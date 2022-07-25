U.S. markets open in 2 hours 56 minutes

Global Silicon Carbide Power Electronics Market Report 2022: Next Generation Automation of EVs and Home and Campus Electricity storage

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silicon Carbide Power Electronics: Market Shares, Market Forecasts, Market Analysis, 2022-2028" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 147.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Silicon Carbide represents next generation automation of EVs and home and campus electricity storage, a market in line for significant growth.

The electrical solid state battery energy industry will reshape the future. The integrated business model of storage is becoming an application for energy consumption. Amid a greater industry focus on battery technology, automakers with EVs in their lineups are scrambling to position themselves for the arrival of solid-state battery cells

Rising demand for solid-state batteries among end-use sectors along with the rising research and development activities are focused on commercializing the battery. Solid state batteries drive an immediate shift to EVs

Solid-State Batteries and silicon carbide represent next generation automation of electricity storage, a market in line for significant growth. Rising demand for solid-state batteries among end-use sectors along with the rising research and development activities are focused on commercializing the battery. Lower costs for solid state batteries are expected to propel market growth.

EVs represent a primary market. The electrical solid state battery energy industry will reshape the future. The integrated business model of storage is becoming an application for energy consumption. Amid a greater industry focus on battery technology, automakers with EVs in their lineups are scrambling to position themselves for the arrival of solid-state battery cells soon.

Key Topics Covered:

Silicon Carbide Power Electronics Executive Summary

Silicon Carbide Power Electronics

SiC Power Electronics

1. Silicon Carbide Market Definition and Market Dynamics
1.1 Silicon Carbide
1.2 Description
1.3 Modern SiC Manufacture
1.4 Properties and Applications.

2. Silicon Carbide Market Shares and Market Forecasts
2.1 Silicon Carbide Market Driving Forces
2.2 Silicon Carbide Power Electronics Market Shares
2.3 Silicon Carbide Market Forecasts
2.4 Silicon Carbide Market Segment Forecasts
2.5 Silicon Carbide Pricing
2.5.1 Silicon Carbide Prices
2.5.2 Infineon
2.6 Silicon Carbide Regional Market Segments
2.6.1 US
2.6.2 Europe
2.6.3 Asia-Pacific
2.6.4 China

3 Silicon Carbide Technology and Configurations
3.1 Green Silicon Carbide, Black Silicon Carbide, And Other
3.2 Silicon Carbide Power Electronics Technology
3.2.1 SiC Wide-Bandgap Advantage
3.2.2 Silicon Carbide Research Directions
3.2.3 Wolfspeed Schematic, Pinout, and Performance Plots
3.3 Electronic Chip Manufacture
3.3.1 U.S. Opens First Major Silicon Carbide Chip Plant In New York, Wolfspeed
3.3.2 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company
3.3.3 Wolfspeed Reference Designs and Supporting Tools
3.3.4 Foxconn
3.4 Silicon Carbide Structure - SiC
3.4.1 Bonding in Silicon Carbide - SiC
3.5 Silicon Carbide MOSFETs: Proven Reliability and Performance
3.5.1 Managing Impurities So Silicon Carbides Can Embrace the Electrical Properties of a Semiconductor
3.5.2 SiC Chemical Stability
3.5.3 Production of Silicon Carbide
3.6 Silicon Carbide: An Electro-Chemical Reaction of Silica (Quartz) with Carbon
3.7 n-Type SiC Substrate
3.8 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Wide Bandgap Materials
3.9 Silicon Carbide Ceramics Structure
3.10 Silicon Carbide Ceramics Properties
3.11 Silicon Carbide Ceramics Applications
3.12 Silicon Carbide Specifications 2", 4", 6"

4 Silicon Carbide Applications
4.1 Silicon Carbide Applications
4.2 SiC Chemical Compound Images
4.3 Typical Applications of SiC Devices
4.3.1 5G Infrastructure: Communication Power
4.3.2 Application of Flexible Transmission DC Circuit Breaker
4.4 Silicon Carbide Technology
4.4 Tesla's Innovative Power Electronics: The Silicon Carbide Inverter
4.5 Lucid Motors

5 Silicon Carbide Company Profiles

  • Arrow Electronics/Richardson

  • Aymont Technology

  • Bosch

  • China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC)

  • CM Advanced Ceramics

  • Dow Corning

  • Entegris

  • GlobalFoundries

  • Hebei Synlight Crystal

  • II-VI Incorporated

  • Infineon

  • Kyocera

  • Lucid Motors

  • Macronix

  • Microchip Technology

  • Mitsubishi

  • Morgan Advanced Materials

  • Murugappa Group/Carborundum Universal Ltd (CUMI)

  • Nippon Steel

  • NXP Semiconductors

  • Onsemi

  • Powerex/G.E. and Mitsubishi

  • Renesas Electronics

  • RHI Magnesita GMBH

  • Rohm

  • Saint-Gobain Group/GNO Grindwell Norton

  • Selected Silicon Carbide Companies

  • Showa Denko

  • Solitron

  • ST Microelectronics

  • Sumitomo Metal

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company

  • TankeBlue

  • Tesla

  • Toshiba

  • Wolfspeed

  • X-FAB

  • Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/en0jnf

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


