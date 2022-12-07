Global Silicon Nitride Market to Reach $155.1 Million by 2027

ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Silicon Nitride estimated at US$94. 5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$155. 1 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.

3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Sintered, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.1% CAGR and reach US$82.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hot Pressed segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $27.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR



The Silicon Nitride market in the U.S. is estimated at US$27.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$27.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7% and 5.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR.



Reaction Bonded Segment to Record 5.5% CAGR



In the global Reaction Bonded segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$14.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$21.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)

3M

AlzChem

CeramTec

CoorsTek

Denka

H.C. Starck

Kyocera Fine Ceramics

Morgan Advanced Ceramics

Rogers Corporation

Toshiba

UBE

Vesta Si

Yantai Tomley Hi-Tech Advanced Materials Co. Ltd.





IV. COMPETITION

