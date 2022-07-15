U.S. markets open in 4 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,804.50
    +11.25 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,687.00
    +83.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,838.50
    +41.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,715.60
    +6.20 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.12
    +0.34 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,702.20
    -3.60 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    18.22
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0043
    +0.0022 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.40
    -0.42 (-1.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1841
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.7880
    -0.1820 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,900.06
    +1,131.88 (+5.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    453.37
    +19.58 (+4.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,110.46
    +70.65 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,788.47
    +145.08 (+0.54%)
     

Global Ship Repairing Market to 2031 - Players Include Damen Shipyards, Sembcorp Marine and Oman Drydock

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ship Repairing Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global ship repairing market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis

  • Identify growth segments for investment

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the ship repairing market are Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co Ltd, China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC), Damen Shipyards Group, Sembcorp Marine Ltd, Oman Drydock Company, Cochin Shipyard Limited, United Shipbuilding Corporation, Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard, Fincantieri S.p.A, Keppel Offshore and Marine.

The global ship repairing market is expected to grow from $29.73 billion in 2021 to $33.2 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. The market is expected to grow to $50.2 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%.

The ship repairing market consists of revenue generated by sales of ship repairing services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that operate shipyards. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The main types in the ship repairing market are oil and chemical tankers, bulk carriers, general cargo, container ships, gas carriers, offshore vessels, passenger ships and ferries, mega yachts, and other vessels. The oil and chemical tankers refer to the tankers that provide oil in ships and are transported. The various applications include general services, dockage, hull part, engine parts, electric works, auxiliary services. The various end-users are transport companies, military, other end-users.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global ship repairing market in 2021. Western Europe was the second largest market in ship repairing market.The regions covered in the shipbuilding market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The increasing seaborne trade is predicted to contribute to the growth of the shipbuilding market. The rising population, surging purchasing power of consumers, and improving standards of living are increasing the demand for consumer goods leading to high production and rapid industrialization.

For instance, according to Hellenic Shipping News data 2021, In the first 10 months of 2021, the global seaborne coal trade increased by +5.1% y-o-y to 984.7 mln tonnes, from 936.7 mln tonnes in the January-October 2020 period. The manufacturing of eco-friendly and advanced ships is supported by the increasing requirement for efficient and cost-effective transport alternatives for the movement of goods. According to Alliance Experts, transport by sea allows shipping large volumes with lesser cost than that through road, rail, and air transport. This scenario is expected to drive the demand for the shipbuilding market.

The COVID-19 pandemic affected shipbuilding and ship repair facilities globally to a great extent. The pandemic has disrupted almost every area of the shipping industry, after a promising 2019. All levels of operations were affected by yard closures, logistical challenges, and survey delays, while scrubber retrofitting also declined sharply. For instance, in March 2020, the Italian shipyard Fincantieri has initially suspended manufacturing in its shipyards for two weeks due to the coronavirus crisis, which was then extended for more than a month that has impacted the business. Therefore, the impact of COVID-19 is expected to hinder the growth of the ship repairing market.

Major companies in the ship repair sector are concentrating on the development of advanced technology services for ship repair.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Ship Repairing Market Characteristics

3. Ship Repairing Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Ship Repairing

5. Ship Repairing Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Ship Repairing Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Ship Repairing Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Ship Repairing Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Ship Repairing Market, Segmentation By Vessel Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Oil and Chemical Tankers

  • Bulk Carriers

  • General Cargo

  • Container Ships

  • Gas Carriers

  • Offshore Vessels

  • Passenger Ships and Ferries

  • Mega Yachts and Other Vessels

6.2. Global Ship Repairing Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • General Services

  • Dockage

  • Hull Part

  • Engine Parts

  • Electric Works

  • Auxiliary Services

6.3. Global Ship Repairing Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Transport Companies

  • Military

  • Other End Users

7. Ship Repairing Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Ship Repairing Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Ship Repairing Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/43qut0

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk v. Twitter: a Third Powerful Player Makes Noise

    The CEO of Tesla and the management of Twitter have just started a legal battle after Musk withdrew his offer to acquire the platform.

  • Google CEO Sends Worrying Warning About the Economy

    Alphabet ( ), the parent company of Google, seems to prove them right. Indeed, Sundar Pichai, the CEO, has just warned employees that the company will probably not be spared from a potential recession. The internet giant and its subsidiary Youtube, for example, could be affected by a reduction in the advertising and marketing budgets of companies seeking to reduce their costs to cope with the drop in consumer and household spending.

  • California Truckers Struggle to Comply With New Employment Law

    Trucking companies and truck owner-operators are scrambling to figure out how to operate under a new California law that toughens definitions of nonemployee drivers, upending decadeslong practices that have allowed truckers to work as independent contractors.

