Global Single-use Bioprocessing Market Outlook 2021-2026: Increasing Strategic Acquisitions & Partnerships, New Product Launches, & Technological Advances in SUB

The global single-use bioprocessing market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17% during the period 2021-2026.
The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has boosted the demand for single-use bioprocessing (SUB) technology. The ongoing robust R&D activities and clinical studies on the Covid-19 vaccine are encouraging many stakeholders to use SUB technology. Modalities such as covid-19 vaccine requirement, cell and gene therapies, and monoclonal antibodies are likely to influence the single-use bioprocessing market growth. The majority of biomanufacturing companies rely on advanced technology such as single-use systems to develop the vaccine.t.
Global Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Segmentation
The global single-use bioprocessing market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, application, end-user, method, geography. Single-use bioprocessing products are observing growth due to advances in equipment, higher scalability, and the increased application in the biopharmaceutical industry. Bioreactors and fermenters cover significant shares among SUB. The use of bioreactors and fermenters is growing for the development of biosimilars & biologics.
The availability of single-use chromatography systems is considered a solution for single-use downstream bioprocessing. The use of membrane formats, scaling technologies, ion exchange technology, and polymeric column constructions is shifting end-users toward SUBs in downstream processes. Chromatography systems combined with tangential flow filtrations provide the highest productivity in downstream separation and purification steps.
The increased application of monoclonal antibodies (mABs) for the diagnosis and treatment of autoimmune disorders, cancer, and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) is boosting the single-use bioprocessing market growth. The production of mABs via single-use bioreactors reduces the operating cost and offers more flexibility than traditional stainless steel equipment. Also, the use of SUB in mABs manufacturing increases capacity, productivity, and flexibility.
The utilization of SUBs in vaccine manufacturing is catching pace and is considered the smart method, especially during pandemics. They have become an ideal choice among manufacturers as they can be manufactured in a short time and do not require validation and have a reduced risk of contamination. Furthermore, single-use systems help enhance flexibility in small and large vaccine manufacturing and produce multiple products in a single suite.
Biopharmaceutical manufacturers occupy a significant share of the market, with single-use systems witnessing adoption in pre-commercial production processes. Several biopharmaceutical manufacturers have started to explore these solutions in commercial manufacturing. However, their potential benefits are significant, particularly for small-volume manufacturing in modular facilities. With the advent of single-use bioprocessing, the bioprocessing industry's dynamics have changed, enabling companies to develop new biologics with higher flexibility and low upfront costs. As technology has become increasingly popular, many companies are becoming interested in the widespread adoption of single-use bioprocessing.
Advances in the cell culture process and biopharmaceutical manufacturing is leading to the development of innovative single-use technology. Single-use bioreactors are increasingly used for animal and human cell production processes. SUBs in mammalian cell culture result in high flexibility, reduced cost, and enhanced product productivity. They are increasingly being used for small-batch, large-batch volumes, clinical trials, and process development.
Insights by Vendors
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sartorius Stedim Biotech, Merck KGaA, Danaher Corporation, and Avantor are the key vendors operating in the global single-use bioprocessing market. The key players are increasing their focus on mergers and acquisitions in the past few years.
With the sudden onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, vendors target vaccine developers and offer customized and flexible SUB technology. Acquisitions of emerging/small, specialized single-use suppliers, product portfolio development, expansion in regional markets, and strengthening of global distribution networks are the major strategies adopted by vendors in the market.
