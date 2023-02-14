U.S. markets closed

Global SiC Based Power Electronics and Inverter Market Size to grow USD 5800 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 35%: Spherical Insights

SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP
·8 min read
SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP
SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP

According to a research report published by SphericalInsights, the Global SiC based power electronics and inverter Market Size was valued at USD 660 billion in 2021 and expected to reach USD 5800 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 35% during the forecast period. Major vendors in the ON Semiconductor, Intel Corporation, ON Semiconductor, Panasonic Corporation, Methode Electronics Inc., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., ELAN Electronics, TE Connectivity Ltd., Samsung Semiconductors, Seiko Epson Corporation, Cree, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Semikron Electronics GmbH and Co. Inc.,

New York, United States, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting, The Global SiC Based Power Electronics and Inverter Market Size is to grow from USD 660 million in 2021 to USD 5800 million by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 35% during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of SiC based devices by different industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, IT & telecommunication, healthcare, aerospace & defence, and others is the key driving factor.


Key Insights

  • The SiC Based Power Electronics and Inverter Market size was valued at USD 660 million in 2021

  • The market is growing at a CAGR of 35% from 2022 to 2030

  • The Global SiC Based Power Electronics and Inverter Market is expected to reach USD 5800 million by 2030

  • The market is geographically divided into five regions: Europe, South America, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and the Middle East and Africa.


Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/1488  


SiC based power electronics and inverter converters can convert DC electricity from the battery side into AC required from the motor side and are smaller, lighter, and more efficient than their Si IGBT–based devices. SiC based devices are majorly used in high-voltage power converters with stringent requirements regarding size, weight, and efficiency because they offer many attractive characteristics when compared with commonly used silicon-based devices. The on-state resistance and switching losses are significantly lower, and SiC provides about 3 times more thermal conductivity than silicon, allowing faster heat dissipation from components. The demand for SiC based power electronics and inverters is expected to grow exponentially for its semiconductor-based products and applications to flourish in the automotive and industrial sectors.


Browse key industry insights spread across 210 pages with 120 market data tables and figures & charts from the report ”Global SiC Based Power Electronics and Inverter Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Power Electronics, Inverter), By End-User (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Telecom, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defence, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030 “ in detail along with the table of contents. https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/sic-based-power-electronics-and-inverter-market


In addition, the increasing adoption of SiC solutions for IT & telecommunication throughout the world is expected to propel the demand for SiC diverse devices. Among the IT & telecommunication applications for SiC, 5G mobile technologies are the most challenging, as it capable of reaching speeds 20× higher than the previous 4G LTE technology. To have higher network connectivity SiC solutions devices are exceptionally capable of handling higher power density, have better thermal efficiency, and are optimized for achieving high efficiency.


The power electronics segment is expected to witness a higher growth rate over the forecast period.

Based on product type, the global SiC based power electronics and inverter market growth is segmented into power electronics, and inverters. Among these, the power electronics segment is anticipated to witness a higher growth rate over the forecast period. As SiC based switches are mostly used in high-voltage devices or systems mostly above< 600V. SiC devices have a smaller die size for a given breakdown voltage than silicon-based devices. SiC components are small and space-efficient, which makes them ideal for use in higher-power circuits.

The automotive segment is anticipated to witness significant CAGR growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of application type, the global SiC based power electronics and inverter market share is segmented into the automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, telecom, healthcare, aerospace & defence, and others. Among these, the automotive segment is expected to witness significant CAGR growth over the forecast period. Owing to the standard silicon-based devices, SiC offers requisite utility in automotive applications such as increased power density, higher system efficiency, range extension, lower system cost, and long-term reliability.


SiC based power electronics and inverter Market Report Scope: -

Report Metric

Details

Market Size 2030

USD 5800 Billion

CAGR

35% (2020-2030)

Historical Data

2019-2020

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Segments Covered

By Product Type, By End-User, By Region

Report Coverage

Drivers, Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and Rest of the World

Key Companies Profiled/Vendors

ON Semiconductor, Intel Corporation, ON Semiconductor, Panasonic Corporation, Methode Electronics Inc., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., ELAN Electronics, TE Connectivity Ltd., Samsung Semiconductors, Seiko Epson Corporation, Cree, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Semikron Electronics GmbH and Co. Inc.,

Asia Pacific is dominating the market with the largest market share of 35%.


