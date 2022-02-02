Global Silicon Battery Market to Reach Over USD 424.2 Million by 2028 – Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Silicon Battery Market size is expected to reach over USD 424.2 Million by 2028, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 35.2% during the forecast period.



Market Synopsis

Increasing electric vehicles adoption need portable batteries of high capacity as well as increasing demand of high energy power equipment for sleek running of consumer electronic devices are the key factors stimulating Silicon Battery market growth globally. However, manufacturing cost is expensive as well as dynamic nature of contraction and expansion of chemicals and metals in Silicon Battery which causes cracks and cell failure eventually tends to hinder market growth, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Silicon Battery Market by Capacity (0–3000 mAh, 3000–10000 mAh, 10000-60000 mAh, 60000 mAh & Above), by Application (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Aviation, Energy), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Click Here To Access The Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/silicon-battery-market-1268/request-sample

(The Free Sample Of This Report Is Readily Available On Request).

Our Free Sample Reports Includes:

In-depth Industry Analysis, Introduction, Overview, and COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak.

Impact Analysis 160+ Pages Research Report (Including latest research).

Provide chapter-wise guidance on request 2021 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Trends, Size, & Share, Includes Updated List of figures and tables.

Updated Report Includes Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis by using Vantage Market Research methodology.

(Please note that the sample of this report has been updated to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

List Of Prominent Players in the Silicon Battery Market:

Story continues

Group14 Technologies (US)

Enovix (US)

Huawei (China)

Amprius Technologies (US)

Enevate (US)

Nexeon (UK)

Nanotek Instruments (US)

Targray Technology International (Canada)

LeydenJar Technologies (The Netherlands)

California Lithium Battery (US)

XG Sciences (US)

Sila Nanotechnologies (US)

Market Dynamics:

Driver: New Product Launches Are Likely to Grow the Market

Global Silicon Battery key players have adopted important steps to evolve low cost-effective battery technology which offers long-range and fast charging for electric vehicles which is stimulating the electrified mobility adoption.

In 2020, March, Sion Power Corp, introduced the latest lithium-metal rechargeable batteries with Licerion EV technology which claims to provide unprecedented performance for laboratories as well as for commercial sale. Licerion EV batteries provide high energy density, fast charging capability, enhanced cycle life, and high energy density are likely to offer energy density of 700Wh/L and 420Wh/kg.

Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/silicon-battery-market-1268/1

Benefits of Purchasing Silicon Battery Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

Analyst Support : Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

Assured Quality : Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Driver: Boost in the Use in Automotive and Industrial Application

Use of silicon has offered improvement to Li-Ion performance of battery to energy density as well as to swift charge capability and enabling quieter environmentally friendly, and cleaner transport by reduction in emission of greenhouses gases from electric vehicles which are battery-powered.

In 2020 February, Enevate Company launched the 4th generation XFC-Energy technology. Through this technology it has achieved about 10 times enhancement in fast charge speeds for Electric Vehicle batteries without compromising density of energy. This enables charging an EV as fast as refueling in a gas car which allows the person to drive through charging stations as well as minimizes the greenhouse gases emission and other gas pollutants into the environment.

Regional Trends

Asia Pacific dominated the Silicon Battery market globally. The renewable energy, automotive and consumer electronics industries are likely to fuel the advanced batteries demand in the region. The technological advancements used in consumer electronics sectors and wearable devices in Asia Pacific are stimulating the silicon anode battery market growth in the region. The evolution of China as one of the biggest producers of li-ion battery, expansion in the adoption of renewable energy sources and EVs, and increasing Research & Development on new battery technologies by several nations in Asia Pacific are also fuelling the Silicon Battery market growth.

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/silicon-battery-market-1268

Recent Developments

Feb, 2020: Enevate launched the 4th generation XFC-Energy technology for high volume commercialization to serve the EV market thereby achieving 5-minute charging to 75 percent capacity with 800 Wh/L cell energy density.

Oct, 2018: Huawei is a Chinese giant in the space of telecommunications and consumer electronics. The company announced the launch of a patented lithium-Silicon Battery in October 2018.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the Silicon Battery Market. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 166 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Silicon Battery Market by Capacity (0–3000 mAh, 3000–10000 mAh, 10000-60000 mAh, 60000 mAh & Above), by Application (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Aviation, Energy), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)". View detailed Research Report here - https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/silicon-battery-market-877606

The report on Silicon Battery Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Silicon Battery Market?

How will the Silicon Battery Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Silicon Battery Market?

What is the Silicon Battery market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Silicon Battery Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Silicon Battery Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 51.4 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 424.2 Million CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 35.2% from 2022–2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered Capacity: - 0–3000 mAh, 3000–10000 mAh, 10000-60000 mAh, 60000 mAh & Above



Application: - Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Aviation, Medical Devices, Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/silicon-battery-market-1268/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

Lead Acid Battery Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/lead-acid-battery-market-1240

Solid State Battery Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/solid-state-battery-market-1176

Thin Film and Printed Battery Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/thin-film-and-printed-battery-market-1165

Wireless Mouse & Keyboard Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/wireless-mouse-and-keyboard-market-0249

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research reports. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog:



