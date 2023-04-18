Global Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Market Report 2022: Rising Demand for 5G in Mobile Communications Bolsters Sector
Dublin, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Market by Wafer Size (200 mm & less than 200 mm, 300 mm), Wafer Type (RF-SOI, FD-SOI, Power-SOI, Emerging-SOI), Technology (Smart Cut), Product (MEMS Devices, RF FEM Products), Application and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global SOI market is estimated to be USD 1.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period. The market has a promising growth potential due to several factors, such as silicon wastage prevention in thin-wafer manufacturing and establishment of facilities to enhance SOI production.
SOI technology improves the performance of semiconductor devices owing to high processing speed, reduced junction capacitance, and low power consumption, ensuring minimal current leakage and high compatibility with conventional silicon processing.
RF FEM: The largest product segment of the SOI market
In 2021, the RF FEM products segment held the largest share of the SOI market. The growth of the RF FEM products segment can be attributed to the rising demand for front-end modules in 5G technology and consumer electronic devices. A GSM Association report (The Mobile Economy) stated that 5G connection adoption had reached 8% of the total mobile connections in 2021. It is expected to reach ~25% by 2025, indicating strong growth potential.
Smart cut technology: The largest segment of the SOI market, by technology
In 2021, the smart cut technology segment held the largest share of the SOI market. The segment is also expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. the rising demand for smart cut technology in manufacturing SOI wafers of/less than 200 mm and 300 mm is also driving the growth of this segment. Smart cut technology enables on-wafer thickness uniformity of 1 nm with overall distribution on all wafers. The technology is protected by more than 3,000 Soitec-owned or controlled patents.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Rising Demand for 5G in Mobile Communications
Increasing Demand for SOI Wafer-based Energy-Efficient Smart Devices
Silicon Wastage Prevention in Thin-Wafer Manufacturing
Establishment of Facilities to Enhance SOI Production
Restraints
Disadvantages of SOI Wafers
Opportunities
Surging Adoption of FD-SOI in IoT Devices and ML Applications
Challenges
Process Control in SOI Wafers and Circuit Design Complexity
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 SOI Wafers, by Thickness
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Thin-Film SOI Wafers
6.2.1 Usage in Low-Power, Low-Voltage, High-Speed Applications to Drive Growth
6.3 Thick-Film SOI Wafers
6.3.1 Rising Use of Thick-Film Wafers in MEMS Applications to Boost Market
7 SOI Market, by Wafer Size
7.1 Introduction
7.2 200 mm and Less Than 200 mm
7.2.1 High Stability and Low Sensitivity to Interference to Drive Demand
7.3 300 mm
7.3.1 Rising Demand for Wafers with Larger Diameter to Drive Growth
8 SOI Market, by Wafer Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 RF-SOI
8.2.1 RF-SOI Wafers to Dominate Market
8.3 FD-SOI
8.3.1 Reliability and High Performance to Ensure Sustained Demand for FD-SOI
8.4 PD-SOI
8.4.1 Higher Operating Speed, Lower Power Dissipation, and Higher Circuit Performance to Drive Market
8.5 Power-SOI
8.5.1 Wide Usage in Automotive Applications to Boost Market
8.6 Emerging-SOI
8.6.1 Photonics-SOI
8.6.1.1 Need to Reduce Network Congestion to Drive Demand for Photonics-SOI Technology
8.6.2 Imager-SOI
8.6.2.1 Growing Use of 3D Image Sensors in Facial Recognition to Drive Adoption of Imager-SOI
9 SOI Market, by Technology
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Smart Cut
9.2.1 Smart Cut Technology to Dominate Market
9.3 Bonding SOI
9.3.1 Use in High-Temperature and High-Voltage Applications to Drive Demand for Bonding SOI
9.4 Layer Transfer SOI
9.4.1 High Accuracy to Support Use of Layer Transfer SOI Technology
10 SOI Market, by Product
10.1 Introduction
10.2 RF FEM Products
10.2.1 Wide Usage of RF FEM in Smartphones to Propel Segment Growth
10.3 MEMS Devices
10.3.1 Increasing Usage of SOI Wafer-based MEMS as Platforms to Drive Market Growth
10.4 Power Products
10.4.1 Advantages of Integrating Wafers in Power Products to Boost Adoption
10.5 Optical Communication Products
10.5.1 Rising Number of Data Centers to Drive Growth
10.6 Image Sensing Products
10.6.1 Applications in Thin CIS Chip Development and Facial Recognition to Drive Market
11 SOI Market, by Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Consumer Electronics Applications
11.2.1 Rising Technological Advancements and Need for SOI in Mobile and Portable Devices to Drive Market
11.3 Automotive Applications
11.3.1 Growing Demand for SOI Wafers in Automobiles to Boost Market
11.4 Datacom & Telecom Applications
11.4.1 Growing Emphasis on Using SOI in Fiber-Optic Connections to Drive Market
11.5 Industrial Applications
11.5.1 Innovation in Evolving Industrial Systems to Bolster Growth of SOI Wafers
11.6 Military, Defense, and Aerospace Applications
11.6.1 Need to Enhance Communication Capabilities to Drive Demand for SOI-based Wafers
12 SOI Market, by Region
13 Competitive Landscape
14 Company Profiles
15 Appendix
