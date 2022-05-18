U.S. markets close in 5 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,022.33
    -66.52 (-1.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,195.02
    -459.57 (-1.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,789.24
    -195.29 (-1.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,820.55
    -19.75 (-1.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.81
    +0.41 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.10
    -8.80 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    21.49
    -0.26 (-1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0519
    -0.0037 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9570
    -0.0110 (-0.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2400
    -0.0093 (-0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.6110
    -0.7470 (-0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,418.01
    -964.36 (-3.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    658.71
    -11.97 (-1.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,486.90
    -31.45 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,911.20
    +251.45 (+0.94%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Investing in the new high-inflation, slowing-growth paradigm'

Analyst Callie Cox joins Jared Blikre to help investors find opportunities in a tough market on Wed, May 18 at 2pm ET.

Go Global with Shoplazza's New Brand Voice

·5 min read

TORONTO, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Shoplazza is proud to launch its new identity as the company refreshes its look to the global market. The previous brand identity, the logo, and the look have accompanied Shoplazza through the last five fruitful years. Also, they witnessed the birth and the growth of Shoplazza with its 360,000+ merchants, global investors, and worldwide partners.

As Shoplazza is marching toward the global market, its featured cross-border eCommerce store building technology is widely recognized. To embrace a more diversified market and audience profile, Shoplazza needs to change with the times. That said, a change is inevitable and imperative to help the global market understand who this company is. But the backbone of Shoplazza remains the same.

Shoplazza's previous logo was created during the exponential growth period, sending out a message that Shoplazza always opens its door to merchants, partners, investors, and employees. This time, the company concludes all the concepts and core strategies that supported the most fundamental operation and management style through various angles and perceptions.

A more succinct expression of a brand's core strategy and philosophy is concluded, 'Open to More .' Shoplazza continues its open-collaboration strategy with the merchants, partners, investors, and employees. The gene and character of the brand are more distinctive than ever. The root of Shoplazza's success lies at the center of its open strategy of collaborating with partners and creating value for the merchants.

What is a brand?

"Brand" is a jargon that people always talks about. But rarely can it be explained. Therefore, Shoplazza is defining it this time as an instinct, a gut feeling, an immediate reaction to a brand.

How does the company express itself as Shoplazza?

Shoplazza's new brand identity is expressed across different mediums. A brand new launched home website, as well as an award-winning admin console where the merchants can build and command the online store from one place.

Its new logo and brand tone also extend to all social media platforms and partners' web pages. Once you type 'Shoplazza' into the search engine, Voilà! New Shoplazza awaits you.

How does Shoplazza share the brand voices?

Shoplazza continues to voice out not just for spreading the words of its featured product and service, but also for the merchants, partners, investors, and employees. Therefore, the audiences from any part of the world will be able to get to know the Shoplazza people, the most invaluable assets to the brand, via different channels. Audiences may read various topics from Shoplazza blog, where the company continues to offer from-the-trench insights, brand voices, and peoples' stories so that the market may know it better.

"My brand grows global with Shoplazza"

Shoplazza has catered to many new startup businesses while growing and expanding the business scope and its merchants. Its featured DTC services have been lifetime partners to many of Shoplazza's high-valued merchants. Shoplazza started from a less than 10 people's team, now scaling up to more than 350 employees across different global offices. The company understands not just the labor pain but also the growing one. Therefore, Shoplazza knows profoundly how to accompany its clients with each step along their business journey. The company is extending its excellent services to serve more startups and small to medium businesses with its barrier-free online store building cloud.

Shoplazza becomes Shoplazza

To create a brand that would take Shoplazza into the future—and show the world who it really is—the company wanted to tie together these three areas.

Having a consistent voice across the whole brand is how the company can build trust. Trust is not a writing principle, but it's created when using principles to help the brand communicate with its audiences.

Keeping the tone of voice consistent and checking communication against these principles is vital in building trust with its merchants. Being engaging, bold, and considered in all messaging will establish a clear voice for Shoplazza.

The logo

The logo is iconic and is a bold and distinct representation of Shoplazza. The following guidance ensures it always looks its best.

The Icon

The icon represents the growth and endless possibilities when using Shoplazza. The two shapes from its brand language come together to create the S.

The Color

The colors help Shoplazza stand out. The palette is bold and expressive, with built-in flexibility to suit a wide variety of applications.

Primary color

Red is Shoplazza's primary color. Its Red is bold and vibrant, capturing audiences' attention and creating a distinct and memorable look for its brand.

Secondary color

Its secondary colors include Cobalt, Ice, Peach, Cream, Grey, Black, and White. These colors compliment and contrast its primary Red to build a rich and exciting world of colors for Shoplazza.

To live its brand—and for people to feel proud of Shoplazza—Shoplazza knows it has to continue to provide the best the company can to the merchants, and continue to give back in its efforts toward win-win strategies for small business owners. And always stay true to the vision and values that guide Shoplazza.

Now, Shoplazza is proud to say it finally has something that fits. It has built a brand that the company hopse inspire people to act through passion and empathy and the one that brings actual changes to you and your loved families.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/go-global-with-shoplazzas-new-brand-voice-301550233.html

SOURCE Shoplazza

Recommended Stories

  • ‘It’s so horrible that I want to buy it’ — Jim Cramer likes these 2 beaten-down tech names that are still posting white-hot revenue growth

    High-quality items seldom go on sale. Grab them when they do.

