U.S. markets open in 7 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,825.75
    -9.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,080.00
    -95.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,083.50
    -10.75 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,807.10
    -6.10 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.79
    -0.12 (-0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,712.20
    -3.80 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    21.39
    -0.12 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0064
    -0.0011 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.54
    +1.19 (+4.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1535
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.7280
    +0.0650 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,434.30
    -1,414.33 (-7.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    426.40
    -35.51 (-7.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,306.14
    +6.15 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,716.43
    -155.68 (-0.56%)
     

Global Sheet Face Mask Market to grow by USD 117.23 Mn; Driven by increasing demand for cosmetic production among middle-aged women - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sheet Face Mask Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 117.23 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.29% during the forecast period. Discover market potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidences highlighted exclusively for you in Technavio reports. Download Free Sample Report Now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sheet Face Mask Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sheet Face Mask Market 2022-2026

Key Growth Driver

The market is driven by the increasing demand for cosmetic production among middle-aged women. Middle-aged women are increasingly experiencing aging anxiety because of extrinsic aging factors. It is caused by factors such as climate, pollution, stress, and diet, which lead to damage to the dermis, besides having an adverse impact on the collagen and elastic fibers of the skin. Therefore, aging anxiety, environmental factors, concerns about changes in facial appearance, and the need to look younger have all led middle-aged people to opt for cosmetic skincare products, such as sheet face masks for anti-aging and clear and glowing skin. This has encouraged several manufacturers of cosmetic skincare products to offer products, such as sheet face masks specifically for the middle-aged population. All these factors are driving the growth of the market in focus.

In addition, the emergence of omnichannel retail and increasing skin problems in women will also propel the market growth. However, stringent regulations, the availability of counterfeit products, and distribution challenges will hamper the market growth.

Get detailed insights into the impact of drivers, trends, and challenges on the growth of the global sheet face mask market. Buy Report Now!

Sheet Face Mask Market: Geography Landscape

APAC will account for 39% of the market share over the forecast period. People in Asia are increasingly opting for cosmetic skincare products such as sheet face masks, as women in the region have a preference for a skincare regime. Young shoppers with disposable income and new-age brands are other factors significantly driving the market in focus. The increasing penetration of retail vendors in the region will also positively impact the regional market growth.

Sheet Face Mask Market: End-user Landscape

By end-users, the market is segmented into women and men. The women segment held the highest share in 2021. The target consumer group is women in this market, which comprises middle-aged women and young women, most of whom are beauty-conscious and highly adept at using skincare products. The high skincare consciousness among females is the major driving factor of the market in focus. Women use sheet face masks for skincare solutions such as hydration, anti-aging, skin whitening, sun protection, and others.

Understand how the purchase of the report can have a direct impact on your revenue. Download Free Sample Report

Companies Covered:

  • Amorepacific Group Inc.

  • Biocrown Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

  • BioRepublic

  • Erno Laszlo Inc.

  • Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

  • Hoyu Co. Ltd.

  • Johnson and Johnson

  • LOreal SA

  • LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

  • maxingvest AG

  • ORGAID INC.

  • Shiseido Co. Ltd.

  • STARSKIN

  • Taiki Corp. Ltd.

  • The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

  • The Procter and Gamble Co.

  • Tonymoly Co. Ltd.

  • Unilever PLC

  • Valeo Nutra LLC

  • Vellvette Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Covers market data for 2021, 2022, until 2026

  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Related Reports:

The body scrub market share is expected to increase by USD 3.1 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.57%. The market is segmented by formulation (cream, gel or liquid, and powder) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The skincare products market share is expected to increase by USD 32.53 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.49%. The market is segmented by product (moisturizers, anti-aging skincare products, skin brightening products, sun protection products, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Sheet Face Mask Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.29%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 117.23 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.31

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amorepacific Group Inc., Biocrown Biotechnology Co. Ltd., BioRepublic, Erno Laszlo Inc., Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Hoyu Co. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, maxingvest AG, ORGAID INC., Shiseido Co. Ltd., STARSKIN, Taiki Corp. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Tonymoly Co. Ltd., Unilever PLC, Valeo Nutra LLC, and Vellvette Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Women - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Men - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Amorepacific Group Inc.

  • 10.4 BioRepublic

  • 10.5 Erno Laszlo Inc.

  • 10.6 Hoyu Co. Ltd.

  • 10.7 LOreal SA

  • 10.8 maxingvest AG

  • 10.9 ORGAID INC.

  • 10.10 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

  • 10.11 The Procter and Gamble Co.

  • 10.12 Tonymoly Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Sheet Face Mask Market 2022-2026
Global Sheet Face Mask Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-sheet-face-mask-market-to-grow-by-usd-117-23-mn-driven-by-increasing-demand-for-cosmetic-production-among-middle-aged-women---technavio-301671236.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter engineer says he was fired for helping coworkers who faced layoffs

    A former Twitter Inc engineer has accused the company of firing him days after it was acquired by Elon Musk because he developed a tool to allow workers to save important documents in anticipation of mass layoffs. The engineer, Emmanuel Cornet, filed a complaint with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board on Monday claiming he was engaged in protected activity when he shared the software on an internal Twitter messaging channel. "Protected activities" are actions that workers can take without fear of employer retaliation under U.S. labor law.

  • Canada Kicks Chinese Companies Out of Lithium Mining

    After placing restrictions on foreign participation in supplying "critical minerals" used in batteries and high-tech devices, the government of Canada has ordered three Chinese companies to divest ...

  • Biden overlooked diesel fuel inflation. Why that's extra bad for the economy.

    Most people don't pay attention to diesel fuel prices, but they're up way more than the cost of gasoline and driving the cost of many other things higher.

  • Boeing sets investor stage for potential end of newest MAX jets

    Third-quarter filings with the SEC indicate Boeing is prepared to pull the plug on the jets without a needed certification extension.

  • Salesforce Cuts Hundreds of Sales Workers on ‘Accountability’

    (Bloomberg) -- Salesforce Inc. has cut hundreds of workers from sales teams, seeking to improve profitability while facing slowing demand for its software products in a choppy economy.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackPutin's Elite Tremble as Hardliners Call for ‘Stalinist’ StepsElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a

  • Raytheon sees castings shortages spilling into next year amid aftermarket demand

    U.S. aerospace giant Raytheon Technologies Corp said on Tuesday stability in supply of castings, used in making engines, may only happen well into next year after a strong recovery in aftermarket sales put further pressure on a battered supply chain. "I think we expect that (castings supply) to take the rest of this year and into probably through most of next year to stabilize and get back kind of to the levels where we need to see it," Raytheon finance chief Neil Mitchill said. Raytheon, a supplier to planemakers Boeing Co and Airbus SE, is working with vendors to find alternative ways to test and qualify materials and help them get parts out of their doors faster, Mitchill said at a Baird conference.

  • FedEx says current-quarter volumes in U.S. below projections

    Delivery providers like FedEx and United Parcel Service Inc witnessed a surge in e-commerce volumes in the early days of the pandemic, but the firms are now left with excess delivery capacity, after the demand nosedived. "In the U.S., you're seeing again, as anticipated, a bit of a reset from the e-commerce boom and the volume surges that accompany that," FedEx Chief Financial Officer Michael Lenz said while speaking at the Baird Global Industrial Conference.

  • Tesla's market cap has shed $250 billion since Elon Musk took over Twitter

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi breaks down the stat of the day showing how Elon Musk's Twitter venture has shaken Tesla investors.

  • FTX Exchange Halts All Crypto Withdrawals

    Customers' crypto withdrawals that were previously backlogged have been halted altogether, according to announcements from the official FTX Support Telegram group.

  • Rough Day for Cryptocurrencies and Companies Tied to Them

    A broad selloff swept cryptocurrencies and publicly traded companies tied to digital assets Tuesday. Bitcoin prices fell around 13%, while Ethereum prices tumbled 19%. Marathon Digital, a crypto mining company, lost 10%. MicroStrategy dropped 24% and Coinbase Global shed more than 13%. Binance’s proposed deal to buy FTX has stoked worries about whether the firm’s liquidity crunch would ripple through cryptocurrencies and the broader market. “A lot of this has to do with the shock value and how u

  • Salesforce lays off hundreds of workers

    Reports are circulating that the tech titan is poised to make even deeper cuts before the end of the year.

  • U.S. court rejects requests to block Albertsons' dividend payout

    The federal court in Washington D.C. denied issuing a restraining order in the case, which was filed by the attorneys general of California, Illinois and Washington D.C and sought to block the payout until antitrust reviews of the proposed merger were completed. However, the payment remained blocked as a state court in the state of Washington last week barred Albertsons from paying the special dividend until Nov. 10, saying that it would weaken its ability to compete as the antitrust reviews go on.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Top Growth Stocks Near a 52-Week Low to Buy Now

    Economic uncertainty sent the Nasdaq Composite tumbling into a bear market this year. No one knows when the economy will improve or when the bear market will end, but both of those things will happen eventually. For instance, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) are trading near a 52-week low, and both stocks are worth buying.

  • Battle of Crypto Titans Ends: Binance to Acquire FTX

    The news of Binance swallowing up its rival FTX shocked the crypto industry and prompted a flood of memes and market action.

  • 10 Best Data Center Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we will look at 10 best data center stocks to invest in according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the data center industry which highlights key trends and major players, you can go directly to 5 Best Data Center Stocks to Invest In. According to an […]

  • EIA forecasts higher heating-oil and diesel prices as U.S. distillate supply marks lowest end-of-October level in over 70 years

    The Energy Information Administration raises its 2022 and 2023 price forecasts for heating oil and diesel on Tuesday, as U.S. supplies of the fuels known as distillates marked their lowest end-of-October level in more than 70 years.

  • The gaming industry is ‘very healthy,’ analyst says

    Wedbush Managing Director of Equity Research Michael Pachter joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Take-Two earnings, the state of the gaming industry, and the outlook for Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

  • Traders Clamor for Middle East Oil Amid Russia Uncertainty

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackPutin's Elite Tremble as Hardliners Call for ‘Stalinist’ StepsElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressMany of the world’s oil refineries are rushing to try and guarantee supplies of Middle East crude for next year, fearful of what’s to become of Russia

  • 5 Steps to Retiring With $5 Million

    Want to learn how to retire with $5 million? Here are a few things you can do to stretch your nest egg over the course of your retirement.

  • Can a Person Who Is Retired Continue to Fund an IRA?

    You must have earned the income for it to be considered compensation for the purposes of contributing to an IRA.