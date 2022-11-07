U.S. markets open in 2 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,797.50
    +18.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,586.00
    +158.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,937.50
    +47.25 (+0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,816.70
    +12.00 (+0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.27
    -0.34 (-0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,680.50
    +3.90 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    20.77
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9985
    +0.0024 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.36
    +0.06 (+0.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1451
    +0.0074 (+0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.6710
    +0.0170 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,773.93
    -484.35 (-2.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    492.36
    +10.31 (+2.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,328.58
    -6.26 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.64
    +327.90 (+1.21%)
     

Global Silicon Anode Batteries Market to Reach $747.4 Million by 2027

ReportLinker
·19 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Abstract: What’s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Silicon Anode Batteries Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361287/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year

Global Silicon Anode Batteries Market to Reach $747.4 Million by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Silicon Anode Batteries estimated at US$261.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$747.4 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Consumer Electronics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.7% CAGR and reach US$329.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Automotive segment is readjusted to a revised 14.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $72 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.7% CAGR

The Silicon Anode Batteries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$72 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$175.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 22.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.9% and 13.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$104.5 Million by the year 2027.

Industrial Segment to Record 20.2% CAGR

In the global Industrial segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 20.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$17.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$60.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 20.6% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured) -
Amprius Technologies
Boston-Power, Inc.
Enovix Corporation
Nexeon Limited
Samsung Group
Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361287/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Silicon Anode Battery - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Silicon Anode Batteries Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027

Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicon Anode Batteries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 7-Year Perspective for Silicon Anode Batteries
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumer Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World 7-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 7: World 7-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 7-Year Perspective for Industrial by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Grid /
Renewable Energy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World 7-Year Perspective for Grid / Renewable Energy
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 13: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Silicon Anode Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 14: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicon Anode Batteries by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Industrial, Grid / Renewable Energy and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 15: USA 7-Year Perspective for Silicon Anode Batteries by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Grid / Renewable Energy
and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 16: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicon Anode Batteries by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Industrial, Grid / Renewable Energy and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Silicon Anode Batteries
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Grid / Renewable
Energy and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Silicon Anode Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 18: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicon Anode Batteries by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Industrial, Grid / Renewable Energy and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 19: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Silicon Anode Batteries
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Grid / Renewable
Energy and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Silicon Anode Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 20: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicon Anode Batteries by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Industrial, Grid / Renewable Energy and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 21: China 7-Year Perspective for Silicon Anode Batteries
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Grid / Renewable
Energy and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Silicon Anode Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 22: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicon Anode Batteries by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Silicon Anode Batteries
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 24: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicon Anode Batteries by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Industrial, Grid / Renewable Energy and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 25: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Silicon Anode Batteries
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Grid / Renewable
Energy and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Silicon Anode Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 26: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicon Anode Batteries by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Industrial, Grid / Renewable Energy and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: France 7-Year Perspective for Silicon Anode Batteries
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Grid / Renewable
Energy and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Silicon Anode Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 28: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicon Anode Batteries by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Industrial, Grid / Renewable Energy and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Silicon Anode
Batteries by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Grid /
Renewable Energy and Other Applications for the Years 2021 &
2027

ITALY
Table 30: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicon Anode Batteries by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Industrial, Grid / Renewable Energy and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 31: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Silicon Anode Batteries
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Grid / Renewable
Energy and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Silicon Anode Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 32: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Silicon
Anode Batteries by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Industrial, Grid / Renewable Energy and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: UK 7-Year Perspective for Silicon Anode Batteries by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Grid / Renewable Energy
and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 34: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicon Anode Batteries by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Industrial, Grid / Renewable Energy and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Silicon Anode Batteries
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Grid / Renewable
Energy and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 36: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicon Anode Batteries by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Industrial, Grid / Renewable Energy and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 37: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Silicon Anode Batteries
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Grid / Renewable
Energy and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 38: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Silicon Anode Batteries by Application - Consumer
Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Grid / Renewable Energy
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Silicon Anode
Batteries by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Grid /
Renewable Energy and Other Applications for the Years 2021 &
2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Silicon Anode Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 40: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Silicon Anode Batteries by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Silicon Anode
Batteries by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 42: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Silicon Anode Batteries by Application - Consumer
Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Grid / Renewable Energy
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 43: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Silicon Anode
Batteries by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Grid /
Renewable Energy and Other Applications for the Years 2021 &
2027

AUSTRALIA
Silicon Anode Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 44: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicon Anode Batteries by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Industrial, Grid / Renewable Energy and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Silicon Anode
Batteries by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Grid /
Renewable Energy and Other Applications for the Years 2021 &
2027

