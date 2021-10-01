U.S. markets close in 3 hours 6 minutes

Global SiC Fibers Industry Worth $2.5+ Billion by 2031 - Increasing Demand for Lightweight Fibers in the Aerospace & Defense Industry

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Silicon Carbide (SiC) Fibers Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Aerospace and Other Industries, Fiber Type, Usage, Application, and Countries - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global SiC fibers market is expected to reach $2,519.2 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period of 2021-2031. The growth in the market is expected to be driven by increasing demand for lightweight fibers in the aerospace, chemical, energy, and power industries.

Market Dynamics

  • Growth Drivers

  • Challenges

  • Opportunities

Market Segmentation

Application

SiC fibers are widely utilized in aircraft components like turbine blades, nozzles, turbine engines, propulsion units, and combustor liners. Aircraft manufacturers are increasingly adopting SiC fibers as a replacement over conventional metals. Aircraft engine components operate under extreme temperature conditions that require silicon carbide fibers, which possess properties such as heat resistance, low thermal expansion, low electrical conductivity, and corrosion resistance.

Fiber Type

Continuous fibers are being adopted by aerospace, energy, and power industries, as they exhibit properties like high strength, high heat, and corrosion resistance. Continuous SiC fibers can perform at high-temperature conditions (over 1000C) and are mainly used in conjunction with ceramic fiber, carbon fiber, polymeric materials, and reinforced metals.

Usage

Composites are widely used in engineering, chemistry, energy resources, and military applications due to their corrosion resistance, low density, and oxidation resistance properties. It provides hardness and chemical inertness for a variety of applications, including nozzles, turbine blades, turbo-pump components, combustor liners, and landing gears. SiC-based ceramic matrix composites possess properties of traditional ceramics, which also have enhanced mechanical properties such as thermal shock resistance and improved toughness.

Region

A strong presence of major SiC fiber manufacturers such as General Electric Company, American Elements, COI Ceramics, NGS Advanced Fibers Co., Ltd., and Free Form Fibers, are catering to the rising demand from aerospace, electronics, energy, and power industries. North America is the largest consumer of SiC fiber, majorly due to the larger presence of aircraft manufacturers.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

  • General Electric Company

  • NGS Advanced Fiber Co. Ltd.

  • Ube Industries, Ltd.

  • American Elements

  • BJS Ceramics GmbH

  • Free Form Fibers

  • COI Ceramics, Inc.

  • Specialty Materials, Inc

  • Suzhou Saifei Group Co. Ltd

  • Haydale Graphene Industries plc

  • Matech

  • TISICS Ltd.

  • Stanford Advanced Materials

  • NASA Glenn Research Center

  • SGL Carbon

The companies that are profiled in the report have been selected based on a selective pool of players, primarily tier-1 (which holds 60-70% of the market), mid, small, and emerging players (holds the balance 30-40% share), based on various factors such as product portfolio, annual revenues, market penetration, research, and development initiatives, along with a domestic and international presence in the SiC fibers industry.

Market Segmentation

  • Application: Aerospace, Energy and Power, Industrial, and Others

  • Fiber Type: Continuous Fiber and Short Fiber

  • Usage: Composite and Non-composite

Regional Segmentation

  • North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

  • Europe: Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest-of-Europe

  • U.K.

  • China

  • Asia-Pacific and Japan: Japan, South Korea, India, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific and Japan

  • Rest-of-the-World: South America and Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in the Report

  • Which global factors are expected to impact the global SiC fibers market?

  • What is the expected revenue for the global SiC fibers market from 2021 to 2031?

  • What is the expected volume for the global SiC fibers market from 2021 to 2031?

  • How much revenue is expected to be generated by different fiber types of SiC fiber from 2021 to 2031?

  • Which SiC fiber application is expected to be dominant in the forecast period 2021-2031?

  • Which companies are the major players in the global SiC fibers market, and what are the key market strategies adopted by them?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dkke0r

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-sic-fibers-industry-worth-2-5-billion-by-2031---increasing-demand-for-lightweight-fibers-in-the-aerospace--defense-industry-301389752.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

