Global Sheet Metal Processing Equipment Market (2021 to 2025) - Rising Industrial Automation Worldwide is Driving Growth

The publisher has been monitoring the sheet metal processing equipment market and it is poised to grow by $5.57 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. The report on sheet metal processing equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising industrial automation globally, growing demand for CNC machines and growth of construction industry in many countries.
The sheet metal processing equipment market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the increasing penetration of industry 4.0 as one of the prime reasons driving the sheet metal processing equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, emergence of friction-stir welding technology and rising popularity of all-electric vehicles influencing demand for sheet metal processing equipment will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on sheet metal processing equipment market covers the following areas:
Sheet metal processing equipment market sizing
Sheet metal processing equipment market forecast
Sheet metal processing equipment market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sheet metal processing equipment market vendors that include AMADA CO., LTD., DANOBATGROUP, DMG MORI Global Marketing GmbH, FANUC Czech s.r.o., FFG European & American Holdings GmbH, General Technology Group Dalian Machine Tool Corporation, GF Machining Solutions AG, Haas Automation, Inc., Komatsu Industries Corp., and TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG. Also, the sheet metal processing equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Metal cutting - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Metal forming - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Metal welding - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
6. Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
DANOBATGROUP
DMG MORI Global Marketing GmbH
FANUC Czech s.r.o.
FFG European & American Holdings GmbH
General Technology Group Dalian Machine Tool Corporation
GF Machining Solutions AG
Komatsu Industries Corp.
TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG
10. Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