  • Pension vs. Social Security: Which Will Give You More Money in Retirement?

    Most retired workers depend on multiple streams of income during their retirement. Two of the most common such income streams are Social Security and pensions. If we look at pension vs. Social Security income, we find significant differences. Retired workers … Continue reading → The post Pension vs. Social Security: Key Differences appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Fertilizer Crisis Hurting Eastern EU Crops May Worsen

    (Bloomberg) -- Like in many parts of the world, harvests underway in eastern Europe have suffered from a fertilizer crisis -- and things could get worse.Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigStocks Bounce Off Lows as Traders Temper Fed Bets: Markets WrapWall Street Texting Habit Sticks Banks With Rare $1 Billion BillThat’s according to

  • How to Retire With $1 Million

    Saving for retirement is an important part of financial planning for most Americans. With pensions no longer in widespread use and Social Security simply not enough to cover retiree expenses, it's up to individuals to put aside money for their … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Elon Musk: ‘Lithium Batteries Are the New Oil’

    The Tesla CEO's definition of energy independence for an EV world means you have to have the batteries.

  • Gasoline Demand Is the Lowest in a Year. It Isn’t Because of Pump Prices.

    Somewhere between 4% to 6% of gasoline demand has been almost permanently destroyed in the era of hybrid and remote work, RBC estimates.

  • SEC Chair weighs in on disclosure requirements in wake of crypto bankruptcies

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger details SEC Chairman Gary Gensler's outlook on crypto disclosure protections in the wake of crypto lending platforms like Celsius declaring bankruptcy.

  • Boomers Face This Risk in Retirement: Here's How To Avoid It

    Baby boomers are using up their retirement savings too quickly –either because they're underestimating how much they need or are living longer than they'd guessed they would. New research from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College found that … Continue reading → The post Boomers Face This Risk in Retirement: Here's How To Avoid It appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil rises on prospects of less aggressive U.S. rate hike

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Friday amid prospects of a less aggressive U.S. rate hike, although worries about a recovery in demand capped gains. Brent crude futures for September delivery rose 94 cents, or 1.0%, to $100.04 a barrel by 0630 GMT, while WTI crude rose 63 cents, or 0.7%, to $96.41 a barrel. "Oil is trading very much to the beat of Federal Reserve policy and the implications it could have on both demand destruction and the U.S. dollar," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

  • Copper Drops Below $7,000 as Rout Deepens on Recession Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper tumbled to a 20-month low as fears of a global recession hurt the demand outlook for the metal seen as an economic bellwether due to its wide range of uses.Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigStocks Bounce Off Lows as Traders Temper Fed Bets: Markets WrapWall Street Texting Habit Sticks Banks With Rare $1 Billio

  • Wall Street Texting Habit Sticks Banks With Rare $1 Billion Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- Regulators are poised to extract about $1 billion in fines from the five biggest US investment banks for failing to monitor employees using unauthorized messaging apps.Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigStocks Bounce Off Lows as Traders Temper Fed Bets: Markets WrapWall Street Texting Habit Sticks Banks With Rare $1 B

  • Rising star at Rockwell Automation excited about next stage

    Tessa Myers’ most remote role for Rockwell Automation Inc. took her to Singapore, where she led an Asia-Pacific product team. “It was such a great jumping-off point to the rest of Asia,” Myers said of the stint from 2013 to 2015. Myers’ career trajectory just entered an even more significant stage.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Back-to-school spending to reach a new high this year: Deloitte

    Rod Sides, Deloitte Global Insights leader, joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down findings from the company's back-to-school retail report.

  • Job layoffs circulate throughout tech industry

    Yahoo Finance tech reporter Dan Howley outlines the hiring slowdowns issued by Google, Meta, and other tech companies amid this year's prolonged economic uncertainty.

  • VW’s Battery Unit Faces Supply-Chain Hurdles in Road to IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG’s newly formed battery business is working to overcome supply-chain headwinds as it ramps up production and prepares for an initial public offering.Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigStocks Bounce Off Lows as Traders Temper Fed Bets: Markets WrapWall Street Texting Habit Sticks Banks With Rare $1 Billion

  • Ben & Jerry's proposes to mediate Israel dispute with parent Unilever

    Ben & Jerry's and its parent, consumer products company Unilever Plc, plan to seek mediation over the disputed sale of the ice cream maker's Israeli business to a local licensee. Lawyers for Ben & Jerry's and Unilever did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Ben & Jerry's opposes selling its products in the occupied West Bank, saying it would undermine its brand and the "social integrity" built since Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield founded the company in a renovated Vermont gas station in 1978.

  • Costco will stay hot even as economy slows, Deutsche Bank analyst says

    Costco shares look like a strong buy into an economic slowdown. Here's the case Deutsche Bank is making.