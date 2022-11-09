Global Sheet Face Mask Market to grow by USD 117.23 Mn; Driven by increasing demand for cosmetic production among middle-aged women - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Sheet Face Mask Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 117.23 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.29% during the forecast period. Discover market potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidences highlighted exclusively for you in Technavio reports. Download Free Sample Report Now

Key Growth Driver

The market is driven by the increasing demand for cosmetic production among middle-aged women. Middle-aged women are increasingly experiencing aging anxiety because of extrinsic aging factors. It is caused by factors such as climate, pollution, stress, and diet, which lead to damage to the dermis, besides having an adverse impact on the collagen and elastic fibers of the skin. Therefore, aging anxiety, environmental factors, concerns about changes in facial appearance, and the need to look younger have all led middle-aged people to opt for cosmetic skincare products, such as sheet face masks for anti-aging and clear and glowing skin. This has encouraged several manufacturers of cosmetic skincare products to offer products, such as sheet face masks specifically for the middle-aged population. All these factors are driving the growth of the market in focus.

In addition, the emergence of omnichannel retail and increasing skin problems in women will also propel the market growth. However, stringent regulations, the availability of counterfeit products, and distribution challenges will hamper the market growth.

Sheet Face Mask Market: Geography Landscape

APAC will account for 39% of the market share over the forecast period. People in Asia are increasingly opting for cosmetic skincare products such as sheet face masks, as women in the region have a preference for a skincare regime. Young shoppers with disposable income and new-age brands are other factors significantly driving the market in focus. The increasing penetration of retail vendors in the region will also positively impact the regional market growth.

Sheet Face Mask Market: End-user Landscape

By end-users, the market is segmented into women and men. The women segment held the highest share in 2021. The target consumer group is women in this market, which comprises middle-aged women and young women, most of whom are beauty-conscious and highly adept at using skincare products. The high skincare consciousness among females is the major driving factor of the market in focus. Women use sheet face masks for skincare solutions such as hydration, anti-aging, skin whitening, sun protection, and others.

Companies Covered:

Amorepacific Group Inc.

Biocrown Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

BioRepublic

Erno Laszlo Inc.

Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

Hoyu Co. Ltd.

Johnson and Johnson

LOreal SA

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

maxingvest AG

ORGAID INC.

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

STARSKIN

Taiki Corp. Ltd.

The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

The Procter and Gamble Co.

Tonymoly Co. Ltd.

Unilever PLC

Valeo Nutra LLC

Vellvette Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd.

Related Reports:

The body scrub market share is expected to increase by USD 3.1 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.57%. The market is segmented by formulation (cream, gel or liquid, and powder) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The skincare products market share is expected to increase by USD 32.53 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.49%. The market is segmented by product (moisturizers, anti-aging skincare products, skin brightening products, sun protection products, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Sheet Face Mask Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.29% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 117.23 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.31 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amorepacific Group Inc., Biocrown Biotechnology Co. Ltd., BioRepublic, Erno Laszlo Inc., Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Hoyu Co. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, maxingvest AG, ORGAID INC., Shiseido Co. Ltd., STARSKIN, Taiki Corp. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Tonymoly Co. Ltd., Unilever PLC, Valeo Nutra LLC, and Vellvette Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Women - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Men - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Amorepacific Group Inc.

10.4 BioRepublic

10.5 Erno Laszlo Inc.

10.6 Hoyu Co. Ltd.

10.7 LOreal SA

10.8 maxingvest AG

10.9 ORGAID INC.

10.10 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

10.11 The Procter and Gamble Co.

10.12 Tonymoly Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

