start-up space, with more than 50% of the start-ups headquartered in the EU G5 countries.

The shared mobility industry is poised to grow as the shift from private cars to multimodal solutions continues. Though the shared mobility market was battered by the pandemic in 2020, operators quickly re-aligned their business models and emerged stronger.

While all segments have rebounded, two have recorded explosive growth in the last 2 years-Demand Responsive Transit (DRT) and micromobility. People are still wary about using public transport for commuting, which is where technology-enabled safe transport has seen an uptake.

Investment in micromobility sharing has boomed. More than 25 micromobility sharing operators raised funds greater than $3 billion in the last 2 years. The pandemic has certainly brought to light the immense potential of micromobility as a resilient mode of transport. The shared mobility market is still dynamic and young, with great potential for further growth, investment, and innovation.

This study analyzes several start-ups in shared mobility through 7 key segments-traditional carsharing, P2P carsharing, ride-hailing, DRT, micromobility, Mobility-as-a-service (MaaS), and autonomous shuttles. A comprehensive list of companies was identified in each segment. They were then ranked using various parameters, and each parameter was assigned a weightage based on its importance in a particular segment. Through this process, the top companies in each domain were identified and benchmarked against their competitors.

The geographic scope of the study is global. It profiles 3 to 4 companies in each segment and more than 25 profiles overall. Each company profile covers an overview, offerings, unique value proposition, sustainable initiatives, growth strategy, notable achievements, funding details, and key strengths.

Rising congestion and pollution within cities have forced city administrations to put emphasis on shared mobility solutions to meet sustainability targets. This has resulted in firms exploring new technologies and services to alleviate some of these growing issues. Shared mobility is rapidly developing, and this space is springing up many new start-ups.

Electrification, hybrid working, 15-minute cities, mergers and acquisitions, investments, autonomous mobility, machine learning, and artificial intelligence will be the defining trends in the shared mobility market.

Research Highlights

  • The strategic imperatives and growth environment

  • The key industry drivers and challenges

  • Benchmarking of start-ups in each shared mobility segment (traditional and P2P carsharing, ride-hailing, DRT, micromobility, MaaS, and autonomous shuttles)

Key Features

  • The top 10 operators in each segment

  • An in-depth view of significant company profiles

  • A perspective on companies' growth strategy, key strengths, sustainable initiatives, unique service proposition, and some notable achievements

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Shared Mobility Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Executive Summary

