Global Shared Mobility Start-ups Overview Report 2022: More than 800 Shared Mobility Start-ups Tracked to Find and Devise Disruptive Strategies to Leverage Opportunities Worth $990 Billion by 2030
Dublin, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Overview of the Start-ups Disrupting Shared Mobility, Global, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2021, the market opportunity from shared mobility was approximately $336.9 billion. This is expected to cross $994.5 billion in 2030, accounting for the changes in the market due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Europe dominates the shared mobility start-up space, with more than 50% of the start-ups headquartered in the EU G5 countries.
The shared mobility industry is poised to grow as the shift from private cars to multimodal solutions continues. Though the shared mobility market was battered by the pandemic in 2020, operators quickly re-aligned their business models and emerged stronger.
While all segments have rebounded, two have recorded explosive growth in the last 2 years-Demand Responsive Transit (DRT) and micromobility. People are still wary about using public transport for commuting, which is where technology-enabled safe transport has seen an uptake.
Investment in micromobility sharing has boomed. More than 25 micromobility sharing operators raised funds greater than $3 billion in the last 2 years. The pandemic has certainly brought to light the immense potential of micromobility as a resilient mode of transport. The shared mobility market is still dynamic and young, with great potential for further growth, investment, and innovation.
This study analyzes several start-ups in shared mobility through 7 key segments-traditional carsharing, P2P carsharing, ride-hailing, DRT, micromobility, Mobility-as-a-service (MaaS), and autonomous shuttles. A comprehensive list of companies was identified in each segment. They were then ranked using various parameters, and each parameter was assigned a weightage based on its importance in a particular segment. Through this process, the top companies in each domain were identified and benchmarked against their competitors.
The geographic scope of the study is global. It profiles 3 to 4 companies in each segment and more than 25 profiles overall. Each company profile covers an overview, offerings, unique value proposition, sustainable initiatives, growth strategy, notable achievements, funding details, and key strengths.
Rising congestion and pollution within cities have forced city administrations to put emphasis on shared mobility solutions to meet sustainability targets. This has resulted in firms exploring new technologies and services to alleviate some of these growing issues. Shared mobility is rapidly developing, and this space is springing up many new start-ups.
Electrification, hybrid working, 15-minute cities, mergers and acquisitions, investments, autonomous mobility, machine learning, and artificial intelligence will be the defining trends in the shared mobility market.
Research Highlights
The strategic imperatives and growth environment
The key industry drivers and challenges
Benchmarking of start-ups in each shared mobility segment (traditional and P2P carsharing, ride-hailing, DRT, micromobility, MaaS, and autonomous shuttles)
Key Features
The top 10 operators in each segment
An in-depth view of significant company profiles
A perspective on companies' growth strategy, key strengths, sustainable initiatives, unique service proposition, and some notable achievements
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Shared Mobility Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Executive Summary
Research Scope
Market Segmentation and Definition
Shared Mobility Market-Key Competitors
Growth Metrics
Forecast Assumptions
Gross Market Value Forecast for Shared Mobility
GMV Forecast by Segment
GMV Forecast by Region
GMV Forecast Analysis by Segment and Region
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Start-up Definition
The Start-up Methodology
Step 1 of the Benchmarking Criteria-Definition
Step 2 of the Benchmarking Criteria-Definition
Shared Mobility Start-ups-Benchmark Overview
The Start-up Ecosystem-800+ Start-ups Disrupting the Value Chain
Top 3 Disruptive Shared Mobility Participants by Segment, 2022
Brief Overview of the Top Participants in Each Segment
Key Participants Investing in Start-ups
Recently Funded Start-ups
Shared Mobility Start-ups by Region
Asia Emerging as a Global Destination for Start-up Investments
Start-ups by Shared Mobility Segments
Key Conclusion and Findings
3. Start-ups-Traditional Carsharing
Step 1 of the Benchmarking Criteria-Definition
Shortlisting Exercise
Analyst's Criteria to Shortlist Companies
Step 2 of the Benchmarking Criteria-Definition
Start-up Evaluation Radar-Scorecard
Free2Move Profile
Miles Mobility Profile
Zoomcar Profile
ekar Profile
4. Start-ups-P2P Carsharing
Step 2 of the Benchmarking Criteria-Definition
Start-up Evaluation Radar-Scorecard
Getaround Profile
Turo Profile
Hiyacar Profile
HoppyGo Profile
5. Start-ups-Ride-hailing
Step 1 of the Benchmarking Criteria-Definition
Shortlisting Exercise
Analyst's Criteria to Shortlist Companies
Step 2 of the Benchmarking Criteria-Definition
Start-up Evaluation Radar-Scorecard
Didi Profile
Uber Profile
Grab Profile
6. Start-ups-Demand Responsive Transit (DRT)
Step 1 of the Benchmarking Criteria-Definition
Shortlisting Exercise
Analyst's Criteria to Shortlist Companies
Step 2 of the Benchmarking Criteria-Definition
Start-up Evaluation Radar-Scorecard
Via Profile
Swvl Profile
Zeelo (an Swvl Company) Profile
Liftango Profile
Swat Mobility Profile
7. Start-ups-Micromobility Sharing
Step 1 of the Benchmarking Criteria-Definition
Shortlisting Exercise
Analyst's Criteria to Shortlist Companies
Step 2 of the Benchmarking Criteria-Definition
Start-up Evaluation Radar-Scorecard
Tier Mobility Profile
Lime Profile
Bird Profile
8. Start-ups-Mobility as a Service (MaaS)
Step 2 of the Benchmarking Criteria-Definition
Start-up Evaluation Radar-Scorecard
Skedgo Profile
Cityway Profile
Whim Profile
HACON-A Siemens Company Profile
9. Start-ups-Autonomous Shuttles
Step 1 of the Benchmarking Criteria-Definition
Shortlisting Exercise
Analyst's Criteria to Shortlist Companies
Step 2 of the Benchmarking Criteria-Definition
Start-up Evaluation Radar-Scorecard
EasyMile Profile
Navya Profile
Sensible 4 Profile
Beep Profile
10. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1-Focus on Integrated Mobility Due to Changing Working Patterns
Growth Opportunity 2-Partnerships, Business Model Diversification, and New Technologies Underpinning Growth in Shared Mobility
Growth Opportunity 3-Focus on Integrated and Autonomous Technology Capabilities for Future Mobility
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iu8lhm
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900