Global Single-Use Bioprocessing Probes and Sensors Market Outlook & Forecast to 2027

Research and Markets
·11 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single-Use Bioprocessing Probes And Sensors Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors are effective alternatives to traditional biopharmaceutical development and manufacturing methods. They are well-positioned to support the growing interest in the product's implementation of continuous bioprocessing.

Conventional bioreactors and fermenters are made up of stainless steel or glass. In contrast, the vessels for single-use bioreactors and single-use fermenters are disposable plastic bags installed into outer metal containers. The increasing adoption of single-use technologies in the biopharmaceutical industry for biologics, vaccines, and cell therapy production indicates that such technology has moved far beyond its novelty stage.

The rise of bioprocessing in biopharmaceutical manufacturing, combined with the advantages of single-use systems, is driving up demand for single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors with a track record of long-term performance. The challenges for single-use technology in bioprocessing include the time for a sensor when the bioprocess has a long duration and whether the materials are durable enough to be exposed to process fluids for a more extended period.

The rising popularity of single-use bioreactors and fermenters because of its increasing demand in the development of therapeutics has drawn several vital stakeholders' attention to the single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors market. The bioreactors and fermenters meet the need of the biopharmaceutical industry for lower costs, increased efficiency, and overall greater flexibility. This is because single-use equipment can be pre-sterilized by the supplier before use, and there is the potential to eliminate classified environments from the manufacturing process. In addition, the reduced risk of cross-contamination helps companies avoid costly downtime and material waste.

Expanding the use of single-use bioreactors and fermenters has fueled the growth of the single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors market. There will be substantial growth in the utilization of single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors by 2023, with a 214.29% increase in revenue from 2018.

The global single-use bioprocessing market is moderately competitive and offers significant growth opportunities for vendors. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sartorius, Danaher, and Merck are some of the key companies dominating the market.

Technological Advancements

To cater to the growing demand for single-use probes and sensors, vendors focus more on developing advanced single-use probes and sensors to meet the current requirements. As a result, several companies are engaged in focusing on developing improved single-use sensors.

For instance, Emerson Electric's Rosemount 550 Ph single-use sensor and connector offers storage, installation, gamma sterilization, and standardization in moist conditions. The non-invasive single-use probes and sensors reduce the risk of cross-contamination as the sensors are read out contactless via an optical fiber. SONOTEC offers an ultrasonic clamp-on flow meter, i.e., SONOFLOW CO.55, which is non-invasive and does the contamination-free flow metering on flexible tubes.

Other vendors such as PreSens Precision Sensing and HIGH PURITY NEW ENGLAND recently started offering non-invasive probes and sensors. Smart single-use probes and sensors, consisting of memory devices with gamma stability to record calibration data and carry sensor-specific information, have emerged, with applications in growth media preparation, bioreactor maintenance, cell culture harvest, buffer preparation, and tangential flow filtration.

Impact of COVID-19

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a boost in demand for single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors. The demand for COVID-19 vaccine, cell and gene therapies, and monoclonal antibody manufacturing is likely to influence the market because most biopharmaceutical companies rely on advanced technologies such as single-use systems to develop therapeutic agents.

The vaccine segment has shown the highest CAGR of 16.99%, which is expected to be because of the increasing demand for vaccine development in several therapeutic areas, mainly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wide Acceptance Among CMOs

CMOs play an important role in biopharma companies and help create a valuable investment. Companies with significant financial clout, reputation, and ability to take the risk are well-positioned to lead in the market. CMOs with adequate scale and special operations dominate the market and potentially realize high economic returns.

The wide acceptance of single-use bioreactors among CMOs is increasing the demand for single-use probes and sensors in recent years because CMOs prefer higher flexibility manufacturing with the aim of time and cost savings. It is estimated that about 60% of CMOs are currently using single-use probes and sensors for their single-use bioreactors to produce biologics. Thus, increasing the growth and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals is boosting the demand for single-use probes and sensors.

CMOs have been among the earliest adopters of single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors. CMOs are more likely than drug manufacturers to adopt single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors - 86% vs. 66% in 2019. More than 30% of bio manufacturers and 39% of CMOs have considered probes and sensors as their interest in new product development.

Increased Demand for PH Sensor

Among the single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors, pH sensors are the most used sensors in the bioprocessing industry. These pH sensors have enabled enhanced equipment inventory control for the process device manufacturer and end-user sites. The pH sensor segment has accounted for the highest market share of 23.23% among the other types of sensors.

Key Questions Answered
1. How Big is the Global Single-Use Bioprocessing Probes and Sensors Market?
2. What is the Growth Rate of the Global Single-Use Bioprocessing Probes and Sensors Market?
3. Who Are the Key Players in the Global Single-Use Bioprocessing Probes and Sensors Market?
4. What Are the Growth Factors in the Global Single-Use Bioprocessing Probes and Sensors Market?
5. What Are the Latest Trends in the Global Single-Use Bioprocessing Probes and Sensors Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Type of Sensors
4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Workflow
4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Application
4.3.4 Market Segmentation by End-user
4.3.5 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Evolution of Cmos & Cdmos

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Focus on Development of Non-Invasive Single-Use Sensors
8.2 Launch of Smart Single-Use Sensors
8.3 Development of Single-Use Dissolved Oxygen Sensors

