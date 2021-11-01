U.S. markets close in 3 hours 57 minutes

Global Shipbuilding Market Report 2021: A Financial Comparison of Key Market Players

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Shipbuilding Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global shipbuilding market has increased significantly during the years 2016-2019 and projections are made that the market will rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025 tremendously. The shipbuilding market is expected to increase due to growing gross national income, growing urbanization, rising efficient fuel trade, rising seaborne trade, increased use of artificial intelligence (AI) and accelerating marine tourism. Yet, the market faces some challenges such as economic slowdown and regulations & policies related to environment control.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on global shipbuilding market. It negatively affected the market owing to the halt in manufacturing and disrupting supply chains.

The report provides an in depth analysis of the global shipbuilding market by value, by new orders, by order completions, by region, by vessel type, by order gross tonnage (GT) etc. The report provides a regional analysis of the Shipbuilding market, including the following regions: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America Middle East and Africa. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the Shipbuilding market.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall shipbuilding market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global shipbuilding market is fragmented with many major market players operating worldwide. The key players of the shipbuilding market are Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) and Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.


Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Global Market Analysis

  • Global Shipbuilding Market: An Analysis

  • Global Shipbuilding Market: Vessel Type Analysis

  • Global Shipbuilding Market: Order Gross tonnage (GT) Analysis

  • Global Shipbuilding Market: Order Analysis

  • Global Shipbuilding Market: Number of Ships

4. Regional Market Analysis

  • Korea Shipbuilding Market

  • China Shipbuilding Market

  • Japan Shipbuilding Market

  • Europe Shipbuilding Market

  • Others Shipbuilding Market

5. Impact of COVID-19

  • COVID-19 Impact on Global Shipbuilding Market

  • Impact of COVID-19 on Travel and Tourism Industry

  • COVID-19 Impact on Trade

  • Impact of COVID-19 on the US Water Transportation Industry

  • Impact of COVID-19 on Cruise Industry

6. Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

  • Growing Gross National Income

  • Growing Urbanization

  • Rising Efficient Fuel Trade

  • Rising Seaborne Trade

  • Increased Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

  • Accelerating Marine Tourism

Challenges

  • Economic Slowdown

  • Regulations & Policies Related to Environment Control

Market Trends

  • Use of 3D Printing

  • Advent of Robotics

  • Automation of Processes

7. Competitive Landscape

  • Global Shipbuilding Market Players: A Financial Comparison

8. Company Profiles

  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI)

  • Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI)

  • Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME)

  • Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI)


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qj8d4x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-shipbuilding-market-report-2021-a-financial-comparison-of-key-market-players-301412979.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

