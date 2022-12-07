U.S. markets close in 3 hours

Global Silicone Water Repellents Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·24 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Silicone Water Repellents estimated at US$1. 2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.

New York, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Silicone Water Repellents Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032875/?utm_source=GNW
9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Construction, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.3% CAGR and reach US$675.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Consumer Goods segment is readjusted to a revised 7.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $323.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.3% CAGR

The Silicone Water Repellents market in the U.S. is estimated at US$323.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$449.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 6.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$278.1 Million by the year 2027.



Industrial Segment to Record 6.9% CAGR

In the global Industrial segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$170 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$264.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 7.3% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 48 Featured) -
Coronado
Dow Corning Corporation
KCC Silicone
Momentive Performance Material.Inc.
Pecora
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co.
Wacker Chemie AG


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032875/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Silicone Water Repellents - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
