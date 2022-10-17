Global Short-term Risks that Will Impact Your Business

ReportLinker

Post-pandemic, 2022 has triggered a unique set of challenges that are already causing major disruptions to business. As countries are slowly recovering from the pandemic, year 2022 has already caused severe damage to business confidence, ranging from economic slowdown, to the Russo-Ukrainian War, to supply chain disruptions, to talent shortages, to rising commodity prices and a falling consumer confidence index.

Business priorities appear to be shifting in the near-term, as companies struggle to stay afloat amidst an overall uncertain economic climate.



In these times, it is, therefore, critical to identify and reassess both internal and external short-term risks to your business.



The analyst has identified the top 10 major risks that businesses must consider in the short term to build a holistic mitigation strategy.



1.Stagflation: A Looming Economic Crisis 2.Supply Chain Disruption3.Geopolitical Instability: Global Catastrophe4.Data Privacy & Cyber Risks5.Mental Well-being6.Contagious Diseases7.Extreme Weather Events8.Global Talent Shortage9.Energy Market Uncertainty: Transition to Alternative Energy Solutions10. Nuclear Advancement RiskFrost & Sullivan not only analyses the outspread and impact of these risks, but also reflects on global resilience by offering recommendations and best practices to help countries, businesses, and the international community tackle the most imminent threats.



We encourage you to make it a priority to acutely assess these market risks, with an objective to drive dialogue and engagement in periodic risk assessments that will help you not just survive—but thrive—in a distressed business environment.



Author: Vinay Venkatesan

