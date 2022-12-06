Global Single-use Assemblies Market Report 2022 to 2030: Widespread Adoption Of Single Use Technology By CMOS Presents Opportunities

Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single-use Assemblies Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Bag Assemblies, Filtration Assemblies), by Application (Filtration, Storage), by Solution (Customized, Standard), and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global single-use assemblies market size is expected to reach USD 39.96 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 18.57% during the forecast period.

Life science companies are eager to avoid the cost and time of cleaning needed with stainless steel. The augmented expansion of the international biotech industries has offered a growth environment, in which novel, disposable technologies are becoming more significant.

As pharmaceutical companies, distributors, CDMOs, and manufacturers converge around the benefits of single-use assemblies, the industry will grow at a faster pace during the forecast period. From therapies for rare diseases to cancer research, the impact of single-use technology in accelerating cutting-edge research into these conditions is set to grow, thereby propelling industry growth.



In addition, the growing biologics market will further offer lucrative opportunities during the study period. Eradicating the risk of contamination is the major challenge faced by biopharmaceutical manufacturers, which currently involves high-level monitoring of critical manufacturing solutions.

Single-use assemblies support manufacturers in overcoming this difficulty by eliminating or reducing the necessity for sterilization between the batches, thereby filtering the operational capability. SUTs are considered one of the important areas of growth among biomanufacturing companies, as several biopharmaceutical companies are venturing into disposable assembly offerings for the production of all sorts of biopharmaceuticals.



Moreover, SUTs are now being heavily adopted for the clinical manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals and have become more conventional within commercial manufacturing facilities. SUTs permit biologics manufacturers to reduce the facilities' footprint by almost 20% due to the need for utilities, which generate steam, water, and clean-in-place solutions.

Furthermore, as per the research by BioProcess International, the engineers estimated that the capital expenditure for the single-use facility is 25-45% less than for a facility established on stainless-steel equipment. Similarly, they also estimated that single-use facilities need half the energy and water during operations and can be built in 18 months. Whereas the stainless-steel facility takes three years. Owing to such advantages, the adoption of single-use assemblies is increasing, thereby driving industry growth.



In recent years, CMOs have been integrating single-use assemblies into most or all their bioprocess. CMOs broadly use single-use assemblies for quicker processing and process changeover time. The quick turnaround time and flexibility between process runs and various client projects allowed by single-use assemblies can enhance the CMO efficiency, which, in turn, aids in the reduction of the overall costs.

In addition, the growing number of CMO facilities are essentially fully single-use. CMOs adoption of single-use technology can save on campaign and facility costs, which helps reduce the operating costs and capital investments. Furthermore, single-use assemblies in CMOs decrease the complexity and reduces lead times in upstream processes.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $10.23 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $39.96 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.5% Regions Covered Global

Single-use Assemblies Market Report Highlights

The filtration assemblies segment led the industry in 2021. Increased regulatory prospects and the need to diminish the risk of contamination have promoted the use of filtration assemblies for bulk and final fill operations

The bag assemblies segment is expected to grow at a lucrative CAGR over the forecast period. Advantages, such as no need for validation or cleaning, lower shipping cost due to less weight, and low maintenance cost & capital investment drive the segment growth

The filtration application segment held a larger revenue share in 2021. Implementation of single-use assemblies for filtration is rapidly increasing owing to benefits as it is time- & cost-effective and ready to use, unlike the conventional filtration systems

The customized solutions segment captured the highest revenue share in 2021. Several companies offer customized solutions to fast-track pharmaceutical manufacturing and drug development

The pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies end-user segment led the global industry in 2021. The growth of the current manufacturing facilities for biopharmaceuticals drives the demand for single-use assemblies

The CROs & CMOs segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. In recent years, CMOs have been integrating single-use technology into most or all their bioprocess

The quick turnaround time and flexibility between process runs and various client projects allowed by single-use equipment can enhance the CMO efficiency, which aids in the reduction of the overall costs

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Research Methodology



Chapter 2 Market Definitions



Chapter 3 Executive Summary



Chapter 4 Global Single-use Assemblies Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

