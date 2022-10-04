The Global Shared Services Market is expected to grow by $123.64 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.77% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Shared Services Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the shared services market and it is poised to grow by $123. 64 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.

New York, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Shared Services Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03938203/?utm_source=GNW

77% during the forecast period. Our report on the shared services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by cost reduction and increasing business efficiency, the need for business process automation, and the digital transformation of SSCs.

The shared services market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The shared services market is segmented as below:

By Application

• F&A

• IT

• SCM

• HR

• CRM



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of robotics process automation as one of the prime reasons driving the shared services market growth during the next few years. Also, the advent of customized SSCs and analytics as the next big thing in shared services will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the shared services market covers the following areas:

• Shared services market sizing

• Shared services market forecast

• Shared services market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading shared services market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Atos SE, Capgemini Service SAS, CGI Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., ExlService Holdings Inc., Gartner Inc., Genpact Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd, International Business Machines Corp., KPMG International Ltd, Oracle Corp., OST Inc., PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., The Hackett Group Inc., and Wipro Ltd. Also, the shared services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

