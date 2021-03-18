Global Single-use Bioprocessing System Market to Grow by USD 5.13 Billion during 2021-2025 | Growth Momentum to Accelerate at a CAGR of about 16.08% | Technavio
The single-use bioprocessing system market is poised to grow by USD 5.13 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 16% during the forecast period.
Here is an exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behavior.
The report on the single-use bioprocessing system market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by substantial use of single-use technology to achieve lower costs and higher productivity.
The single-use bioprocessing system market analysis includes the product, end-user, and geography landscape. This study identifies the high demand for biopharmaceuticals to treat various diseases as one of the prime reasons driving the single use bioprocessing system market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The single-use bioprocessing system market covers the following areas:
Single-use Bioprocessing System Market Sizing
Single-use Bioprocessing System Market Forecast
Single-use Bioprocessing System Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
3M Co.
Avantor Inc.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA
Cytiva
Danaher Corp.
Eppendorf AG
Merck KGaA
Sartorius AG
Solaris Biotechnology Srl
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Bags and mixers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Bioreactors and fermenters - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Filtration devices and sampling systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Bioprocess containers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
mAb production - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Vaccine production - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Plant cell cultivation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
PSCTs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
Pharmaceutical companies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
CROs and CMOs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Academic and research institutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