  • Research Scope

  • Market Segmentation and Definition

  • Shared Mobility Market-Key Competitors

  • Growth Metrics

  • Forecast Assumptions

  • Gross Market Value Forecast for Shared Mobility

  • GMV Forecast by Segment

  • GMV Forecast by Region

  • GMV Forecast Analysis by Segment and Region

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

  • Start-up Definition

  • The Start-up Methodology

  • Step 1 of the Benchmarking Criteria-Definition

  • Step 2 of the Benchmarking Criteria-Definition

  • Shared Mobility Start-ups-Benchmark Overview

  • The Start-up Ecosystem-800+ Start-ups Disrupting the Value Chain

  • Top 3 Disruptive Shared Mobility Participants by Segment, 2022

  • Brief Overview of the Top Participants in Each Segment

  • Key Participants Investing in Start-ups

  • Recently Funded Start-ups

  • Shared Mobility Start-ups by Region

  • Asia Emerging as a Global Destination for Start-up Investments

  • Start-ups by Shared Mobility Segments

  • Key Conclusion and Findings

3. Start-ups-Traditional Carsharing

  • Step 1 of the Benchmarking Criteria-Definition

  • Shortlisting Exercise

  • Analyst's Criteria to Shortlist Companies

  • Step 2 of the Benchmarking Criteria-Definition

  • Start-up Evaluation Radar-Scorecard

  • Free2Move Profile

  • Miles Mobility Profile

  • Zoomcar Profile

  • ekar Profile

4. Start-ups-P2P Carsharing

  • Step 2 of the Benchmarking Criteria-Definition

  • Start-up Evaluation Radar-Scorecard

  • Getaround Profile

  • Turo Profile

  • Hiyacar Profile

  • HoppyGo Profile

5. Start-ups-Ride-hailing

  • Step 1 of the Benchmarking Criteria-Definition

  • Shortlisting Exercise

  • Analyst's Criteria to Shortlist Companies

  • Step 2 of the Benchmarking Criteria-Definition

  • Start-up Evaluation Radar-Scorecard

  • Didi Profile

  • Uber Profile

  • Grab Profile

6. Start-ups-Demand Responsive Transit (DRT)

  • Step 1 of the Benchmarking Criteria-Definition

  • Shortlisting Exercise

  • Analyst's Criteria to Shortlist Companies

  • Step 2 of the Benchmarking Criteria-Definition

  • Start-up Evaluation Radar-Scorecard

  • Via Profile

  • Swvl Profile

  • Zeelo (an Swvl Company) Profile

  • Liftango Profile

  • Swat Mobility Profile

7. Start-ups-Micromobility Sharing

  • Step 1 of the Benchmarking Criteria-Definition

  • Shortlisting Exercise

  • Analyst's Criteria to Shortlist Companies

  • Step 2 of the Benchmarking Criteria-Definition

  • Start-up Evaluation Radar-Scorecard

  • Tier Mobility Profile

  • Lime Profile

  • Bird Profile

8. Start-ups-Mobility as a Service (MaaS)

  • Step 2 of the Benchmarking Criteria-Definition

  • Start-up Evaluation Radar-Scorecard

  • Skedgo Profile

  • Cityway Profile

  • Whim Profile

  • HACON-A Siemens Company Profile

9. Start-ups-Autonomous Shuttles

  • Step 1 of the Benchmarking Criteria-Definition

  • Shortlisting Exercise

  • Analyst's Criteria to Shortlist Companies

  • Step 2 of the Benchmarking Criteria-Definition

  • Start-up Evaluation Radar-Scorecard

  • EasyMile Profile

  • Navya Profile

  • Sensible 4 Profile

  • Beep Profile

10. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1-Focus on Integrated Mobility Due to Changing Working Patterns

  • Growth Opportunity 2-Partnerships, Business Model Diversification, and New Technologies Underpinning Growth in Shared Mobility

  • Growth Opportunity 3-Focus on Integrated and Autonomous Technology Capabilities for Future Mobility

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iu8lhm


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-Kazakhstan to start oil sales via Azeri pipeline to bypass Russia

    Kazakhstan is expected to sell some of its crude oil through Azerbaijan's biggest oil pipeline from September, as the nation seeks alternatives to a route Russia threatened to shut, three sources familiar with the matter said. For 20 years, they have been shipped through the CPC pipeline to Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiisk, which provides access to the global market. In July a Russian court threatened to shut the CPC, prompting the Kazakh government and major foreign producers to set up contracts for other outlets as a precaution.

  • Shell working to fix leak that halted Gulf of Mexico oil output

    Shell said Thursday it halted activity at several of its offshore oil production platforms in the Gulf of Mexico due to leaky pipelines, but said it expects to have the pipelines fixed by Friday.

  • 6 Stocks to Play the Push for Renewable Energy

    Renewable energy is hitting its stride in both the Europe and the U.S. Here are six stocks for the long haul.

  • Oil Notches Biggest Weekly Gain Since April on Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for the biggest weekly gain in about four months on interruptions to supply and speculation fuel switching will buoy demand.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerRuto, Odinga Shy of Victory in Latest Vote Counts: Kenya UpdateWest Texas Intermediate traded near

  • Chicken Soup for the Soul is buying Redbox, Ford CEO auctions a one-on-one lunch

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Brian Sozzi break down two other business stories today regarding Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and Ford.

  • These 3 Stocks Have Been Paying a Dividend Longer Than Any Other Public Company

    Originally known as Standard Oil in the 1800s, oil major ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) offers the third-longest consecutive payout in America. The company began doling out dividends in 1882 and hasn't stopped since. While this certainly hurt oil majors, like ExxonMobil and drilling-focused energy stocks, ExxonMobil emerged relatively strong, thanks to its operating structure.

  • Top Research Reports for PepsiCo, QUALCOMM & HSBC

    Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP), QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) and HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC).

  • The key variable for where inflation goes from here: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

  • Inflation: Grocery prices increased 13.1% in July

    The cost of food at-home went up 13.1% in July compared to last year, as inflation in the U.S. cools, up 8.5%.

