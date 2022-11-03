U.S. markets close in 1 hour 48 minutes

Global Silicone Films Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2027

·26 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abstract:

Whatâ€™s New for 2022?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032872/?utm_source=PRN


Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year

Global Silicone Films Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Silicone Films estimated at US$758.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Electronics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.4% CAGR and reach US$612.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Medical segment is readjusted to a revised 9.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $206.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.9% CAGR

The Silicone Films market in the U.S. is estimated at US$206.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$317 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 8.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$193.6 Million by the year 2027.



Industrial Segment to Record 7.9% CAGR

In the global Industrial segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$97.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$159.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 9.3% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -
3M
Cheever Specialty Paper & Film
DowDuPont
Elkem ASA
Garware Polyester
Gascogne
Infiana
Loparex
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
Mitsui Chemicals
Momentive
Polyplex
Rossella S.r.l.
Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics
Sappi
Siliconature S.p.A.
SJA Film Technologies Ltd
The Rubber Company
Tohcello, Inc.
Toray Advanced Film Co. Ltd.
Wacker Chemie AG



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032872/?utm_source=PRN

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Silicone Films - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Films by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Silicone Films by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Films by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Electronics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Medical by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Packaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Packaging by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Packaging by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Silicone Films Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Silicone Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Films by End-Use - Electronics, Medical, Industrial,
Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 21: USA Historic Review for Silicone Films by End-Use -
Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 22: USA 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Films by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics, Medical,
Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 23: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Films by End-Use - Electronics, Medical, Industrial,
Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 24: Canada Historic Review for Silicone Films by End-Use -
Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 25: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Films by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics,
Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Silicone Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 26: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Films by End-Use - Electronics, Medical, Industrial,
Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 27: Japan Historic Review for Silicone Films by End-Use -
Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 28: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Films by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics,
Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Silicone Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 29: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Films by End-Use - Electronics, Medical, Industrial,
Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 30: China Historic Review for Silicone Films by End-Use -
Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 31: China 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Films by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics,
Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Silicone Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Films by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: Europe Historic Review for Silicone Films by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 34: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Films by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 35: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Films by End-Use - Electronics, Medical, Industrial,
Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 36: Europe Historic Review for Silicone Films by End-Use -
Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 37: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Films by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics,
Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Silicone Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 38: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Films by End-Use - Electronics, Medical, Industrial,
Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 39: France Historic Review for Silicone Films by End-Use -
Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: France 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Films by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics,
Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Silicone Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 41: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Films by End-Use - Electronics, Medical, Industrial,
Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 42: Germany Historic Review for Silicone Films by End-Use -
Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Films by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics,
Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 44: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Films by End-Use - Electronics, Medical, Industrial,
Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 45: Italy Historic Review for Silicone Films by End-Use -
Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Films by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics,
Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Silicone Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 47: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Films by End-Use - Electronics, Medical, Industrial,
Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 48: UK Historic Review for Silicone Films by End-Use -
Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: UK 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Films by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics, Medical,
Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 50: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Films by End-Use - Electronics, Medical, Industrial,
Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 51: Spain Historic Review for Silicone Films by End-Use -
Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Films by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics,
Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 53: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Films by End-Use - Electronics, Medical, Industrial,
Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 54: Russia Historic Review for Silicone Films by End-Use -
Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Films by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics,
Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 56: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Silicone Films by End-Use - Electronics, Medical,
Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 57: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Silicone Films by
End-Use - Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Films
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Silicone Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Silicone Films by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Silicone Films by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Films
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Silicone Films by End-Use - Electronics, Medical,
Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Silicone Films by
End-Use - Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Films
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Silicone Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 65: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Films by End-Use - Electronics, Medical, Industrial,
Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 66: Australia Historic Review for Silicone Films by
End-Use - Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Films by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics,
Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

INDIA
Silicone Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 68: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Films by End-Use - Electronics, Medical, Industrial,
Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 69: India Historic Review for Silicone Films by End-Use -
Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: India 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Films by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics,
Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 71: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Silicone Films by End-Use - Electronics, Medical,
Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 72: South Korea Historic Review for Silicone Films by
End-Use - Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Films by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics,
Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Silicone Films by End-Use - Electronics, Medical,
Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Silicone
Films by End-Use - Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Silicone
Films by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Silicone Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 77: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Silicone Films by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 78: Latin America Historic Review for Silicone Films by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Films
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 80: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Silicone Films by End-Use - Electronics, Medical,
Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 81: Latin America Historic Review for Silicone Films by
End-Use - Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Films
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 83: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Films by End-Use - Electronics, Medical, Industrial,
Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 84: Argentina Historic Review for Silicone Films by
End-Use - Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Films by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics,
Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

BRAZIL
Table 86: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Films by End-Use - Electronics, Medical, Industrial,
Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 87: Brazil Historic Review for Silicone Films by End-Use -
Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Films by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics,
Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

MEXICO
Table 89: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Films by End-Use - Electronics, Medical, Industrial,
Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 90: Mexico Historic Review for Silicone Films by End-Use -
Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Films by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics,
Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 92: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Silicone Films by End-Use - Electronics, Medical,
Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 93: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Silicone
Films by End-Use - Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for
Silicone Films by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Silicone Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)
Table 95: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Silicone Films by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi
Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Middle East Historic Review for Silicone Films by
Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Films by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 98: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Silicone Films by End-Use - Electronics, Medical,
Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 99: Middle East Historic Review for Silicone Films by
End-Use - Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Films
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

IRAN
Table 101: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Films by End-Use - Electronics, Medical, Industrial,
Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 102: Iran Historic Review for Silicone Films by End-Use -
Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Films by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics,
Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

ISRAEL
Table 104: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Films by End-Use - Electronics, Medical, Industrial,
Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 105: Israel Historic Review for Silicone Films by End-Use -
Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Films by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics,
Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 107: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Silicone Films by End-Use - Electronics, Medical,
Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 108: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Silicone Films by
End-Use - Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Films
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 110: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Films by End-Use - Electronics, Medical, Industrial,
Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 111: UAE Historic Review for Silicone Films by End-Use -
Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Films by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics,
Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 113: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Silicone Films by End-Use - Electronics, Medical,
Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 114: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Silicone
Films by End-Use - Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 115: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Silicone
Films by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

AFRICA
Silicone Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Africa for 2022 (E)
Table 116: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Films by End-Use - Electronics, Medical, Industrial,
Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 117: Africa Historic Review for Silicone Films by End-Use -
Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 118: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Films by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics,
Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
