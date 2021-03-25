U.S. markets close in 2 hours 4 minutes

Global Silicone Resins Market to Reach $803.7 Million by 2027

ReportLinker
·26 min read

Project Details: - StrategyR - A Trademark of Global Industry Analysts, Inc. - Project Edition: 9. - Influencer Pool: 949. - MarketGlass™ Platform - Our influencer driven interactive research platform draws from unique perspectives of participating executives from featured companies.

New York, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Silicone Resins Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032874/?utm_source=GNW
In addition to being a global intelligence exchange platform, MarketGlass™ is a powerful knowledge center that delivers dynamic project-focused market intelligence. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project Data stack.
- Interactive peer-to-peer and enterprise-to-enterprise ideation and market intelligence exchange is facilitated via a robust, secure, and validated process. The process draws from uniquely qualified project-specific and geographically focused executives overseeing business development, marketing and sales operations.

  • Trends & Factors - Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments.

  • Mobile Access & App - Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience.

  • Complimentary Updates - for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics.

  • Bespoke Updates & Team Collaborations - Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations.

  • Knowledge Center - clients have full-stack data access for project data they support or purchase including primary research engagement stats, companies and executives.



Abstract:
- Global Silicone Resins Market to Reach $803.7 Million by 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Silicone Resins estimated at US$647.9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$803.7 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Electronics & Electrical Components, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.4% CAGR and reach US$291.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Telecommunication Components segment is readjusted to a revised 2.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $175.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.1% CAGR
- The Silicone Resins market in the U.S. is estimated at US$175.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$156.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR.
- Automotive Components Segment to Record 3% CAGR
- In the global Automotive Components segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$106.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$130.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$102.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.1% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 45 Featured) -

  • Adhis S.A.S

  • Bluestar Silicones

  • BRB International BV

  • Evonik Tego Chemie

  • Kaneka Corporations

  • Momentive performance materials holdings Inc.

  • Shin-etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

  • Siltech Corportion

  • The Dow Chemical Company

  • Wacker Chemie AG;




