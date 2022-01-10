U.S. markets open in 3 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,663.75
    -4.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,111.00
    +4.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,537.50
    -43.50 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,177.00
    +1.10 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.72
    -0.18 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.70
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    +0.06 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1334
    -0.0031 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.84
    +0.23 (+1.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3589
    +0.0001 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5370
    -0.0130 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,673.50
    -237.99 (-0.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    988.70
    -54.18 (-5.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,482.21
    -3.07 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     

Global Short Fiber Thermoplastics Market (2021 to 2031) - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecasts

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Short Fiber Thermoplastics Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest study analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the global short fiber thermoplastics market in order to accurately gauge its future growth. The study presents detailed information about the important growth factors, restraints, and trends that are creating a landscape for expansion of the global short fiber thermoplastics market in order to identify growth opportunities for market stakeholders. The report also provides insightful information about how the global short fiber thermoplastics market would expand during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

The report offers intricate dynamics about different aspects of the global short fiber thermoplastics market, which aids companies operating in the market in making strategic development decisions. This study also elaborates on significant changes that are highly anticipated to configure growth of the global short fiber thermoplastics market during the forecast period. It also includes a key indicator assessment that highlights growth prospects of the global short fiber thermoplastics market and estimates statistics related to growth of the market in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (tons).

This study covers a detailed segmentation of the global short fiber thermoplastics market, along with key information and a competition outlook. The report mentions company profiles of players that are currently dominating the global short fiber thermoplastics market, wherein various development, expansion, and winning strategies practiced and implemented by leading players have been presented in detail.

Key Questions Answered in this Report on Short Fiber Thermoplastics Market

The report provides detailed information about the global short fiber thermoplastics market on the basis of comprehensive research on various factors that are playing a key role in accelerating the growth potential of the global market. Information mentioned in the report answers path-breaking questions for companies that are currently operating in the market and are looking for innovative methods to create a unique benchmark in the global short fiber thermoplastics market, so as to help them design successful strategies and make target-driven decisions.

  • Which end-use segment of the global short fiber thermoplastics market would emerge as major revenue generator during the forecast period?

  • How are key market players successfully earning revenues out of advantages of short fiber thermoplastics?

  • What would be the Y-o-Y growth trend of the global short fiber thermoplastics market between 2021 and 2031?

  • What are the winning imperatives of leading players operating in the global short fiber thermoplastics market?

  • Which type segment is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the global short fiber thermoplastics market during the forecast period?

  • Which are leading companies operating in the global short fiber thermoplastics market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview
2.1. Market Segmentation
2.2. Market Indicators
2.3. Market Definitions
2.4. Market Dynamics
2.4.1. Drivers
2.4.2. Restraints
2.4.3. Opportunities
2.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
2.6. Value Chain Analysis
2.6.1. List of Potential Customers

3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4. Short Fiber Thermoplastics Market Production Outlook

5. Short Fiber Thermoplastics Price Trend Analysis, 2020-2031
5.1. By Resin Type
5.2. By Reinforcement Type
5.3. By Region

6. Global Short Fiber Thermoplastics Market Analysis and Forecast, by Resin Type, 2020-2031
6.1. Introduction and Definitions
6.2. Global Short Fiber Thermoplastics Market Volume (Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Resin Type, 2020-2031
6.2.1. Polypropylene
6.2.2. Polyamide
6.2.3. PBT
6.2.4. PEEK
6.2.5. Other (PET, Others)
6.3. Global Short Fiber Thermoplastics Market Attractiveness, by Resin Type

7. Global Short Fiber Thermoplastics Market Analysis and Forecast, by Reinforcement Type, 2020-2031
7.1. Introduction and Definitions
7.2. Global Short Fiber Thermoplastics Market Volume (Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Resin Type, 2020-2031
7.2.1. Glass Fiber
7.2.2. Carbon Fiber
7.3. Global Short Fiber Thermoplastics Market Attractiveness, by Reinforcement Type

