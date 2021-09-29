U.S. markets open in 3 hours 25 minutes

Global In-Silico Clinical Trials Market Research Report 2021

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global In Silico Clinical Trials Market, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The growth of global in silico clinical trials market in the forecast period, 2022-2026 can be attributed to rapidly evolving advanced medicine and healthcare sector.

The clinical trials that were conducted on animals and humans often faced criticism for the harmful effects and depleting conditions that arise due to the trials on humans and animals. In silico clinical trials are overcomes the disadvantages of them and are considered a better method.

The in silico clinical trials saves time, resources, and manages the ethical issues and are thus preferred, thereby substantiating the growth of the global in silico clinical trials market. This method is financially affordable. The cost of any adverse effect of the trial over humans, is nullified since the in silico clinical trial does not include and human test subjects.

Moreover, rapidly increasing concerns over animal welfare and consistent efforts of human and animal rights and welfare organizations is driving the growth of the global in silico clinical trials market in the next five years.

Furthermore, in silico clinical trials are readily approved and authorized by the food and drug administration (FDA) and thus substantiate the growth of the market in the future five years.

Also, increasing concerns has rendered a lack human and animal test subjects for the participation in the clinical trials. This method is actively influencing the growth of the market in the forecast years until 2026.

In silico clinical trials are computer simulation method for the developmental and regulatory evaluation of the pharmaceutical or medical devices or therapies. The method is not completely evolved currently but a constant research and development affair would benefit the future advancement and drug discovery. The trial is often understood by the involvement of computer system to restructure a 3D image of the organs and systems and then applying the trial methods.

The global in silico clinical trials market segmented is based on industry, therapeutic area, competitional landscape, and regional distribution. Based on industry, the market is further divided between medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Pharmaceutical sub-segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the segment in the upcoming five years, on the account of rapidly increasing instances of drug development and thus conducted clinical trials.

Moreover, the concerns over harmful and adverse effects of the newly developed drugs on the animals and human lives being considered as test subject is substantiating the growth of the global in silico clinical trials market in the next five years.

Medical devices industry is also benefitting and thus registering significant growth in the future five years on the ground of surging demands for the medically and technologically advanced medical equipment and devices for providing best possible diagnosis and treatment to the population.

Competitive Landscape

Market players are actively involved in the research and technological development in the advanced medical device and pharmacological developments. The advanced technology has made it possible for the healthcare industry to provide excellent healthcare services through in silico clinical trials.

Further advancement would aid the market value and brand establishment in the future five years. New market players may focus on the research and development to provide options that satisfies the consumer demand as well as benefits the market players in building their brand value. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.

Holding the major shares of the global in silico clinical trials market are

  • Certara, Inc.

  • Novadiscovery Sas

  • Insilico Medicine, Inc.

  • Dassault Systemes SE

  • GNS Healthcare Inc

  • The AnyLogic Company

  • InSilicoTrials

  • Immunetrics Inc

  • Nuventra Pharma Sciences

  • Abzena Ltd

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2016 - 2019

  • Base Year: 2020

  • Estimated Year: 2021

  • Forecast Period: 2022 - 2026

Global In Silico Clinical Trials Market, By Industry:

  • Medical Devices

  • Pharmaceutical

Global In Silico Clinical Trials Market, By Therapeutic Area:

  • Oncology

  • Infectious Disease

  • Hematology

  • Cardiology

  • Dermatology

  • Neurology

  • Diabetes

  • Others

Global In Silico Clinical Trials Market, By Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Middle East & Africa

  • South Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Colombia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v5etp6

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