INDIA
Silicon Anode Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 46: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicon Anode Batteries by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Industrial, Grid / Renewable Energy and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: India 7-Year Perspective for Silicon Anode Batteries
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Grid / Renewable
Energy and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 48: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Silicon Anode Batteries by Application - Consumer
Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Grid / Renewable Energy
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 49: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Silicon Anode
Batteries by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Grid /
Renewable Energy and Other Applications for the Years 2021 &
2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 50: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Silicon Anode Batteries by Application - Consumer
Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Grid / Renewable Energy
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Silicon
Anode Batteries by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Grid /
Renewable Energy and Other Applications for the Years 2021 &
2027

LATIN AMERICA
Silicon Anode Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 52: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Silicon Anode Batteries by Geographic Region - Argentina,
Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Silicon Anode
Batteries by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 54: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Silicon Anode Batteries by Application - Consumer
Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Grid / Renewable Energy
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 55: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Silicon Anode
Batteries by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Grid /
Renewable Energy and Other Applications for the Years 2021 &
2027

ARGENTINA
Table 56: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicon Anode Batteries by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Industrial, Grid / Renewable Energy and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Argentina 7-Year Perspective for Silicon Anode
Batteries by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Grid /
Renewable Energy and Other Applications for the Years 2021 &
2027

BRAZIL
Table 58: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicon Anode Batteries by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Industrial, Grid / Renewable Energy and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: Brazil 7-Year Perspective for Silicon Anode Batteries
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Grid / Renewable
Energy and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

MEXICO
Table 60: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicon Anode Batteries by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Industrial, Grid / Renewable Energy and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 61: Mexico 7-Year Perspective for Silicon Anode Batteries
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Grid / Renewable
Energy and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 62: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Silicon Anode Batteries by Application - Consumer
Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Grid / Renewable Energy
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Rest of Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Silicon
Anode Batteries by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Grid /
Renewable Energy and Other Applications for the Years 2021 &
2027

MIDDLE EAST
Silicon Anode Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)
Table 64: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Silicon Anode Batteries by Geographic Region - Iran,
Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Silicon Anode
Batteries by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle
East Markets for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 66: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Silicon Anode Batteries by Application - Consumer
Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Grid / Renewable Energy
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 67: Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Silicon Anode
Batteries by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Grid /
Renewable Energy and Other Applications for the Years 2021 &
2027

IRAN
Table 68: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicon Anode Batteries by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Industrial, Grid / Renewable Energy and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: Iran 7-Year Perspective for Silicon Anode Batteries
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Grid / Renewable
Energy and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

ISRAEL
Table 70: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicon Anode Batteries by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Industrial, Grid / Renewable Energy and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: Israel 7-Year Perspective for Silicon Anode Batteries
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Grid / Renewable
Energy and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 72: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Silicon Anode Batteries by Application - Consumer
Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Grid / Renewable Energy
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 73: Saudi Arabia 7-Year Perspective for Silicon Anode
Batteries by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Grid /
Renewable Energy and Other Applications for the Years 2021 &
2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 74: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicon Anode Batteries by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Industrial, Grid / Renewable Energy and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: UAE 7-Year Perspective for Silicon Anode Batteries by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Grid / Renewable Energy
and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 76: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Silicon Anode Batteries by Application - Consumer
Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Grid / Renewable Energy
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: Rest of Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Silicon
Anode Batteries by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Grid /
Renewable Energy and Other Applications for the Years 2021 &
2027

AFRICA
Silicon Anode Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Africa for 2022 (E)
Table 78: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicon Anode Batteries by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Industrial, Grid / Renewable Energy and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 79: Africa 7-Year Perspective for Silicon Anode Batteries
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Grid / Renewable
Energy and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361287/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Frackers Say Oil Production Slowing in the Shale Patch

    Despite an extended streak of strong profits, shale companies are slowing their oil-field activity, keeping U.S. oil production roughly flat and offering little relief for tight global markets. What was expected to be a banner year for U.S. oil production has failed to materialize as creeping inflation-related costs, supply-chain snarls and disappointing well performance for some companies have coalesced to limit domestic output, executives and analysts said. Global oil prices averaged about $100 a barrel in the third quarter, according to Bank of Nova Scotia and in past years such prices have prompted increased shale production.

  • Former Petrobras executive asks Brazil court to block dividend payment

    Guilherme Estrella, former director of Brazil's state-controlled oil giant Petrobras, filed a lawsuit in court to block the payment of dividends by the company. In a late Friday filing, Petrobras reported that Estrella, a former director of exploration and production, requested the blocking of 32.1 billion reais ($6.6 billion) in dividends that would be paid in advance to the federal government, as approved in July. Estrella asks for studies to be carried out to prove that the distribution of dividends does not compromise the company's competitiveness.

  • Elon Musk Defies Management Mantras With His Rapid Overhaul at Twitter

    In his first week at Twitter, the billionaire fired top leaders, conducted sweeping layoffs and hinted that other changes could be on the way.

  • Meta to cut thousands of jobs this week

    Meta is planning to begin mass sackings that will affect thousands of workers from this week, adding to the mounting job losses across Silicon Valley.

