Global Silver Wound Dressing Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·26 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Silver Wound Dressing estimated at US$833 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1. 3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.

New York, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
2% over the period 2020-2027. Advanced, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.7% CAGR and reach US$792.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Traditional segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $226.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.8% CAGR

The Silver Wound Dressing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$226.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$271.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
3M Company
Acelity LP
Argentum Medical
B.Braun Melsungen
BSN Medical
ConvaTec Inc.
Hollister Wound Care
Integra Lifesciences Corporation
Kinetic Concepts
Medline Industries
Smith & Nephew Plc


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Silver Wound Dressing - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032876/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


