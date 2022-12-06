U.S. markets open in 4 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,009.75
    +6.50 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,028.00
    +42.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,828.25
    +22.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,845.00
    +3.10 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.21
    +0.28 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.60
    +2.30 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.62
    +0.20 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0499
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5990
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.64
    +1.58 (+8.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2181
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7530
    +0.0680 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,997.43
    -319.89 (-1.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    401.08
    -10.13 (-2.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,562.33
    -5.21 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,885.87
    +65.47 (+0.24%)
     
MEET:

Costco — Yahoo Finance's Company of the Year

Global Single-use Assemblies Market Report 2022 to 2030: Widespread Adoption Of Single Use Technology By CMOS Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·9 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Single-use Assemblies Market

Global Single-use Assemblies Market
Global Single-use Assemblies Market

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single-use Assemblies Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Bag Assemblies, Filtration Assemblies), by Application (Filtration, Storage), by Solution (Customized, Standard), and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global single-use assemblies market size is expected to reach USD 39.96 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 18.57% during the forecast period.

Life science companies are eager to avoid the cost and time of cleaning needed with stainless steel. The augmented expansion of the international biotech industries has offered a growth environment, in which novel, disposable technologies are becoming more significant.

As pharmaceutical companies, distributors, CDMOs, and manufacturers converge around the benefits of single-use assemblies, the industry will grow at a faster pace during the forecast period. From therapies for rare diseases to cancer research, the impact of single-use technology in accelerating cutting-edge research into these conditions is set to grow, thereby propelling industry growth.

In addition, the growing biologics market will further offer lucrative opportunities during the study period. Eradicating the risk of contamination is the major challenge faced by biopharmaceutical manufacturers, which currently involves high-level monitoring of critical manufacturing solutions.

Single-use assemblies support manufacturers in overcoming this difficulty by eliminating or reducing the necessity for sterilization between the batches, thereby filtering the operational capability. SUTs are considered one of the important areas of growth among biomanufacturing companies, as several biopharmaceutical companies are venturing into disposable assembly offerings for the production of all sorts of biopharmaceuticals.

Moreover, SUTs are now being heavily adopted for the clinical manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals and have become more conventional within commercial manufacturing facilities. SUTs permit biologics manufacturers to reduce the facilities' footprint by almost 20% due to the need for utilities, which generate steam, water, and clean-in-place solutions.

Furthermore, as per the research by BioProcess International, the engineers estimated that the capital expenditure for the single-use facility is 25-45% less than for a facility established on stainless-steel equipment. Similarly, they also estimated that single-use facilities need half the energy and water during operations and can be built in 18 months. Whereas the stainless-steel facility takes three years. Owing to such advantages, the adoption of single-use assemblies is increasing, thereby driving industry growth.

In recent years, CMOs have been integrating single-use assemblies into most or all their bioprocess. CMOs broadly use single-use assemblies for quicker processing and process changeover time. The quick turnaround time and flexibility between process runs and various client projects allowed by single-use assemblies can enhance the CMO efficiency, which, in turn, aids in the reduction of the overall costs.

In addition, the growing number of CMO facilities are essentially fully single-use. CMOs adoption of single-use technology can save on campaign and facility costs, which helps reduce the operating costs and capital investments. Furthermore, single-use assemblies in CMOs decrease the complexity and reduces lead times in upstream processes.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

150

Forecast Period

2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$10.23 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$39.96 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

18.5%

Regions Covered

Global

Single-use Assemblies Market Report Highlights

  • The filtration assemblies segment led the industry in 2021. Increased regulatory prospects and the need to diminish the risk of contamination have promoted the use of filtration assemblies for bulk and final fill operations

  • The bag assemblies segment is expected to grow at a lucrative CAGR over the forecast period. Advantages, such as no need for validation or cleaning, lower shipping cost due to less weight, and low maintenance cost & capital investment drive the segment growth

  • The filtration application segment held a larger revenue share in 2021. Implementation of single-use assemblies for filtration is rapidly increasing owing to benefits as it is time- & cost-effective and ready to use, unlike the conventional filtration systems

  • The customized solutions segment captured the highest revenue share in 2021. Several companies offer customized solutions to fast-track pharmaceutical manufacturing and drug development

  • The pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies end-user segment led the global industry in 2021. The growth of the current manufacturing facilities for biopharmaceuticals drives the demand for single-use assemblies

  • The CROs & CMOs segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. In recent years, CMOs have been integrating single-use technology into most or all their bioprocess

  • The quick turnaround time and flexibility between process runs and various client projects allowed by single-use equipment can enhance the CMO efficiency, which aids in the reduction of the overall costs

