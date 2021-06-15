U.S. markets open in 4 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,261.50
    +6.75 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,415.00
    +34.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,147.25
    +22.50 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,325.00
    +1.40 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.06
    +0.18 (+0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,864.70
    -1.20 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    27.73
    -0.31 (-1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2127
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5010
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.37
    +0.72 (+4.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4080
    -0.0028 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1160
    +0.0550 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,717.52
    -514.18 (-1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    996.88
    +28.04 (+2.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,170.41
    +23.73 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,441.30
    +279.50 (+0.96%)
     

Global Short Video Collection Activity Launched to Capture Beauty of Biodiversity

·2 min read

KUNMING, China, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A worldwide short video collection activity, "Guarding a diverse world and building a common homeland on Earth," was kicked off on June 9, 2021. The activity aims to convey the theme "Ecological Civilization: Building a Shared Future for All Life on Earth", of the upcoming United Nations Biodiversity Conference (CBD COP15), and call on the public to respect, conform to, and protect nature, and realize the vision of "harmonious coexistence between man and nature". The activity is organized by the Leading Group Office of Yunnan Provincial Preparatory Work for COP15.

A worldwide short video collection activity, &#x00201c;Guarding a diverse world and building a common homeland on Earth,&#x00201d; was kicked off on June 9, 2021. (PRNewsfoto/Leading Group Office of Yunnan Provincial Preparatory Work for COP15)
A worldwide short video collection activity, “Guarding a diverse world and building a common homeland on Earth,” was kicked off on June 9, 2021. (PRNewsfoto/Leading Group Office of Yunnan Provincial Preparatory Work for COP15)

The 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD COP15) will be staged in Kunming, the capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province from October 11 to 24, 2021.

Institutions and individuals--including professional and non-professional filmmakers, vloggers, and social media content creators--are encouraged to submit their works. One hundred finalists will receive awards in four categories: Best Creativity, Best Popularity, Best Story, and Outstanding Work.

Submitted videos must focus on the biodiversity protection, the beauty of biodiversity, and coexistence between humans and nature.

With the subject line "COP15 Global Short Video Collection Activity," video submissions can be sent via email to cbdCOP15video@outlook.com, with contact information (full name and email) in the email body. There is no restriction on video format. Video resolution must be above 1080P, the bit rate no less than 15 Mbps, and videos must be under 5 minutes in length. Video in both Chinese and English are acceptable.

Works will be accepted from June 9 to August 15, 2021. Once submissions are done, shortlisted works will be displayed from August 15 to early September. Awards will be announced in mid-September and the winning videos will be exhibited on tour from late September to October.

SOURCE Leading Group Office of Yunnan Provincial Preparatory Work for COP15