8. Global Short Fiber Thermoplastics Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-use, 2020-2031
8.1. Introduction and Definitions
8.2. Global Short Fiber Thermoplastics Market Volume (Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-use, 2020-2031
8.2.1. Transportation
8.2.2. Aerospace & Defense
8.2.3. Consumer Goods
8.2.4. Electrical & Electronics
8.2.5. Other (Construction, Machinery Industry)
8.3. Global Short Fiber Thermoplastics Market Attractiveness, by End-use

9. Global Short Fiber Thermoplastics Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region, 2020-2031
9.1. Key Findings
9.2. Global Short Fiber Thermoplastics Market Volume (Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region, 2020-2031
9.2.1. North America
9.2.2. Europe
9.2.3. Asia Pacific
9.2.4. Latin America
9.2.5. Middle East & Africa
9.3. Global Short Fiber Thermoplastics Market Attractiveness, by Region

10. North America Short Fiber Thermoplastics Market Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2031

11. Europe Short Fiber Thermoplastics Market Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2031

12. Asia Pacific Short Fiber Thermoplastics Market Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2031

13. Latin America Short Fiber Thermoplastics Market Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2031

14. Middle East & Africa Short Fiber Thermoplastics Market Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2031

15. Competition Landscape
15.1. Global Short Fiber Thermoplastics Company Market Share Analysis, 2020
15.2. Competition Matrix
15.3. Market Footprint Analysis
15.3.1. By Resin Type
15.3.2. By End-use
15.4. Company Profiles (Details - Overview, Financials, Recent Developments, and Strategy)
15.4.1. BASF SE
15.4.1.1. Company Description
15.4.1.2. Business Overview
15.4.1.3. Financial Details
15.4.1.4. Strategic Overview
15.4.2. Solvay
15.4.2.1. Company Description
15.4.2.2. Business Overview
15.4.2.3. Financial Details
15.4.2.4. Strategic Overview
15.4.3. DuPont
15.4.3.1. Company Description
15.4.3.2. Business Overview
15.4.4. SABIC
15.4.4.1. Company Description
15.4.4.2. Business Overview
15.4.5. DSM
15.4.5.1. Company Description
15.4.5.2. Business Overview
15.4.6. Lanxess
15.4.6.1. Company Description
15.4.6.2. Business Overview
15.4.7. Avient
15.4.7.1. Company Description
15.4.7.2. Business Overview
15.4.8. Celanese Corporation
15.4.8.1. Company Description
15.4.8.2. Business Overview
15.4.9. SGL Carbon
15.4.9.1. Company Description
15.4.9.2. Business Overview
15.4.10. Victrex plc.
15.4.10.1. Company Description
15.4.10.2. Business Overview

16. Primary Research: Key Insights

17. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ddtoeq

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Seeking at Least 6% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain already: the market environment for 2022 will not be the same as that in 2021. This may or may not be good for investors, per se, but like every shift in market conditions, it will present opportunities for those prepared to grasp them. Some factors are just reruns. COVID is rearing its ugly head again, threatening us with lockdowns and shutdowns. That’s running against the grain of a resurgent economy, an economy that is trying to gain more traction – but it’s facing headwi

  • Tesla and Nvidia Are Picked for Big Gains by This Robot Trader. It’s Been Right Before.

    This artificial intelligence-powered ETF ditched Netflix, Merck, and three other familiar stocks this month. Here's what it bought.

  • Here's the next terrifying hurdle for the stock market: Morning Brief

    To get inflation under control, a much faster pace of interest rate increases may be needed from the Federal Reserve, pros speculate. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, January 10, 2021.

  • ‘Bond King’ Jeffery Gundlach predicts the dollar will dive — which means these 3 assets could shine

    The billionaire investor expects the U.S. dollar to "slip pretty mightily."

  • 3 Tech Stocks Down 37% to 60% to Buy for 2022

    These solid companies are getting unfairly punished by the market. Savvy investors should take note.

  • TSMC Sales Set Sixth Quarterly Record on Elevated Chip Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. reported a sixth straight quarter of record sales, buoyed by unrelenting demand by Apple Inc. and other customers for chips produced by the world’s largest foundry. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tests Positive for Covid-19Omicron Study in Sout

  • 3 Stocks I Bought This Week

    It's been eight months since I sold my stake in AT&T. When the stock moved higher on the news -- even after the company announced it would lower its quarterly payouts -- that was all I needed to get out.