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032874/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Silicone Resins Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020E
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Silicone Resins by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Silicone Resins by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Resins by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Electronics &
Electrical Components by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Electronics & Electrical
Components by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Electronics & Electrical
Components by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Telecommunication
Components by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Telecommunication Components
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Telecommunication
Components by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Components by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Automotive Components by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Components
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 16: USA Current & Future Analysis for Silicone Resins by
End-Use - Electronics & Electrical Components,
Telecommunication Components, Automotive Components and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: USA Historic Review for Silicone Resins by End-Use -
Electronics & Electrical Components, Telecommunication
Components, Automotive Components and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: USA 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Resins by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics &
Electrical Components, Telecommunication Components, Automotive
Components and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CANADA
Table 19: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Silicone Resins
by End-Use - Electronics & Electrical Components,
Telecommunication Components, Automotive Components and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: Canada Historic Review for Silicone Resins by End-Use -
Electronics & Electrical Components, Telecommunication
Components, Automotive Components and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Resins by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics &
Electrical Components, Telecommunication Components, Automotive
Components and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 22: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Silicone Resins
by End-Use - Electronics & Electrical Components,
Telecommunication Components, Automotive Components and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: Japan Historic Review for Silicone Resins by End-Use -
Electronics & Electrical Components, Telecommunication
Components, Automotive Components and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Resins by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics &
Electrical Components, Telecommunication Components, Automotive
Components and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CHINA
Table 25: China Current & Future Analysis for Silicone Resins
by End-Use - Electronics & Electrical Components,
Telecommunication Components, Automotive Components and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: China Historic Review for Silicone Resins by End-Use -
Electronics & Electrical Components, Telecommunication
Components, Automotive Components and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: China 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Resins by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics &
Electrical Components, Telecommunication Components, Automotive
Components and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 28: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Silicone Resins
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 29: Europe Historic Review for Silicone Resins by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Resins by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Silicone Resins
by End-Use - Electronics & Electrical Components,
Telecommunication Components, Automotive Components and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: Europe Historic Review for Silicone Resins by End-Use -
Electronics & Electrical Components, Telecommunication
Components, Automotive Components and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Resins by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics &
Electrical Components, Telecommunication Components, Automotive
Components and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 34: France Current & Future Analysis for Silicone Resins
by End-Use - Electronics & Electrical Components,
Telecommunication Components, Automotive Components and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: France Historic Review for Silicone Resins by End-Use -
Electronics & Electrical Components, Telecommunication
Components, Automotive Components and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: France 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Resins by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics &
Electrical Components, Telecommunication Components, Automotive
Components and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 37: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Silicone Resins
by End-Use - Electronics & Electrical Components,
Telecommunication Components, Automotive Components and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: Germany Historic Review for Silicone Resins by
End-Use - Electronics & Electrical Components,
Telecommunication Components, Automotive Components and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Resins by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics &
Electrical Components, Telecommunication Components, Automotive
Components and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ITALY
Table 40: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Silicone Resins
by End-Use - Electronics & Electrical Components,
Telecommunication Components, Automotive Components and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: Italy Historic Review for Silicone Resins by End-Use -
Electronics & Electrical Components, Telecommunication
Components, Automotive Components and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Resins by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics &
Electrical Components, Telecommunication Components, Automotive
Components and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: UK Current & Future Analysis for Silicone Resins by
End-Use - Electronics & Electrical Components,
Telecommunication Components, Automotive Components and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: UK Historic Review for Silicone Resins by End-Use -
Electronics & Electrical Components, Telecommunication
Components, Automotive Components and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: UK 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Resins by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics &
Electrical Components, Telecommunication Components, Automotive
Components and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 46: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Silicone Resins
by End-Use - Electronics & Electrical Components,
Telecommunication Components, Automotive Components and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: Spain Historic Review for Silicone Resins by End-Use -
Electronics & Electrical Components, Telecommunication
Components, Automotive Components and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Resins by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics &
Electrical Components, Telecommunication Components, Automotive
Components and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 49: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Silicone Resins
by End-Use - Electronics & Electrical Components,
Telecommunication Components, Automotive Components and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Russia Historic Review for Silicone Resins by End-Use -
Electronics & Electrical Components, Telecommunication
Components, Automotive Components and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Resins by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics &
Electrical Components, Telecommunication Components, Automotive
Components and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Silicone
Resins by End-Use - Electronics & Electrical Components,
Telecommunication Components, Automotive Components and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Silicone Resins by
End-Use - Electronics & Electrical Components,
Telecommunication Components, Automotive Components and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Silicone
Resins by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electronics & Electrical Components, Telecommunication
Components, Automotive Components and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Silicone
Resins by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Silicone Resins by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Resins
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Silicone
Resins by End-Use - Electronics & Electrical Components,
Telecommunication Components, Automotive Components and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Silicone Resins by
End-Use - Electronics & Electrical Components,
Telecommunication Components, Automotive Components and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Resins
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electronics & Electrical Components, Telecommunication
Components, Automotive Components and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 61: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Silicone
Resins by End-Use - Electronics & Electrical Components,
Telecommunication Components, Automotive Components and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: Australia Historic Review for Silicone Resins by
End-Use - Electronics & Electrical Components,
Telecommunication Components, Automotive Components and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Resins by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics &
Electrical Components, Telecommunication Components, Automotive
Components and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

INDIA
Table 64: India Current & Future Analysis for Silicone Resins
by End-Use - Electronics & Electrical Components,
Telecommunication Components, Automotive Components and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: India Historic Review for Silicone Resins by End-Use -
Electronics & Electrical Components, Telecommunication
Components, Automotive Components and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: India 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Resins by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics &
Electrical Components, Telecommunication Components, Automotive
Components and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 67: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Silicone
Resins by End-Use - Electronics & Electrical Components,
Telecommunication Components, Automotive Components and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: South Korea Historic Review for Silicone Resins by
End-Use - Electronics & Electrical Components,
Telecommunication Components, Automotive Components and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Resins
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electronics & Electrical Components, Telecommunication
Components, Automotive Components and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Resins by End-Use - Electronics & Electrical
Components, Telecommunication Components, Automotive Components
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Silicone
Resins by End-Use - Electronics & Electrical Components,
Telecommunication Components, Automotive Components and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Silicone
Resins by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electronics & Electrical Components, Telecommunication
Components, Automotive Components and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 73: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Silicone
Resins by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and
Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: Latin America Historic Review for Silicone Resins by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Resins
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 76: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Silicone
Resins by End-Use - Electronics & Electrical Components,
Telecommunication Components, Automotive Components and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: Latin America Historic Review for Silicone Resins by
End-Use - Electronics & Electrical Components,
Telecommunication Components, Automotive Components and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Resins
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electronics & Electrical Components, Telecommunication
Components, Automotive Components and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 79: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Silicone
Resins by End-Use - Electronics & Electrical Components,
Telecommunication Components, Automotive Components and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: Argentina Historic Review for Silicone Resins by
End-Use - Electronics & Electrical Components,
Telecommunication Components, Automotive Components and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Resins by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics &
Electrical Components, Telecommunication Components, Automotive
Components and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