4.1 Single-use Assemblies Market Lineage Outlook

4.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

4.2 Penetration And Growth Prospect Mapping

4.3 Regulatory Framework

4.4 Market Driver Analysis

4.4.1 Growing Biologics Market

4.4.2 Several Advantages Associated With Implementation Of Single Use Assemblies In Bio - Manufacturing Process

4.4.3 increasing Biopharmaceutical R&D

4.5 Market Restraint Analysis

4.5.1 Regulatory Concerns Due To Leachable And Extractable

4.6 Key Opportunities

4.6.1 Widespread Adoption Of Single Use Technology By CMOS

4.7 Key Challenge

4.7.1 Waste Disposal

4.7.2 Vast Availability Of Multi-Use Systems

4.8 Single-Use Assemblies Market - Pestle Analysis

4.9 Industry Analysis - Porter's

4.10 Major Deals And Strategic Alliances Analysis

4.10.1 Joint Ventures

4.10.2 Mergers And Acquisitions

4.10.3 Licensing And Partnership

4.10.4 Technology Collaborations

4.10.5 Strategic Divestments

4.11 COVID - 19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5 Single-use Assemblies Market - Segment Analysis, by Product, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.1 Global Single-use Assemblies Market: Product Movement Analysis

5.2 Bag Assemblies

5.2.1 Bag Assemblies Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.2.2 2D bag assemblies

5.2.2.1 2D bag assemblies market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD million)

5.2.3 3D bag assemblies

5.2.3.1 3D bag assemblies market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD million)

5.3 Filtration Assemblies

5.3.1 Filtration Assemblies Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.4 Bottle Assemblies

5.4.1 Bottle Assemblies Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.5 Tubing Assemblies

5.5.1 Tubing Assemblies Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.6 Other Products

5.6.1 Other Products Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Single-use Assemblies Market - Segment Analysis, by Application, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.1 Single-use Assemblies Market: Application Movement Analysis

6.2 Filtration

6.2.1 Filtration Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3 Cell Culture & Mixing

6.3.1 Cell Culture & Mixing Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.4 Storage

6.4.1 Storage Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.5 Sampling

6.5.1 Sampling Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.6 Fill - finish Applications

6.6.1 Fill - Finish Applications Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.7 Other Applications

6.7.1 Other Applications Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Single-use Assemblies Market - Segment Analysis, by Solution, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.1 Global Single-use Assemblies Market: Solution Movement Analysis

7.2 Customized Solutions

7.2.1 Customized Solutions Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.3 Standard Solutions

7.3.1 Standard Solutions Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 8 Single-use Assemblies Market - Segment Analysis, by End-user, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

8.1 Global Single-use Assemblies Market: End User Movement Analysis

8.2 Biopharmaceutical & Pharmaceutical Companies

8.2.1 Biopharmaceutical & Pharmaceutical Companies Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

8.3 Academic & Research Institutes

8.3.1 Academic And Research Institutes Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

8.4 CROs & CMOs

8.4.1 Cros & Cmos Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 9 Single-Use Assemblies Market: - Segment Analysis, By Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Public Companies

10.1.1 Company Market Position Analysis

10.1.2 Competitive Dashboard Analysis

10.1.3 Strategic Framework

10.2 Private Companies

10.2.1 List Of Key Emerging Companies/Technology Disruptors/Innovators

10.2.2 Regional Network Map

10.4 Company Profiles

10.4.1 THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

10.4.1.1 Company Overview

10.4.1.2 Financial Performance

10.4.1.3 Product Benchmarking

10.4.1.4 Strategic Initiatives

10.4.2 MERCK KGAA

10.4.2.1 Company Overview

10.4.2.2 Financial Performance

10.4.2.3 Product Benchmarking

10.4.2.4 Strategic Initiatives

10.4.3 SARTORIUS AG

10.4.3.1 Company Overview

10.4.3.2 Financial Performance

10.4.3.3 Product Benchmarking

10.4.3.4 Strategic Initiatives

10.4.4 DANAHER CORPORATION

10.4.4.1 Company Overview

10.4.4.2 Financial Performance

10.4.4.3 Product Benchmarking

10.4.4.4 Strategic Initiatives

10.4.5 AVANTOR

10.4.5.1 Company Overview

10.4.5.2 Financial Performance

10.4.5.3 Product Benchmarking

10.4.5.4 Strategic Initiatives

10.4.6 LONZA

10.4.6.1 Company Overview

10.4.6.2 Financial Performance

10.4.6.3 Product Benchmarking

10.4.6.4 Strategic Initiatives

10.4.7 SAINT - GOBAIN

10.4.7.1 Company Overview

10.4.7.2 Financial Performance

10.4.7.3 Product Benchmarking

10.4.7.4 Strategic Initiatives

10.4.8 CORNING INCORPORATED

10.4.8.1 Company Overview

10.4.8.2 Financial Performance

10.4.8.3 Product Benchmarking

10.4.8.4 Strategic Initiatives

10.4.9 ENTEGRIS

10.4.9.1 Company Overview

10.4.9.2 Financial Performance

10.4.9.3 Product Benchmarking

10.4.9.4 Strategic Initiatives

10.4.10 KUHNER AG

10.4.10.1 Company Overview

10.4.10.2 Financial Performance

10.4.10.3 Product Benchmarking

10.4.10.4 Strategic Initiatives

