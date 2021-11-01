Global Shipbuilding Market Report 2021: A Financial Comparison of Key Market Players
The global shipbuilding market has increased significantly during the years 2016-2019 and projections are made that the market will rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025 tremendously. The shipbuilding market is expected to increase due to growing gross national income, growing urbanization, rising efficient fuel trade, rising seaborne trade, increased use of artificial intelligence (AI) and accelerating marine tourism. Yet, the market faces some challenges such as economic slowdown and regulations & policies related to environment control.
The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on global shipbuilding market. It negatively affected the market owing to the halt in manufacturing and disrupting supply chains.
The report provides an in depth analysis of the global shipbuilding market by value, by new orders, by order completions, by region, by vessel type, by order gross tonnage (GT) etc. The report provides a regional analysis of the Shipbuilding market, including the following regions: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America Middle East and Africa. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the Shipbuilding market.
The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall shipbuilding market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.
The global shipbuilding market is fragmented with many major market players operating worldwide. The key players of the shipbuilding market are Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) and Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.