Asia Pacific is dominating the market with the largest market share of 35%.

Asia Pacific is dominating the market with the largest market share of 35%. The region’s growth is majorly attributed to the developing economic growth of countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Owing to large number of manufacturers in China & Japan are witnessing ever-increasing demand. The Indian government is actively negotiating with businesses about establishing operations in the nation in the areas of silicon semiconductor fabs, display fabs, compound semiconductors, silicon photonics, sensors fabs, semiconductor packaging, and semiconductor design.


Market Segment

This study forecasts global, regional, and country revenue from 2019 to 2030. The market is segmented by

SiC Based Power Electronics and Inverter Market, By Product Type

  • Power Electronics

  • Inverter

SiC Based Power Electronics and Inverter Market, By End-User

  • Automotive

  • Consumer Electronics

  • Industrial

  • Telecom

  • Healthcare

  • Aerospace & Defence

  • Others

Regions Covered

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • The Middle East and Africa


List of Key Market Players

  • ON Semiconductor

  • Intel Corporation

  • ON Semiconductor

  • Panasonic Corporation

  • Methode Electronics Inc.

  • Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

  • ELAN Electronics

  • TE Connectivity Ltd.

  • Samsung Semiconductors

  • Seiko Epson Corporation

  • Cree

  • Texas Instruments Incorporated

  • Semikron Electronics GmbH and Co. Inc.

  • Zhengzhou Yutong Group Co., Ltd.

  • Renesas Electronics Corporation

  • ROHM Co., Ltd.

  • ABB Group

  • Infineon Technologies AG

  • STMicroelectronics

  • Nuvoton Technology Corporation

  • Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

  • StarPower Semiconductor

  • Other


Some Recent Developments News in the Global SiC based power electronics and inverter Market:


Some Recent Developments News in the Global SiC based power electronics and inverter Market:

  • USA, April 2021, ROHM Co., Ltd. announced its new establishment at the chikugo plant, to enhance the production capacity of SiC based power devices.

  • USA, June 2020, STMicroelectronics and ROHM Group Company SiCrystal signed an agreement to expand the use of SiC semiconductors in automotive and other industrial applications. To meet the need for silicon carbide power in electronic devices, a USD 130 million agreement was made to supply 150mm silicon carbide wafers.


Have a Look at the Related Research Report?

Global Consumer Electronics Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Consumer Electronics Devices, Smart Home Devices, and Wearable Electronics Devices), By Application (Personal, Professional), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

Global Electronic Manufacturing Services [EMS] Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Service Type (Electronics Manufacturing, Engineering Services, Test & Development Implementation, Logistics Services, Others), By Application Type (Computer, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Medical & Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Automotive, Semiconductor Manufacturing, Robotics, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

Global Semiconductor IP Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Core Type IP (Hard Core, Soft Core) By Design IP (Interface IP, Processor IP, Memory IP, Others) By Source IP (Licensing IP, Royalty IP) By Industry (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, IT & Telecommunication, Defence, Others) By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

Global 3D Metrology Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (hardware, software, services) By Product Type (Coordinate Measuring Machine, Automated Optical Inspection, Optical Digitizer & Scanner, Video Measuring Machine) By Application (quality control & inspection, virtual simulation, reverse engineering) By End User (electronics, architecture & construction, manufacturing, aerospace & defence, automotive, and others) By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030FAQs are covered


FAQ’s Of the Market

How big is the SiC based power electronics and inverter market?

Who are the key players in the SiC based power electronics and inverter market?

What are the segments in the SiC based power electronics and inverter market?

What are the major factors driving SiC based power electronics and inverter market?


About the Spherical Insights 

Spherical Insights is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

Contact Us:

Company Name: Spherical Insights

Email: sales@sphericalinsights.com

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (US)

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter


