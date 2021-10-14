Global Single-use Bioprocessing Market Landscape 2021-2026: Future Growth Potential and In-depth Competitive Analysis of Key Market Players

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Single use Bioprocessing Market by Product (Media Bags and containers, Bioreactors, Mixers, Assemblies), Application (Cell Culture, Mixing, Storage, Filtration, Purification), End User (Biopharma Companies, CROs, CMOs) - Forecast 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global single-use bioprocessing market is expected to reach USD 20.8 billion by 2026 from USD 8.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period.

Single-use bioprocessing is a rapidly evolving technology used to develop disposable bioprocessing equipment and accessories to manufacturing biopharmaceutical molecules such as recombinant proteins, monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and stem cells. Bioprocess utilizes living cells or their components such as enzymes, bacteria, and others to obtain preferred products. The central idea behind using single-use bioprocessing technology in the bioprocess is to decrease the cost associated with complicated steps such as cleaning, sterilization, and maintenance of steel-based bioreactor systems.

The single-use media bags and containers segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the single use bioprocessing market, byproduct, during the forecast period

In 2020, the single-use media bags and containers segment accounted for the largest share of the single use bioprocessing market, mainly because they provide a single-use disposable alternative to traditional glass and rigid plastic carboys in a large variety of bioprocess applications. They enhance process reliability as they reduce the risk of cross-contamination from batch to batch and from product to product. They also eliminate the time and expense of clean-in-place (CIP) & sterilization-in-place (SIP) operations, thus optimizing capacity utilization. The expanded application of single-use bags across biomanufacturing processes drives the market for single-use media bags.

Story continues

Filtration segment accounted for the largest share of the application segment

In 2020, the filtration application accounted for the largest share. A single-use capsule filter, for instance, serves as an effective substitute for stainless steel housings that require the installation of filter elements. Considering that a fully integrated, single-use system, including the filter, bag, tubing, and other components, is manufactured and sterilized as one eliminates the contamination risks associated with aseptic connections during coupling. Single-use filtration systems also ensure that operators do not come in contact with cleaning solutions, cytotoxic fluids, or buffers with extreme pH. The single-use nature of this type of filtration system eliminates the need for system maintenance, cleaning and cleaning validation and avoids any possibility of contamination from product to product or batch to batch.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the single use bioprocessing market

The single use bioprocessing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America (LATAM) and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Significant investments by key market players, increasing government support, and developing R&D infrastructure are the major factors fueling the growth of the single use bioprocessing market in the Asia Pacific region.

Research Coverage

This report provides a detailed picture of the single use bioprocessing market. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments such as the product, application, end-user and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players along with their company profiles recent developments and key market strategies.

Lists of Companies Profiled

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA (France)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Getinge AB (Sweden)

Eppendorf AG (Germany)

Corning (US)

Entegris (US)

Avantor (US)

CESCO Bioengineering Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)

Cellexus (UK)

PBS Biotech, Inc. (US)

Distek, Inc. (US)

ABEC, Inc. (US)

Able Corporation & Biott Corporation (Japan)

G&G Technologies (US)

Solida Biotech GmbH (Germany)

Satake Chemical Equipment Mfg. Ltd. (Japan)

Stobbe Pharma GmbH (Switzerland)

Celltainer Biotech (Netherlands)

Meissner Filtration Products, Inc. (US)

bbi-biotech GmbH (Germany)

Pierre Guerin (France)

Kuhner AG (Switzerland)

OmniBRx Biotechnologies (India)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/76cygg

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-single-use-bioprocessing-market-landscape-2021-2026-future-growth-potential-and-in-depth-competitive-analysis-of-key-market-players-301400515.html

SOURCE Research and Markets