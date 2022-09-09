U.S. markets open in 1 hour 47 minutes

Global Silicone Foley Catheter Market Report to 2027 - Featuring Medline, CR Bard, Teleflex and ConvaTec Among Others

Research and Markets
·8 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Silicone Foley Catheter Market

Global Silicone Foley Catheter Market
Global Silicone Foley Catheter Market

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Silicone Foley Catheter Market, By Product Type, Application, By Distribution Channel & By Region - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global silicone foley catheter market was valued at USD 872.00 Million in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 1,169.24 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of more than 5.03% over the forecast period (2022 - 2027).

Foley catheters, often referred to as urinary catheters, are flexible tubes that are inserted into the urethra and bladder to allow for easy urine drainage. They're considered indispensable in the urology field, since they help patients with bladder dysfunctions empty urine into urine bags and reduce urology-related complications. Foley catheters are most commonly used when a person has problems with urine release, such as urinary incontinence or urinary retention, or when a patient has had surgery on the prostate or genitals.

The key factors that drives the growth of the market includes increasing number of surgeries and increased prevalence of disorders such as urinary incontinence, BPH, kidney stones, and urethral blockage among others. Also, innovations in silicone foley catheters, which provide patients with more comfort and convenience, are also projected to drive the global silicone foley catheters market during the forecast period.

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In this report, the year 2016 to 2020 is considered a historical year, 2021 is the base year, 2022 is the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Aspects covered in this report

  • Based on product type, this market is segmented into short-term and long term foley catheter.

  • Based on application, this market is segmented into prostate gland surgery, urinary retention, urinary incontinence, and spinal cord injury.

  • Based on distribution channel, this market is segmented into hospitals, retail stores and others.

  • Based on region, this market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

In the competitive landscape, the report studies the growth strategies adopted by the companies. Players in this market adopted various strategies to expand their global footprint and augment their market share. The key strategies followed by most companies in the global silicone foley catheter market were agreements and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and expansion.

The major players operating in this market include Medline, CR Bard Inc., Teleflex Inc., ConvaTec Group, Medtronic Plc, Coloplast, Create Medic, Cook Medical and Fuji Systems.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market overview

  • Exhibit: Executive Summary - Chart on Market Overview

  • Exhibit: Executive Summary - Data Table on Market Overview

  • Exhibit: Executive Summary - Chart on Global Market Characteristics

  • Exhibit: Executive Summary - Chart on Market by Geography

  • Exhibit: Executive Summary - Chart on Market Segmentation

  • Exhibit: Executive Summary - Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

KEY MARKET INSIGHTS

  • Demand Side Trends

  • Supply Side Trends

  • Price Trend

  • Historic

  • (Exhibit: Data Analysis on Historic Price, 2015 - 2020, $)

  • Current

  • (Exhibit: Data Analysis on Current Price, 2020 ($))

  • Forecast

  • (Exhibit: Data Analysis on Forecast Price, 2021 -2027 ($))

  • Technology Analysis

  • (Exhibit: Data Table: Name of technology and details)

  • Patent Analysis

  • (Exhibit: Data Table: Name of Patents and details)

  • Trade Analysis

  • Key Exporting and Importing Countries

  • (Exhibit: Data Table: Import Data, 2015 - 2020)

  • (Exhibit: Data Table: Export Data, 2015 - 2020)

  • Value Chain Analysis

  • (Exhibit: Detailed Value Chain Presentation)

  • Ecosystem Of the Market

  • Exhibit: Parent Market Ecosystem Market Analysis

  • Exhibit: Market Characteristics of Parent Market

COVID IMPACT

  • Introduction

  • Impact On Economy - scenario Assessment

  • Exhibit: Data on GDP - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

  • Revised Market Size

  • Exhibit: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ million)

  • Impact Of COVID On Key Segments

  • Exhibit: Data Table on Segment Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ million)

  • COVID Strategies by Company

  • Exhibit: Analysis on key strategies adopted by companies

MARKET DYNAMICS & OUTLOOK

  • Market Dynamics

  • Exhibit: Impact analysis of DROC, 2021

  • Drivers

  • Opportunities

  • Restraints

  • Challenges

  • Regulatory Landscape

  • Exhibit: Data Table on regulation from different region

  • Porters Analysis

  • Competitive rivalry

  • Exhibit: Competitive rivalry Impact of key factors, 2021

  • Threat of substitute products

  • Exhibit: Threat of Substitute Products Impact of key factors, 2021

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Exhibit: buyers bargaining power Impact of key factors, 2021