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Growing Demand for Biopharmaceuticals
9.2 Expanding Use of Single-Use Bioreactors
9.3 Rising Investment in Single-Use Bioprocessing Facility Expansions

10 Market Restraints
10.1 Environmental Concerns Regarding Safe Disposables and Technical Issues
10.2 Traces of Leachables & Extractables in Final Product
10.3 Limitations Associated With Single-Use Technologies in Bioprocessing

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.2.1 Insights by Type of Sensors
11.2.2 Insights by Application
11.2.3 Insights by End-users
11.2.4 Insights by Workflow
11.2.5 Insights by Geography
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
11.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
11.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.3.4 Threat of Single-Use Substitutes
11.3.5 Competitive Rivalry

12 Type of Sensors
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Ph Sensor
12.3.1 Market Overview
12.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.3.3 Market by Geography
12.4 Oxygen Sensor
12.4.1 Market Overview
12.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.4.3 Market by Geography
12.5 Pressure Sensor
12.5.1 Market Overview
12.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.5.3 Market by Geography
12.6 Temperature Sensor
12.6.1 Market Overview
12.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.6.3 Market by Geography
12.7 Flow Meter/Sensor
12.7.1 Market Overview
12.7.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.7.3 Market by Geography
12.8 Others
12.8.1 Market Overview
12.8.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.8.3 Market by Geography

13 Workflow
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Upstream
13.3.1 Market Overview
13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.3.3 Market by Geography
13.4 Downstream
13.4.1 Market Overview
13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.4.3 Market by Geography

14 Application
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Monoclonal Antibodies
14.3.1 Market Overview
14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.3.3 Market by Geography
14.4 Vaccines
14.4.1 Market Overview
14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.4.3 Market by Geography
14.5 Cell Therapies
14.5.1 Market Overview
14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.5.3 Market by Geography
14.6 Others
14.6.1 Market Overview
14.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.6.3 Market by Geography

15 End-user
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers
15.3.1 Market Overview
15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.3.3 Market by Geography
15.4 Cmos & Cdmos
15.4.1 Market Overview
15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.4.3 Market by Geography
15.5 R&D Companies & Institutes
15.5.1 Market Overview
15.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.5.3 Market by Geography

16 Geography
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Geographic Overview

17 North America

18 Europe

19 Apac

20 Latin America

21 Middle East & Africa

22 Competitive Landscape
22.1 Competition Overview
22.2 Market Share Analysis
22.2.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific
22.2.2 Sartorius
22.2.3 Danaher
22.2.4 Merck Kgaa

23 Key Company Profiles
23.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific
23.1.1 Business Overview
23.1.2 Product Offerings
23.1.3 Key Strategies
23.1.4 Key Strengths
23.1.5 Key Opportunities
23.2 Sartorius
23.2.1 Business Overview
23.2.2 Product Offerings
23.2.3 Key Strategies
23.2.4 Key Strengths
23.2.5 Key Opportunities
23.3 Danaher
23.3.1 Business Overview
23.3.2 Product Offerings
23.3.3 Key Strategies
23.3.4 Key Strengths
23.3.5 Key Opportunities
23.4 Merck Kgaa
23.4.1 Business Overview
23.4.2 Product Offerings
23.4.3 Key Strategies
23.4.4 Key Strengths
23.4.5 Key Opportunities

24 Other Prominent Vendors
24.1 Aber Instruments
24.1.1 Business Overview
24.1.2 Product Offerings
24.2 Avantor
24.2.1 Business Overview
24.2.2 Product Offerings
24.3 Broadley-James
24.3.1 Business Overview
24.3.2 Product Offerings
24.4 Cercell
24.4.1 Business Overview
24.4.2 Product Offerings
24.5 Cole-Parmer Instrument Company
24.5.1 Business Overview
24.5.2 Product Offerings
24.6 Distek
24.6.1 Business Overview
24.6.2 Product Offerings
24.7 Emerson Electric
24.7.1 Business Overview
24.7.2 Product Offerings
24.8 Esi Technologies Group
24.8.1 Business Overview
24.8.2 Product Offerings
24.9 Hamilton Company
24.9.1 Business Overview
24.9.2 Product Offerings
24.10 High Purity New England
24.10.1 Business Overview
24.10.2 Product Offerings
24.11 Levitronix
24.11.1 Business Overview
24.11.2 Product Offerings
24.12 Liquidyne Process Technologies
24.12.1 Business Overview
24.12.2 Product Offerings
24.13 Malema Engineering
24.13.1 Business Overview
24.13.2 Product Offerings
24.14 Mettler Toledo
24.14.1 Business Overview
24.14.2 Product Offerings
24.15 Parker Hannifin
24.15.1 Business Overview
24.15.2 Product Offerings
24.16 Presens Precision Sensing
24.16.1 Business Overview
24.16.2 Product Offerings
24.17 Psg
24.17.1 Business Overview
24.17.2 Product Offerings
24.18 Saint-Gobain
24.18.1 Business Overview
24.18.2 Product Offerings
24.19 Sonotec
24.19.1 Business Overview
24.19.2 Product Offerings

25 Report Summary
25.1 Key Takeaways
25.2 Strategic Recommendations

26 Quantitative Summary

27 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/autg00

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