  • Target misses earnings as rising costs cut into profits, stock plunges premarket

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first-quarter earnings for Target.

  • Could Novavax's Next Step Make It a Multibagger?

    Novavax disappointed investors when its regulatory submissions fell behind. Now, all eyes are on Novavax's next step: winning authorization in the U.S. Could this nudge the stock out of its slump -- and even turn it into a multibagger? Novavax reported revenue of $704 million and net income of $203 million.

  • Warren Buffett Isn't Perfect And Is Losing Big On 6 Stocks, Too

    Warren Buffett is having a good year with S&P 500 stocks — it's his kind of market. But he's suffering from his fair share of blowups.

  • Jamie Dimon Dealt Rare Blow as JPMorgan Holders Reject Pay Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Jamie Dimon was handed a rare defeat from shareholders as they rejected a pay proposal, just months after the board unfurled lucrative incentives for the JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief to stay on for a number of years.Most Read from BloombergUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Default OddsOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt Burde

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

    Buy and hold isn't exactly her strategy, but some of her favorite stocks are well suited for such an approach.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Target earnings miss as supply chain inflation bites

    The scary arm of inflation has found its way to the financials of consistently top performing Target.

  • Shopify's Net Losses in Q1 2022 Are Not Because of Fulfillment Network

    Now investors can add one more item to the list of concerns: Shopify reported a $1.47 billion net loss in Q1 2022, compared to a $1.26 billion net profit a year ago. During the full-year 2021 financial update a few months ago, Shopify outlined how it would ramp up its investment in its shipping and logistics segment Shopify Fulfillment Network (SFN) in the next couple of years. This concerned some shareholders as Shopify continuously moves away from its ultra-asset-light and profitable e-commerce software business as it tries to woo over more merchants from platforms like Amazon.

  • Why Upstart Holdings and Global-e Online Soared on Tuesday

    Investors instead looked at the massive declines in stocks over the first four months of 2022 and concluded that even with some reasons for worry, the downturn had been too fast. Both Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) were up quite strongly on the day, and shareholders seem to be having a change of heart after having been extremely negative on the high-growth companies ' prospects recently. Shares of Upstart Holdings jumped 23% on Tuesday.

  • Better Buy: Palantir Technologies vs. Amazon

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) both burned the bulls after their stocks hit all-time highs last year. Palantir's stock started trading at $10 after the data-mining firm went public via a direct listing in September 2020. Amazon's stock closed at an all-time high of $3,731.41 last July, but it subsequently tumbled to about $2,200 as investors fretted over its slowing e-commerce growth and rising expenses.

  • Target Stock Dives After Earnings Miss by a Mile. What Went Wrong

    Target management said it saw a rapid slowdown in shopper spending on discretionary categories like apparel and home goods.

  • Buffett vs. Burry: Who's Right on Apple?

    Warren Buffett is legendary for perhaps the greatest long-term investing performance in history. Michael Burry is legendary in his own right for his shorting the housing market and banks before the financial crisis of 2008, immortalized in the movie The Big Short. Perhaps the most interesting takeaway was that Buffett, or at least someone at his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), bought even more shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) last quarter, despite its already being Berkshire's largest position.

  • Energy Transfer's Perseverance Is About to Pay Off Big Time

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has a long history of developing infrastructure projects to support growing energy demand. The company has built thousands of miles of pipelines, multiple oil and gas processing facilities, and several storage and export terminals over the years. The master limited partnership (MLP) currently expects to invest upwards of $2.1 billion this year in expanding its energy infrastructure network.

  • Stocks open lower after retail earnings, Fed Chair Powell comments

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Wednesday.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Living Off Dividends in Retirement: 10 Best Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss 10 best stocks to consider for retirement. If you want to see more dividend stocks in this selection, click Living Off Dividends in Retirement: 5 Best Stocks To Consider. The average age of retirement in the United States is 62, and American retirees represent a significant proportion of the adult […]

  • Buying These 3 Stocks Could Be the Smartest Investing Move You Ever Make

    The stock market is highly volatile now. Robotic-assisted surgery is the future of surgery, and Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) is already dominating the space. Biotech company Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL) and internet retail company Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) also have remarkable growth prospects that could bring in some exciting long-term returns.

  • ‘Greedy When Others are Fearful’: Warren Buffett’s 8 New Stock Picks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss Warren Buffett’s 8 new stock picks in 2022. If you want to read about some more Buffett stock picks, go directly to ‘Greedy When Others are Fearful’: Warren Buffett’s 4 New Stock Picks in 2022. There are few value investors who have accumulated as much fame as Warren Buffett of […]

  • Why Nio Stock Just Rocketed by More Than 9%

    In just two days, Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO) is scheduled to report its first-quarter earnings-- at least, according to Nasdaq.com, it is. The company hasn't officially announced its release date yet, and other financial data providers point out that, seeing as Nio reported its Q1 earnings on May 28 in two of the past three years, it's more likely to report closer to that date this year as well. Is there a good reason to buy Nio stock ahead of earnings?