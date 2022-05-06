U.S. markets open in 1 hour 28 minutes

Global Silicon Photonics Market Report (2022 to 2027) - by Product, Component, Application and Region

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Silicon Photonics Market

Global Silicon Photonics Market
Global Silicon Photonics Market

Dublin, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Silicon Photonics Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this latest report the global silicon photonics market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 42.1% between 2022 and 2027. Aided by the growing adoption of modern electronic smart devices, the market is estimated to reach a value of around USD 7799.1 million by 2027.

Silicon photonics refer to the technology which allows the transfer of data among computers through optical rays. In other words, silicon photonics generate, process, and manipulate data transmission between microchips. This process is carried out in infrared wavelengths. These microchips are installed in various electronic devices such as computer, laptop, and smartphone. The silicon photonics include optical systems using silicone in the form of optical medium. The significant applications of silicon photonics include data centre and high-performance computing, and telecommunications, among others. Furthermore, silicon photonics technology is also utilised in consumer electronics and various commercial applications.

The rising demand for high-performance computing in various end-use industries, including military and defence, BFSI, and, education, among others, is driving the market. The growing R&D activities by the key market players to minimise production costs, avoid loss of energy, and to augment quick data transfer to maximise productivity in end use sectors, are likely to provide impetus to the market in the forecast period.

The silicon photonics are widely used in household appliances, security systems, gaming consoles, and home DVRs, among others. In this regard, the market is anticipated to witness further growth in the forecast period. In terms of region, North America accounts for a significant share in the market owing to the rapid advancements in the fibre optics technology and rapid development of data centres. The market in the region will further be aided by the growing expansion, coupled with technological advancements in the consumer electronics sector in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope

3 Report Description
3.1 Market Definition and Outlook
3.2 Properties and Applications
3.3 Market Analysis
3.4 Key Players

4 Key Assumptions

5 Executive Summary
5.1 Overview
5.2 Key Drivers
5.3 Key Developments
5.4 Competitive Structure
5.5 Key Industrial Trends

6 Market Snapshot
6.1 Global
6.2 Regional

7 Industry Opportunities and Challenges

8 Global Silicon Photonics Market Analysis
8.1 Key Industry Highlights
8.2 Global Silicon Photonics Historical Market (2017-2021)
8.3 Global Silicon Photonics Market Forecast (2022-2027)
8.4 Global Silicon Photonics Market by Product
8.4.1 Optical Multiplexers
8.4.1.1 Market Share
8.4.1.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
8.4.1.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
8.4.2 Active Optical Cable
8.4.2.1 Market Share
8.4.2.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
8.4.2.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
8.4.3 Fibre Optical Switches
8.4.3.1 Market Share
8.4.3.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
8.4.3.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
8.4.4 Transceiver
8.4.4.1 Market Share
8.4.4.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
8.4.4.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
8.4.5 Others
8.5 Global Silicon Photonics Market by Component
8.5.1 Photodetectors
8.5.1.1 Market Share
8.5.1.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
8.5.1.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
8.5.2 Laser
8.5.2.1 Market Share
8.5.2.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
8.5.2.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
8.5.3 Modulators
8.5.3.1 Market Share
8.5.3.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
8.5.3.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
8.5.4 Others
8.6 Global Silicon Photonics Market by Application
8.6.1 Data Centre and High-Performance Computing
8.6.1.1 Market Share
8.6.1.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
8.6.1.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
8.6.2 Telecommunications
8.6.2.1 Market Share
8.6.2.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
8.6.2.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
8.6.3 Others
8.7 Global Silicon Photonics Market by Region
8.7.1 Market Share
8.7.1.1 North America
8.7.1.2 Europe
8.7.1.3 Asia Pacific
8.7.1.4 Latin America
8.7.1.5 Middle East and Africa

9 Regional Analysis

10 Market Dynamics
10.1 SWOT Analysis
10.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
10.3 Key Indicators for Demand
10.4 Key Indicators for Price

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Market Structure
12.2 Company Profiles
12.2.1 Cisco Systems, Inc.
12.2.1.1 Company Overview
12.2.1.2 Product Portfolio
12.2.1.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
12.2.2 Intel Corporation
12.2.2.1 Certifications
12.2.2.2 Company Overview
12.2.2.3 Product Portfolio
12.2.2.4 Demographic Reach and Achievements
12.2.2.5 Certifications
12.2.3 IBM Corporation
12.2.3.1 Company Overview
12.2.3.2 Product Portfolio
12.2.3.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
12.2.3.4 Certifications
12.2.4 NeoPhotonics Corporation
12.2.4.1 Company Overview
12.2.4.2 Product Portfolio
12.2.4.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
12.2.4.4 Certifications
12.2.5 Hamamatsu Photonics K.K
12.2.5.1 Company Overview
12.2.5.2 Product Portfolio
12.2.5.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
12.2.5.4 Certifications
12.2.6 STMicroelectronics N.V.
12.2.6.1 Company Overview
12.2.6.2 Product Portfolio
12.2.6.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
12.2.6.4 Certifications
12.2.7 Others

13 Industry Events and Developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7c4gtj

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


