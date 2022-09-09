Global Silicone Foley Catheter Market Report to 2027 - Featuring Medline, CR Bard, Teleflex and ConvaTec Among Others
Global Silicone Foley Catheter Market
Dublin, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Silicone Foley Catheter Market, By Product Type, Application, By Distribution Channel & By Region - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global silicone foley catheter market was valued at USD 872.00 Million in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 1,169.24 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of more than 5.03% over the forecast period (2022 - 2027).
Foley catheters, often referred to as urinary catheters, are flexible tubes that are inserted into the urethra and bladder to allow for easy urine drainage. They're considered indispensable in the urology field, since they help patients with bladder dysfunctions empty urine into urine bags and reduce urology-related complications. Foley catheters are most commonly used when a person has problems with urine release, such as urinary incontinence or urinary retention, or when a patient has had surgery on the prostate or genitals.
The key factors that drives the growth of the market includes increasing number of surgeries and increased prevalence of disorders such as urinary incontinence, BPH, kidney stones, and urethral blockage among others. Also, innovations in silicone foley catheters, which provide patients with more comfort and convenience, are also projected to drive the global silicone foley catheters market during the forecast period.
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In this report, the year 2016 to 2020 is considered a historical year, 2021 is the base year, 2022 is the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.
Aspects covered in this report
Based on product type, this market is segmented into short-term and long term foley catheter.
Based on application, this market is segmented into prostate gland surgery, urinary retention, urinary incontinence, and spinal cord injury.
Based on distribution channel, this market is segmented into hospitals, retail stores and others.
Based on region, this market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA).
In the competitive landscape, the report studies the growth strategies adopted by the companies. Players in this market adopted various strategies to expand their global footprint and augment their market share. The key strategies followed by most companies in the global silicone foley catheter market were agreements and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and expansion.
The major players operating in this market include Medline, CR Bard Inc., Teleflex Inc., ConvaTec Group, Medtronic Plc, Coloplast, Create Medic, Cook Medical and Fuji Systems.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market overview
KEY MARKET INSIGHTS
Demand Side Trends
Supply Side Trends
Price Trend
Historic
Current
Forecast
Technology Analysis
Patent Analysis
Trade Analysis
Key Exporting and Importing Countries
Value Chain Analysis
Ecosystem Of the Market
COVID IMPACT
Introduction
Impact On Economy - scenario Assessment
Revised Market Size
Impact Of COVID On Key Segments
COVID Strategies by Company
MARKET DYNAMICS & OUTLOOK
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Opportunities
Restraints
Challenges
Regulatory Landscape
Porters Analysis
Competitive rivalry
Threat of substitute products
Bargaining power of buyers
Threat of new entrants
Bargaining power of suppliers
Special insights on future disruptions
Technical Impact
Economic impact
Social Impact
Global Silicon Foley Catheter Market by Product Type
Market segments
short-term
Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027
long term foley catheter
Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027
Global Silicon Foley Catheter Market by Application
Market segments
Prostate Gland Surgery
Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027
Urinary Retention
Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027
Urinary Incontinence
Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027
Spinal Cord Injury
Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027
Global Silicon Foley Catheter Market by Distribution Channel
Market segments
Hospital
Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027
Retail Stores
Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027
Others
Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027
Market Size by Region
North America
USA
Canada
Europe
Germany
Spain
France
UK
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
GCC Countries
South Africa
Rest of MEA
KEY COMPANY PROFILES
Competitive Landscape
Top companies market positioning
Top companies market Share
CR BARD INC.
TELEFLEX INC.
CONVATEC GROUP
MEDTRONIC PLC
MEDLINE
COLOPLAST
B.BRAUN
CREATE MEDIC
COOK MEDICAL
FUJI SYSTEMS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l0k8eq