  • SK Hynix to break ground on new U.S. chip packaging plant early next year -sources

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -South Korea's SK Hynix aims to select a U.S. site for its advanced chip packaging plant and break ground there around the first quarter of next year, two people familiar with the matter said, helping the United States to compete as China pours money into the burgeoning sector. SK Group, South Korea's second-biggest conglomerate, owns memory chipmaker SK Hynix and announced the new plant last month as part of a $22 billion U.S.-based investment package in semiconductors, green energy and bioscience projects. The announcement, heralded by the White House, said $15 billion would be allocated to the semiconductor industry through research and development programs, materials, and the creation of an advanced packaging and testing facility.

  • Black Swan Graphene Provides Corporate Update

    Black Swan Graphene Inc. ("Black Swan" or the "Company") (TSXV: SWAN) is pleased to provide a corporate update following its first day of trading on the Toronto Venture Exchange ("TSXV") on August 9, 2022. The information provided herein was previously disclosed by Mason Graphite Inc. (TSXV: LLG) (OTCQX: MGPHF) but is being recirculated today in order to ensure all investors and market participants interested in the Company have an opportunity to review.

  • Boeing makes first 787 Dreamliner delivery since May 2021

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Boeing on Wednesday delivered its first 787 Dreamliner since May 2021, a milestone for the planemaker that has faced production problems with its widebody jet. American Airlines said it had taken delivery of its first Boeing 787 Dreamliner since April 2021, sending shares up 4.5%. American Airlines Chief Executive Robert Isom in an Instagram post reiterated the airline expects to receive nine 787s in 2022.

  • Oil prices set for weekly climb, but cloudy outlook caps gains

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices were down slightly on Friday but set to rise on the week as recession fears eased though an uncertain demand outlook capped gains. Brent crude futures were down 9 cents, or 0.1%, to $99.51 a barrel 0900 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 38 cents or 0.4% to $93.96 a barrel. Uncertainty capped price gains as the market absorbed contrasting demand views from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and the International Energy Agency (IEA).

  • Marathon (MRO) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Backs Shareholder Returns

    Marathon Oil (MRO) spent $375 million in capital and exploratory expenditures during the quarter and raked in a record $1.2 billion in adjusted free cash flow.

  • Miners face supply chain overhaul to meet U.S. EV credit deadline

    Miners will struggle to expand operations in the United States in record time to meet a deadline for sourcing key minerals domestically or from select countries as set out by a bill likely to be passed on Friday, companies and industry watchers said. The requirement is part of a sweeping bill that includes climate and clean energy policies and rules on electric vehicle (EV) battery materials such as cobalt, lithium, nickel and graphite. The U.S. House of Representatives is set to vote nL1N2ZJ02X on the measure Friday.

  • Gas prices in U.S. fall below $4 per gallon average for first time since March

    There's less pain at the pump for drivers across America as gas prices steadily decrease.

  • IEA Sees Russia Oil Output Down 20% When EU Ban Takes Effect

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s oil output is set to fall roughly 20% by the start of next year as a European Union import ban comes into force, according to the International Energy Agency.Most Read from BloombergDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMedia Tallies Show Extremely Tight Presidency Race: Kenya UpdateMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semicon

  • Switch from gas boosts oil demand, but economic headwinds loom - IEA

    Sweltering summer temperatures and soaring gas prices have boosted the use of oil in power generation, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday, increasing demand but masking weakness in economies beset by recession fears. The Paris-based agency described the rise as a quirk of an energy market rattled by supply jitters wrought by sanctions on Russia's oil and decades-high inflation which is already starting to sap fuel use. "Natural gas and electricity prices have soared to new records, incentivising gas-to-oil switching in some countries," the agency said in its monthly oil report in which it raised its outlook for 2022 demand by 380,000 barrels per day to 2.1 million barrels per day (bpd).

  • Boeing Just Delivered Its First 787 to American Airlines in More Than a Year. The Stocks Are Jumping.

    The airline manufacturer had stopped delivering the planes after quality problems were found in manufacturing in 2021.

  • The long, hot inflationary summer of high gas prices is ending and Americans are less afraid of what comes next

    Lower gas prices helped offset increases in other sectors, according to the BLS.