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Research Methodology

Chapter 2 Market Definitions

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Global Single-use Assemblies Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
4.1 Single-use Assemblies Market Lineage Outlook
4.1.1 Parent Market Outlook
4.2 Penetration And Growth Prospect Mapping
4.3 Regulatory Framework
4.4 Market Driver Analysis
4.4.1 Growing Biologics Market
4.4.2 Several Advantages Associated With Implementation Of Single Use Assemblies In Bio - Manufacturing Process
4.4.3 increasing Biopharmaceutical R&D
4.5 Market Restraint Analysis
4.5.1 Regulatory Concerns Due To Leachable And Extractable
4.6 Key Opportunities
4.6.1 Widespread Adoption Of Single Use Technology By CMOS
4.7 Key Challenge
4.7.1 Waste Disposal
4.7.2 Vast Availability Of Multi-Use Systems
4.8 Single-Use Assemblies Market - Pestle Analysis
4.9 Industry Analysis - Porter's
4.10 Major Deals And Strategic Alliances Analysis
4.10.1 Joint Ventures
4.10.2 Mergers And Acquisitions
4.10.3 Licensing And Partnership
4.10.4 Technology Collaborations
4.10.5 Strategic Divestments
4.11 COVID - 19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5 Single-use Assemblies Market - Segment Analysis, by Product, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
5.1 Global Single-use Assemblies Market: Product Movement Analysis
5.2 Bag Assemblies
5.2.1 Bag Assemblies Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
5.2.2 2D bag assemblies
5.2.2.1 2D bag assemblies market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD million)
5.2.3 3D bag assemblies
5.2.3.1 3D bag assemblies market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD million)
5.3 Filtration Assemblies
5.3.1 Filtration Assemblies Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
5.4 Bottle Assemblies
5.4.1 Bottle Assemblies Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
5.5 Tubing Assemblies
5.5.1 Tubing Assemblies Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
5.6 Other Products
5.6.1 Other Products Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 6 Single-use Assemblies Market - Segment Analysis, by Application, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
6.1 Single-use Assemblies Market: Application Movement Analysis
6.2 Filtration
6.2.1 Filtration Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
6.3 Cell Culture & Mixing
6.3.1 Cell Culture & Mixing Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
6.4 Storage
6.4.1 Storage Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
6.5 Sampling
6.5.1 Sampling Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
6.6 Fill - finish Applications
6.6.1 Fill - Finish Applications Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
6.7 Other Applications
6.7.1 Other Applications Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 7 Single-use Assemblies Market - Segment Analysis, by Solution, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
7.1 Global Single-use Assemblies Market: Solution Movement Analysis
7.2 Customized Solutions
7.2.1 Customized Solutions Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
7.3 Standard Solutions
7.3.1 Standard Solutions Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 8 Single-use Assemblies Market - Segment Analysis, by End-user, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
8.1 Global Single-use Assemblies Market: End User Movement Analysis
8.2 Biopharmaceutical & Pharmaceutical Companies
8.2.1 Biopharmaceutical & Pharmaceutical Companies Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
8.3 Academic & Research Institutes
8.3.1 Academic And Research Institutes Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
8.4 CROs & CMOs
8.4.1 Cros & Cmos Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 9 Single-Use Assemblies Market: - Segment Analysis, By Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Public Companies
10.1.1 Company Market Position Analysis
10.1.2 Competitive Dashboard Analysis
10.1.3 Strategic Framework
10.2 Private Companies
10.2.1 List Of Key Emerging Companies/Technology Disruptors/Innovators
10.2.2 Regional Network Map
10.4 Company Profiles
10.4.1 THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.
10.4.1.1 Company Overview
10.4.1.2 Financial Performance
10.4.1.3 Product Benchmarking
10.4.1.4 Strategic Initiatives
10.4.2 MERCK KGAA
10.4.2.1 Company Overview
10.4.2.2 Financial Performance
10.4.2.3 Product Benchmarking
10.4.2.4 Strategic Initiatives
10.4.3 SARTORIUS AG
10.4.3.1 Company Overview
10.4.3.2 Financial Performance
10.4.3.3 Product Benchmarking
10.4.3.4 Strategic Initiatives
10.4.4 DANAHER CORPORATION
10.4.4.1 Company Overview
10.4.4.2 Financial Performance
10.4.4.3 Product Benchmarking
10.4.4.4 Strategic Initiatives
10.4.5 AVANTOR
10.4.5.1 Company Overview
10.4.5.2 Financial Performance
10.4.5.3 Product Benchmarking
10.4.5.4 Strategic Initiatives
10.4.6 LONZA
10.4.6.1 Company Overview
10.4.6.2 Financial Performance
10.4.6.3 Product Benchmarking
10.4.6.4 Strategic Initiatives
10.4.7 SAINT - GOBAIN
10.4.7.1 Company Overview
10.4.7.2 Financial Performance
10.4.7.3 Product Benchmarking
10.4.7.4 Strategic Initiatives
10.4.8 CORNING INCORPORATED
10.4.8.1 Company Overview
10.4.8.2 Financial Performance
10.4.8.3 Product Benchmarking
10.4.8.4 Strategic Initiatives
10.4.9 ENTEGRIS
10.4.9.1 Company Overview
10.4.9.2 Financial Performance
10.4.9.3 Product Benchmarking
10.4.9.4 Strategic Initiatives
10.4.10 KUHNER AG
10.4.10.1 Company Overview
10.4.10.2 Financial Performance
10.4.10.3 Product Benchmarking
10.4.10.4 Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kn09py

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • EV industry faces a ‘red line’ for growth through 2027, analyst says

    Wall Street analysts are busy publishing their 2023 lookahead pieces, and Cowen analyst Jeff Osborne is out with the big one - the firm’s Future of Mobility report. In the nearly 500 page report, Osborne has partnered with 16 other analysts at the firm to map out what’s next in the space - from electrification, to government regulation, to infrastructure, and even 5G and edge computing to give investors the lay of the land. Cowen has also detailed around 50 stocks to target for exposure.

