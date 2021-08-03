The global silicone fluids market size is projected to grow from USD 5.1 billion in 2021 to USD 6.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2026

The global silicone fluids industry has witnessed high growth primarily in the personal care & beauty sector, increase in total disposable incomes of consumers in emerging economies. The growth of the silicone fluids market is attributed to the increase in demand for silicone fluids for numerous end-use industries, particularly for textiles, automotive & transportation and industrial sector.

In terms of both value and volume, modified segment to be the fastest-growing segment by 2026.

The modified segment accounted for the largest market share in the silicone fluids market.Silicone fluids with organic groups introduced at the ends and side chains are called modified silicone fluids.



This modification of dimethyl polysiloxane adds properties, such as compatibility or reactivity with organic substances, water-solubility, emulsifying properties, water repellency, paintability, anti-static properties, softening properties, and lubricity.



Personal care & beauty to be the fastest-growing end-use industry from 2021 to 2026, for silicone fluids.



Personal care & beauty will be the fastest-growing end-use industry for silicone fluids during the forecast period.Silicone fluids are used in personal care products, such as cosmetics, soaps, shampoo, deodorant, face cream, and makeup.



They offer several functional benefits, including a rheological stable base with delivery benefits and good compatibility with other solvents, actives, and inert ingredients in the formula.They spread evenly and provide a silky and cushioning feel to the skin.



They also offers smooth, silky delivery onto the skin with excellent spreading capacity; soft, non-greasy, rub-in during the application; and reduced tack in finished formulations. They are also used in the manufacturing of home care products, such as furniture polish, detergents, toiletries, insecticides, fragrances, and others.



In terms of both value and volume, the APAC silicone fluids market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of value and volume, the APAC region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026.Emerging economies in APAC are expected to experience significant demand for silicone fluids as a result of the expansion of the construction industries due to rapid economic development and government initiatives toward infrastructural development.



The growing population and rapid urbanization are among the key factors propelling industry expansion in this region. The growing automotive & transportation, personal care & beauty, pharmaceuticals, building & construction, and textiles industries in several APAC countries are fuelling silicone fluids demand in the region.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the silica sand market.

•?By Department: Sales/Export/Marketing: 62.1%, Production: 25.6%, and R&D: 12.3%

•?By Designation: C-level: 54.9%, D-level: 15.5%, and Others: 29.7%

•?By Region: North America: 18%, Europe: 14%, APAC: 42%, Middle East & Africa: 22%, and South America: 4%



The global silicone fluids market comprises major manufacturers, such as The Dow Chemical Company (US), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Elkem ASA (Norway), Momentive (US), and Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), among others.



Research Coverage

The market study covers the silicone fluids market across various segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on Fe content, particle size, application, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their products and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key growth strategies adopted by them to enhance their position in the silicone fluids market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report is projected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers of the overall silicone fluids market and its segments and sub-segments.This report is projected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

