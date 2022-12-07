Global Side View Camera Systems Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Side View Camera Systems estimated at US$8. 7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1. 3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 103.
9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Display, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 103.4% CAGR and reach US$725.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Camera segment is readjusted to a revised 105.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 97.7% CAGR
The Side View Camera Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$181.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 97.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 93.3% and 89.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 70.3% CAGR.
ECU Segment to Record 100.3% CAGR
In the global ECU segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 100.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$717.4 Thousand in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$92.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
Ambarella Inc
Brigade Electronics Group PLC
Clarion
Continental AG
Denso Corporation
Gentex Corporation
Hyundai Mobis
Kappa Optronics GmbH
Kyocera Corporation
Magna International, Inc.
Mcnex Co. Ltd
Mitsubishi Electric
Murakami Corporation
Omnivision Technologies, Inc.
Panasonic Corporation
Robert Bosch GmbH
Samsung Elctro-Mechanics
Samvardhana Motherson Group
Sl Corporation
Stoneridge Inc.
Stonkam Co. Ltd
Texas Instruments
Tokai Rika Co. Ltd
Valeo
Zf Friedrichshafen AG
IV. COMPETITION