  • Bitcoin: Top 10 'buy the dip' investors

    From Elon Musk to Jack Dorsey, and Ark Investment's Cathie Wood, here's how world's top crypto believers gathered more bitcoin when it was falling.

  • Tilray: Analyst Stays Cautious Ahead of November Quarter Earnings

    Before Monday’s (Jan 10) trading truly kicks into action, Tilray (TLRY) will release its November (F2Q22) quarter results. Ahead of the print, Cantor’s Pablo Zuanic believes the trends are not tilting in the Canadian LP’s favor. “Unless the company issues bullish forward commentary, we expect the stock to face pressure from the November quarter print,” the analyst forewarned. While Zuanic notes that cannabis makes up less than half of the company’s sales (in the August quarter they accounted for

  • 5 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    While many companies are scrambling to carve out their part of the metaverse, Nvidia is already marketing a successful product. Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) should enjoy tremendous demand over the long term as well as the metaverse is built. Few companies can compete at the same level as Nvidia in powering virtual reality apps.

  • 3 Top Software Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Whether at home, work, or play, software is likely to play a vital role in our activities. Due to annual recurring revenues (ARR), profitability, and high product demand, software companies make terrific investments. It is tough to talk about software stocks without mentioning the world's largest software company, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).

  • Analysis-Shrink to fit: the year Big Oil starts to become Small Oil

    Europe's Big Oil companies are planning to spend their windfall from high energy prices on becoming Small Oil. But unlike any other time in their history, BP, Royal Dutch Shell, TotalEnergies, Equinor and Italy's Eni are focusing on returning as much cash as possible to shareholders to keep them sweet as they begin a risky shift towards low-carbon and renewable energy. "All of the large oil companies are managing decline to a degree," by shifting to fields that provide larger investment returns for shareholders and leaving more mature assets behind, said Ben Cook, portfolio manager with BP Capital Fund Advisors.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 5 Years

    One industry that is becoming increasingly important to our economy and will surely continue to breed some long-term investment winners is the semiconductor industry. The chip market is forecast to see sales rise by 8.8% to reach $601 billion in 2022, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association. The ongoing buildout of data centers and other high-performance applications is a big tailwind for leading component suppliers.

  • Consumer price index, bank earnings: What to know this week

    Inflation data will be in focus this week, with investors set to receive the Bureau of Labor Statistics' (BLS) latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) as the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy moves remain in focus. Quarterly earnings season also ramps up as some of the big banks report results.

  • Why ChargePoint Stock Dropped 25% Last Month

    Owners of ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) stock needed a strong stomach to end 2021. After a 24% gain to start the fourth quarter in October, shares of the electric-vehicle (EV) charging network company ended the year with a 25.4% drop in December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. All the ups and downs came as a bipartisan infrastructure bill was being debated in Congress.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally At Key Levels; What To Do Now

    The 2022 market has been an expectation breaker so far, with the Nasdaq and Tesla selling off hard. Here's what to do now.

  • Why Nano Dimension Sank 20.7% in the Last Month of 2021

    Shares of Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM) sank 20.7% in December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. With the Federal Reserve indicating that it planned to scale back its bond purchases and raise interest rates in 2022, investors sold out of positions in risky growth stocks last month. Nano Dimension actually had some positive updates for its shareholders, but these announcements weren't enough to stop its stock from getting caught up in the broader sell-off for speculative stocks.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks in Tiger Cub Lee Ainslie’s Portfolio

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 dividend stock picks of Tiger Cub Lee Ainslie’s portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Ainslie’s investment strategy, history, and stock picks, go directly to 5 Dividend Stocks in Tiger Cub Lee Ainslie’s Portfolio. Lee Ainslie is the founder of Maverick Capital, a Dallas-based […]

  • 1 Big Question Facing Moderna in 2022

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has gone from a relatively unknown stock a few years ago to a business that's worth more than $85 billion thanks to its COVID-19 vaccine. Over the trailing 12 months, Moderna has generated $11.4 billion in free cash flow. Deciding what to do with all that cash will be crucial in determining what Moderna's future may look like after COVID-19.