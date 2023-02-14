Global Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Global Market Report 2023: Growing Demand for SOI Wafers in Consumer Electronics to Fuel Sector

Company Logo

Global Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Market

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Market by Wafer Size (200 mm & less than 200 mm, 300 mm), Wafer Type (RF-SOI, FD-SOI, Power-SOI, Emerging-SOI), Technology (Smart Cut), Product (MEMS Devices, RF FEM Products), Application and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global SOI market is estimated to be USD 1.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period. The market has a promising growth potential due to several factors, such as silicon wastage prevention in thin-wafer manufacturing and establishment of facilities to enhance SOI production.

Silicon-on-insulator (SOI) is a fabrication technique for manufacturing SOI wafers, where semiconductor silicon is layered on top of an insulator, silicon dioxide. This technology uses silicon-insulator-silicon substrates in place of conventional silicon substrates to manufacture semiconductor wafers. Since the top semiconductor layer can be very thin, it becomes possible to implement doped diffusion regions that extend to the insulator underneath. SOI technology improves the performance of semiconductor devices owing to high processing speed, reduced junction capacitance, and low power consumption, ensuring minimal current leakage and high compatibility with conventional silicon processing.

RF FEM: The largest product segment of the SOI market

In 2021, the RF FEM products segment held the largest share of the SOI market. The growth of the RF FEM products segment can be attributed to the rising demand for front-end modules in 5G technology and consumer electronic devices. A GSM Association report (The Mobile Economy) stated that 5G connection adoption had reached 8% of the total mobile connections in 2021. It is expected to reach ~25% by 2025, indicating strong growth potential.

Smart cut technology: The largest segment of the SOI market, by technology

In 2021, the smart cut technology segment held the largest share of the SOI market. The segment is also expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. the rising demand for smart cut technology in manufacturing SOI wafers of/less than 200 mm and 300 mm is also driving the growth of this segment. Smart cut technology enables on-wafer thickness uniformity of 1 nm with overall distribution on all wafers. The technology is protected by more than 3,000 Soitec-owned or controlled patents.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the SOI market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for UWB-Based Real-Time Location Systems

Rising Need for Geo-Marketing

Increasing Competitiveness

Growing Demand for Location-Based and Real-Time Systems and Services in Various Industries

Restraints

High Installation and Maintenance Costs

Data Security Concerns

Negative Feedback from End-users

Opportunities

Growing Use of BLE and UWB for Indoor Proximity Services

Rising Focus on IoT in Healthcare

Growing Use of 5G for Location-Based Services

Rising Demand for Real-Time Location Systems in Emerging Regions

Challenges

System Irreconcilability and Lack of Standardization

RTLS Supply Chain Hindrances

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 220 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $2.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.0% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:





1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 SOI Wafers, by Thickness

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Thin-Film SOI Wafers

6.3 Thick-Film SOI Wafers





7 SOI Market, by Wafer Size

7.1 Introduction

7.2 200 mm and Less Than 200 mm

7.3 300 mm

8 SOI Market, by Wafer Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 RF-SOI

8.3 FD-SOI

8.4 PD-SOI

8.5 Power-SOI

8.6 Emerging-SOI

9 SOI Market, by Technology

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Smart Cut

9.3 Bonding SOI

9.4 Layer Transfer SOI

10 SOI Market, by Product

10.1 Introduction

10.2 RF FEM Products

10.3 MEMS Devices

10.4 Power Products

10.5 Optical Communication Products

10.6 Image Sensing Products

11 SOI Market, by Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Consumer Electronics Applications

11.3 Automotive Applications

11.4 Datacom & Telecom Applications

11.5 Industrial Applications

11.6 Military, Defense, and Aerospace Applications

12 SOI Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

15 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

EV Group

GlobalFoundries

GlobalWafers

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp.

Murata Manufacturing Company

Nova Electronic Materials

NXP Semiconductors

Okmetic

Qorvo

Rogue Valley Microdevices

Shanghai Simgui Technology

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Sil'tronix Silicon Technologies

Silicon Valley Microelectronics

Skyworks Solutions

Soitec

Sony Group

STMicroelectronics

Sumco Corporation

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Tower Semiconductor

Ultrasil

United Microelectronics Corporation

Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation

Waferpro