  • Oil Markets In Flux As Embargo Deepens; China, India Demand Russian Discounts

    Oil markets swung into a massive redrawing of trade routes Monday as EU's embargo of Russian oil took full effect.

  • TSMC’s Arizona Chip Plant, Awaiting Biden Visit, Faces Birthing Pains

    High costs, lack of trained personnel and unexpected construction snags are among the issues cited by the Taiwanese company as it rushes to get the $12 billion factory ready to start production in December 2023.

  • Energy Stocks Are A Big Buy Right Now

    Oil prices are currently down by more than 30% from their 52-week highs, but analysts still see opportunity in energy stocks

  • PepsiCo to Lay Off Hundreds of Workers in Headquarters Roles

    The layoffs will affect the company’s beverage business and its snacks and packaged-foods business, according to people familiar with the matter.

  • Russian oil sanctions fuel boom for old tankers

    The market for old oil tankers is booming, and it's all down to efforts by Western nations to curb trade in Russian crude. As Western shipping and maritime services firms steer clear of Russian oil to avoid falling foul of sanctions or harming their reputations, new companies have leapt into the void, and they're snapping up old tankers that might normally be scrapped. It also banned companies and individuals in the bloc from providing financing, brokerage, shipping and insurance services to ship Russian oil elsewhere if the crude was bought above a price cap of $60 a barrel that came into effect on Monday.

  • 3 Top-Ranked Companies With Supercharged Dividend Growth

    On top of strong dividend growth, all three stocks have displayed remarkable relative strength in 2022, outperforming the general market handily.

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects Centripetal appeal in Cisco patent fight

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a bid by Centripetal Networks Inc to reinstate the largest award in the history of U.S. patent law - $2.75 billion - to be paid by Cisco Systems Inc in a cybersecurity patent dispute. The justices turned away Reston, Virginia-based cybersecurity company Centripetal's appeal of a lower court's decision to negate the award after the judge who presided over the trial disclosed that his wife owned Cisco stock worth $4,688. U.S. District Judge Henry Morgan, who died in May of this year, ruled in 2020 after a non-jury trial that San Jose, California-based tech company Cisco had infringed the patents.

  • Tesla Falls on Plan to Cut Output of EVs at Shanghai Factory

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. plans to lower production at its Shanghai factory, according to people familiar with the matter, in the latest sign demand in China isn’t meeting expectations. The company’s shares fell in early trading. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapRussia Blames Ukraine for Blasts at Bases That Damaged WarplanesElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting

  • PepsiCo to lay off 'hundreds' in snack and beverage divisions: WSJ

    PepsiCo Inc. is laying off "hundreds" of workers at the headquarters of its North American snacks and beverages divisions, The Wall Street Journal

  • Meet Yahoo Finance's 2022 Company of the Year: Costco

    Costco wins Yahoo Finance's coveted 'Company of the Year' award. Here are the biggest reasons why.

  • Oil prices climb after Russian crude sanctions kick in

    Oil rebounded on Tuesday after plunging by more than 3% in the previous session, as the implementation of sanctions on Russian seaborne crude oil eased concerns about oversupply while the relaxing of China's COVID curbs bolstered the demand outlook. Brent crude futures had gained 85 cents to $83.53 a barrel by 0733 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) rose 68 cents to $77.62 a barrel.

  • How we chose Costco as Yahoo Finance's Company of the Year

    The retail giant helped consumers battled inflation and performed well as a result.

  • Elon Musk says major advertisers are returning to Twitter after initial exodus

    Musk offers thanks, but no elaboration.

  • What the OPEC+ oil production cut means for gas prices

    The decision from OPEC+ to maintain output cuts of two million barrels per day could impact the decline in gas prices, which is an average of $3.40 per gallon.

  • California Lawmakers to Consider Penalties on Oil Companies to Fight High Gas Prices

    A draft of the proposal released by Gov. Gavin Newsom laid out a framework that would set an annual maximum profit margin for oil refiners.

  • Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Drops Most Since July 2021 as Crypto Winter Cuts Profitability

    Bitcoin miners are being caught between rising costs and the lower price of bitcoin.

  • UK retail sales heat up as customers rush to purchase winter warmers

    Customers were quick to purchase winter warmers, such as coats, hot water bottles, and hooded blankets.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Russia’s European Crude Sales Collapse Ahead of Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s crude oil shipments to Europe are shrinking fast. A European Union ban on seaborne imports from the country is now in effect, shutting off a market that was taking more than 1.5 million barrels a day before Moscow’s troops invaded Ukraine in late February.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Ar