  • 15 Biggest Global Logistics and Shipping Companies

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 15 biggest global logistics and shipping companies in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 biggest global logistics and shipping companies. The global logistics and shipping industry is at a very interesting crossroads right now. While many […]

  • Downgrade: Here's How Analysts See Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) Performing In The Near Term

    Today is shaping up negative for Dynavax Technologies Corporation ( NASDAQ:DVAX ) shareholders, with the analysts...

  • Peabody, Coronado Global Resources End Talks Over $6 Billion Deal

    The discussions had been seen as an indication of how the coal-price surge is transforming the sector’s fortunes.

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty falls 0.2% in latest adjustment

    Bitcoin mining difficulty nudged down 0.2% in Monday’s biweekly adjustment, according to data from BTC.com.

  • Disney overtook Netflix as the streaming leader, and is expected to widen its lead

    Walt Disney Co. displaced Netflix Inc. as king of the video-streaming market, and it is expected to widen the gap.

  • Chinese Trade Unexpectedly Drops as Demand Slowdown Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s exports and imports both unexpectedly fell for the first time in more than two years, with rising risks of a recession causing overseas consumers to buy less and domestic problems such as Covid Zero controls and a housing slump hitting demand at home.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestPutin’s Ukraine War I

  • Why Oil Stocks Occidental Petroleum, Devon Energy, and Phillips 66 Rallied in October

    Shares of U.S. oil companies Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), and Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) each rallied above the level of the market in October, increasing 18.1%, 28.6%, and 29.2%, respectively, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. It was a good month for the markets, but oil and gas stocks had an even better month after the Oct. 5 OPEC+ meeting, during which the cartel decided to slash production by 2 million barrels per day. On Oct. 5, OPEC+, the powerful cartel of oil-producing states comprising countries in the Middle East, Africa, and South America as well as Russia, decided on a 2 million-barrel-per-day output cut, to support oil prices, which had fallen from more than $120 per barrel to below $80 by the end of September.

  • Starbucks Has a Sneaky Way to Make an Extra $1 Billion

    Technology and coffee seem to go well together. The smart phone technology that makes it easy to order your favorite coffee ahead of time also allows you to customize that order and you can change it every day for up to 170,000 days. The desire for something warm and cozy pared with the ability to choose the temperature, flavor, sweetness makes a trip into Starbucks or through the drive though one that leaves customers feeling a warm sensation, and it's not just the beverage.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow

    FAANG stocks ruled the market for a decade. The group that includes Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) (formerly Google) delivered monster returns for years, but most of these stocks have crumbled over the last year. Rising interest rates, recession fears, and other macro headwinds have pressured these stocks, bringing the most popular bet on Wall Street to an end.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Swings to Loss, Stung by Battered Market

    The company reported a net loss of $2.69 billion as the value of its overall portfolio fell alongside the broader market.

  • EXPLAINER-Will Twitter layoffs violate U.S. law?

    Twitter Inc has begun laying off employees under its new owner, Elon Musk. Twitter is already facing a proposed class action claiming the layoffs are imminent and will violate U.S. and California laws if employees are not given advance notice or severance pay. The federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act requires businesses with 100 or more employees to provide 60 days' notice before engaging in mass layoffs.

  • 15 Biggest IT Companies in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at 15 of the biggest IT companies in the world. If you want to see more of the biggest IT companies in the world, go directly to 5 Biggest IT Companies in the World. According to market research firm Gartner, Information Technology or IT, “is the common […]

  • Energy Sticker Shock Grabs Spotlight Before Midterms

    Gasoline prices are moving higher again and diesel supplies are dwindling with Tuesday’s elections near.

  • Hedge-Fund Manager Who Helped Expose Luckin Coffee’s Fraud Bets on Chinese Chain’s Comeback

    A hedge-fund manager who secretly wrote a 2020 report accusing Luckin Coffee of accounting fraud is now backing the Chinese chain, calling it “a miracle in China’s business history.”

  • India’s Move to Slash Sugar Export Quota to Tighten World Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- India sharply reduced its sugar export quota for 2022-23, potentially worsening the global market outlook already strained by supply hiccups in top shipper Brazil.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseMethane Cloud Spotted by Satellite Near India Waste SiteThe Sou

  • Shein rival app from Chinese e-commerce giant Pinduoduo tops the charts, but rock-bottom prices could be unsustainable

    A quiet play to rival Shein in the US is paying off for Chinese e-commerce giant Pinduoduo, whose Temu platform became the most-downloaded shopping app across US app stores in early November, according to analytics firm AppMagic. Launched in September, Temu is still nowhere near as popular as Shein, the hit shopping platform also started in China that has found huge success overseas selling fast fashion and other items at rock-bottom prices. However, Temu's rise comes just ahead of the holiday s