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Exhibit: Threat of new entrants Impact of key factors, 2021

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Exhibit: Threat of suppliers bargaining power Impact of key factors, 2021

  • Special insights on future disruptions

  • Technical Impact

  • Economic impact

  • Social Impact

Global Silicon Foley Catheter Market by Product Type

  • Market segments

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share Analysis 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Data table on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • short-term

  • Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ million)

  • long term foley catheter

  • Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ million)

Global Silicon Foley Catheter Market by Application

  • Market segments

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share Analysis 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Data table on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Prostate Gland Surgery

  • Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ million)

  • Urinary Retention

  • Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ million)

  • Urinary Incontinence

  • Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ million)

  • Spinal Cord Injury

  • Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ million)

Global Silicon Foley Catheter Market by Distribution Channel

  • Market segments

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share Analysis 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Data table on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Hospital

  • Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ million)

  • Retail Stores

  • Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ million)

  • Others

  • Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ million)

Market Size by Region

  • Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2027 (%)

  • Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2027(%)

  • North America

  • Chart on Market share by country 2021-2027 (%)

  • Data Table on Market share by country 2021-2027(%)

  • USA

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ million)

  • Canada

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ million)

  • Europe

  • Chart on Market share by country 2021-2027 (%)

  • Data Table on Market share by country 2021-2027(%)

  • Germany

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ million)

  • Spain

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ million)

  • France

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ million)

  • UK

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ million)

  • Rest of Europe

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ million)

  • Asia Pacific

  • Chart on Market share by country 2021-2027 (%)

  • Data Table on Market share by country 2021-2027(%)

  • China

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ million)

  • India

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ million)

  • Japan

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ million)

  • South Korea

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ million)

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ million)

  • Latin America

  • Chart on Market share by country 2021-2027 (%)

  • Data Table on Market share by country 2021-2027(%)

  • Brazil

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ million)

  • Rest of South America

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ million)

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

  • Chart on Market share by country 2021-2027 (%)

  • Data Table on Market share by country 2021-2027(%)

  • GCC Countries

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ million)

  • South Africa

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ million)

  • Rest of MEA

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ million)

KEY COMPANY PROFILES

  • Competitive Landscape

  • Total number of companies covered

  • Exhibit: companies covered in the report, 2021

  • Top companies market positioning

  • Exhibit: company positioning matrix, 2021

  • Top companies market Share

  • Exhibit: Pie chart analysis on company market share, 2021(%)

  • CR BARD INC.

  • Exhibit Company Overview

  • Exhibit Business Segment Overview

  • Exhibit Financial Updates

  • Exhibit Key Developments

  • TELEFLEX INC.

  • Exhibit Company Overview

  • Exhibit Business Segment Overview

  • Exhibit Financial Updates

  • Exhibit Key Developments

  • CONVATEC GROUP

  • Exhibit Company Overview

  • Exhibit Business Segment Overview

  • Exhibit Financial Updates

  • Exhibit Key Developments

  • MEDTRONIC PLC

  • Exhibit Company Overview

  • Exhibit Business Segment Overview

  • Exhibit Financial Updates

  • Exhibit Key Developments

  • MEDLINE

  • Exhibit Company Overview

  • Exhibit Business Segment Overview

  • Exhibit Financial Updates

  • Exhibit Key Developments

  • COLOPLAST

  • Exhibit Company Overview

  • Exhibit Business Segment Overview

  • Exhibit Financial Updates

  • Exhibit Key Developments

  • B.BRAUN

  • Exhibit Company Overview

  • Exhibit Business Segment Overview

  • Exhibit Financial Updates

  • Exhibit Key Developments

  • CREATE MEDIC

  • Exhibit Company Overview

  • Exhibit Business Segment Overview

  • Exhibit Financial Updates

  • Exhibit Key Developments

  • COOK MEDICAL

  • Exhibit Company Overview

  • Exhibit Business Segment Overview

  • Exhibit Financial Updates

  • Exhibit Key Developments

  • FUJI SYSTEMS

  • Exhibit Company Overview

  • Exhibit Business Segment Overview

  • Exhibit Financial Updates

  • Exhibit Key Developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l0k8eq

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