BRAZIL
Table 82: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Silicone Resins
by End-Use - Electronics & Electrical Components,
Telecommunication Components, Automotive Components and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Brazil Historic Review for Silicone Resins by End-Use -
Electronics & Electrical Components, Telecommunication
Components, Automotive Components and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Resins by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics &
Electrical Components, Telecommunication Components, Automotive
Components and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

MEXICO
Table 85: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Silicone Resins
by End-Use - Electronics & Electrical Components,
Telecommunication Components, Automotive Components and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Mexico Historic Review for Silicone Resins by End-Use -
Electronics & Electrical Components, Telecommunication
Components, Automotive Components and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Resins by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics &
Electrical Components, Telecommunication Components, Automotive
Components and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 88: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Resins by End-Use - Electronics & Electrical
Components, Telecommunication Components, Automotive Components
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Silicone
Resins by End-Use - Electronics & Electrical Components,
Telecommunication Components, Automotive Components and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for
Silicone Resins by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Electronics & Electrical Components,
Telecommunication Components, Automotive Components and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 91: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Silicone
Resins by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE
and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 92: Middle East Historic Review for Silicone Resins by
Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Resins
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 94: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Silicone
Resins by End-Use - Electronics & Electrical Components,
Telecommunication Components, Automotive Components and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: Middle East Historic Review for Silicone Resins by
End-Use - Electronics & Electrical Components,
Telecommunication Components, Automotive Components and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 96: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Resins
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electronics & Electrical Components, Telecommunication
Components, Automotive Components and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

IRAN
Table 97: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Silicone Resins by
End-Use - Electronics & Electrical Components,
Telecommunication Components, Automotive Components and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 98: Iran Historic Review for Silicone Resins by End-Use -
Electronics & Electrical Components, Telecommunication
Components, Automotive Components and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 99: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Resins by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics &
Electrical Components, Telecommunication Components, Automotive
Components and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ISRAEL
Table 100: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Silicone Resins
by End-Use - Electronics & Electrical Components,
Telecommunication Components, Automotive Components and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: Israel Historic Review for Silicone Resins by
End-Use - Electronics & Electrical Components,
Telecommunication Components, Automotive Components and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 102: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Resins by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics &
Electrical Components, Telecommunication Components, Automotive
Components and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 103: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Silicone
Resins by End-Use - Electronics & Electrical Components,
Telecommunication Components, Automotive Components and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 104: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Silicone Resins by
End-Use - Electronics & Electrical Components,
Telecommunication Components, Automotive Components and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 105: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Resins
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electronics & Electrical Components, Telecommunication
Components, Automotive Components and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 106: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Silicone Resins by
End-Use - Electronics & Electrical Components,
Telecommunication Components, Automotive Components and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 107: UAE Historic Review for Silicone Resins by End-Use -
Electronics & Electrical Components, Telecommunication
Components, Automotive Components and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 108: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Resins by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics &
Electrical Components, Telecommunication Components, Automotive
Components and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Resins by End-Use - Electronics & Electrical
Components, Telecommunication Components, Automotive Components
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 110: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Silicone
Resins by End-Use - Electronics & Electrical Components,
Telecommunication Components, Automotive Components and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 111: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Silicone
Resins by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electronics & Electrical Components, Telecommunication
Components, Automotive Components and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

AFRICA
Table 112: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Silicone Resins
by End-Use - Electronics & Electrical Components,
Telecommunication Components, Automotive Components and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 113: Africa Historic Review for Silicone Resins by
End-Use - Electronics & Electrical Components,
Telecommunication Components, Automotive Components and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 114: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Resins by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics &
Electrical Components, Telecommunication Components, Automotive
Components and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 45
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032874/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


