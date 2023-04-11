Global Silver Oxide Battery Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $25.7 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.3%
Global Silver Oxide Battery Market
Dublin, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silver Oxide Battery Market, By Application and By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides in-depth analysis of global silver oxide battery market, and provides market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year
Company Profiles
Panasonic Corporation
Energizer Holdings
Maxwell Technologies, Inc.
Seiko Instruments Inc.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
Sony Corporation
Toshiba Corporation
Renata SA
Camelion Battery
Varta AG
Silver oxide battery is composed of zinc and silver oxide, and it is also called silver-zinc battery. Silver oxide battery have good shelf life, stable discharge voltage, and operates over a broad temperature range. It is commonly used in calculators, film cameras, watches, medical instruments, cash registers, onboard microcomputers, measuring instruments, and sensors.
Silver oxide battery has a broad array of application in electronic devices and appliances, and this is a major factor that is expected to drive growth of the global silver oxide market. However, high cost of raw materials such as silver is expected to hinder growth of the global silver oxide market.
Small silver oxide batteries are used in low power LCD (Liquid Crystal Display) watches, calculator displays, and cameras. Big silver oxide batteries are used in military and aerospace applications, owing to its high performance such as excellent tolerance for high current load.
According to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry, Asia Pacific generated one-half of export sales of Swiss watches in 2022, and was a major growth driver for Swiss watches, and this is expected to drive silver oxide battery market growth in this region, as silver oxide batteries are used in analogue and digital watches.
Advantages of silver oxide batteries include high operating voltage, flatter discharge curve, resistance to vibration, shock resistant, and availability in varying voltages and sizes is one of the major factor that is expected to drive global silver oxide battery market growth. Applications of small button silver oxide batteries in digital and analog watches, calculators, toys, and portable electronics is also propelling growth of the global silver oxide battery market.
Furthermore, large customized silver oxide batteries are used in aerospace applications and military applications such as missiles, submarines, and torpedoes, and this is also expected to boost global silver oxide battery market growth.
Key features of the study:
It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
It profiles key players in the global silver oxide battery market based on the following parameters-company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
Key companies covered as a part of this study includes Panasonic Corporation, Energizer Holdings, Maxwell Technologies, Inc., Seiko Instruments Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Sony Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Renata SA, Camelion Battery, and Varta AG
Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future products launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
Global silver oxide battery market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, extruded aluminum profiles manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global silver oxide battery market
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
112
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
USD18.3 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
USD25.7 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
4.3%
Regions Covered
Global
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Silver Oxide Battery Market, By Application:
Toys
Medical Equipment
Electronics
Others (Defense and Aerospace, etc.)
Global Silver Oxide Battery Market, By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
U.K.
Germany
Italy
France
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
ASEAN
South Korea
Australia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Middle East
Africa
